Jack Clifford will start England’s Six Nations match against Wales this Saturday after being named at openside flanker by head coach Eddie Jones.

The Harlequins No 8 Clifford replaces Tom Wood, who despite recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in the 19-16 victory over France last weekend, has been dropped to the replacements’ bench.

The only other change to the side sees Jack Nowell return on the wing in place of Jonny May, who is also included on the bench, while Teimana Harrison drops out of the matchday squad along with the Exeter Chiefs back Henry Slade, who misses out on selection for the second week running.

“It’s been a great week of focused preparation and we can’t wait to play Wales,” said England head coach Jones.

“Playing Wales in Cardiff is one of the biggest games in world rugby and we’re excited. These are the games you want to be part of as a player and a coach.

“It’s a game that is going to be decided on the basics of the game. You do the fundamentals of the game well and you win the game of rugby. We have a young team eager to play well at the great Principality Stadium.”

The 23-year-old Clifford comes into the side for his ninth cap, having made just one start for his country which also came against Wales in last season’s 27-13 victory at Twickenham last May. The Brisbane-born back-row joins Maro Itoje and Nathan Hughes in the back-row, with the rest of the pack unchanged from last weekend’s opening victory over the French.

The selection of Clifford over Wood and James Haskell, who despite returning to fitness remains on among the replacements as Jones eases him back into competition following a seven-month injury lay-off, means England head into the match with a vastly inexperienced back-row. Itoje, Clifford and Hughes have 20 international caps between them, compared to the 147 starts boast by the Wales trio of Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau that is expected the start the Principality Stadium clash.

But Jones has no worries over his selection, and says that the Quins No 8 deserves his call-up while stressing Wood still has a big role to play.

“Jack Clifford also deserves his starting role,” jones added. “He is a hard-working, young player. He has got a good record against Wales, he had a superb game against them in May, he knows what he is going to expect from Wales and we’re looking forward to him making an impact to our back-row play. Tom Wood will also play his part later in the game off the bench as a finisher.”

England vs France player ratings







30 show all England vs France player ratings

























































1/30 England: Mike Brown – 6 out of 10 His usual solid self when the ball was coming towards him, but saw very little of it in his hands and didn’t look to get involved as much as he usually does. Getty Images

2/30 Jonny May – 6 out of 10 Yellow carded for lifting Fickou and dropping him on his shoulder which cost his side three points, with an additional three conceded while he was off the pitch. Nothing malicious though, and he returned to run hard and prove he is looking quicker these days. Getty Images

3/30 Jonathan Joseph – 6 out of 10 Disrupted the ball in the air well that meant France were unable to take anything cleanly. Kept quiet by England’s lack of ball. Getty Images

4/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Lovely spin unlocked the French defence but the attack fizzled out. When England were up against it, Farrell stepped up and grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. Looked the general were Ford faded, and drew in the French defence to release Ben Te’o for the match-winning try. Getty Images

5/30 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Stepped up and delivered with a long-range penalty to tie the scores at the break. Great tackle to stop Spedding on the break. His last appearance here ended in a four-minute red card, but this time he was brilliant and proved he belongs on this stage. Unlucky not to score a try in the corner late-on. Getty Images

6/30 George Ford – 6 out of 10 Poor kick ended a real chance on a turnover in the first half. He showed a few nice touches with the boot though, one well-weighted chip finding touch inside 5m. Disappointed though with the ball in hand. Getty Images

7/30 Ben Youngs – 6 out of 10 Missed a tackle early but smart break with Daly when spotting a blindside mismatch. Looked lively, passing got better after an early ankle dweller to Hughes, and replaced by Care with 15 minutes to go. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Marler – 7 out of 10 Coped well on his return from a broken leg, and against a man nearly 40kgs heavier, you couldn’t really ask much more from him. Getty Images

9/30 Dylan Hartley – 6 out of 10 The louder of the two captains as he and referee Angus Gardner engaged in a conference on the rules of rugby. His first lineout was terrible as England’s set-piece went to pieces, but it improved from thereon in. Getty Images

10/30 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Struggled in the front-row battle as France made their superior weight show. Good work in the loose though, especially in defence. Getty Images

11/30 Joe Launchbury – 6 out of 10 Kept fairly quiet of any standout moments, but did well to lead the line and tackled with vigour. Replaced by james Haskell as Itoje moved back to the second-row. Getty Images

12/30 Courtney Lawes – 6 out of 10 Not a great start as he dropped the ball early on. Struggled to get into the game, but improved considerably after the break and tackled extremely well in the second half, shaking up Baptiste Serin in true Lawes fashion. Getty Images

13/30 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Looks like England’s new enforcer, and is the first to confront the opposition in times of conflict. Not quite the same impact as Chris Robshaw defensively, but he was formidable in the air as he took apart the French lineout. Getty Images

14/30 Tom Wood – 5 out of 10 Contributed with a few nice carries, but wasn't able to impose on the French pack. Did he do enough to keep Haskell out of the side though? I’m not so sure. Getty Images

15/30 Nathan Hughes – 7 out of 10 Looked to step up and take on a lot of the running, but isn’t the same player as Billy Vunipola yet and that showed. Felt the full force of Atonio’s mammoth shoulder early on, but learnt from his ways and tackled him properly the next time. A real unit in defence though. Getty Images

16/30 France: Scott Spedding – 7 out of 10 A love early break from a loose ball nearly wrongfooted Brown, but unfortunately came to nothing. Looked a real threat from second-phase ball, and his towering frame meant he took some stopping. Getty Images

17/30 Noa Nakaitaci – 6 out of 10 Guilty of being drawn out of position for Te’o’s winning try, and stuck to his wing a bit too often that left him out of the game. AFP/Getty Images

18/30 Remi Lamerat – 6 out of 10 Probably the quietest among the France back line, although that was largely because France looked to attack through his centre partner Fickou. Getty Images

19/30 Gael Fickou – 7 out of 10 Not quite a Wesley Fofana, but he was strong with the ball in hand and kept probing away at the English defence. Made a bit of meal out of a high shot, but it wasn’t enough to detract from a goof performance. Getty Images

20/30 Virimi Vakatawa – 7 out of 10 Lovely break late in the first half came to an unfortunate end with a slip. Looked very dangerous and was willing to come into the centre to find ball. Swithced to 13 for the closing stages but didn’t have anything to work with by that point. Getty Images

21/30 Camille Lopez – 6 out of 10 Dangerous cross-field kick nearly led to a chance for Nakataici in the first-half. He kicked well, although anything beyond 40m looked to be out of his range. Missed just one kick, which was forgivable. AFP/Getty Images

22/30 Baptiste Serin – 6 out of 10 Looked to try and seize his chance after being handed his first start, and didn’t do himself a disservice. That said, he didn’t do anything to stand out and was outnumbered when Youngs and Daly ran down his channel. Getty Images

23/30 Cyril Baille – 7 out of 10 Got the better of opposite number Cole in a number of scrums but only lasted 45 minutes and the fitness of the French front-row has to be a cause for concern. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 Guilhem Guirado – 7 out of 10 His lineouts were sharp, with the English jumpers doing their best to disrupt him, and he departed looking like he left it all on the field. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 Uni Atonio – 7 out of 10 Brushed off Hughes like a fly, and displayed his brute strength on occasion in the first half. Given he possessed a near-40kg advantage over Marler that’s no surprise. But like Baille, he faded and had to be replaced. AFP/Getty Images

26/30 Sebastian Vahaamahina – 5 out of 10 Disappointing for a man who possesses his height, as Lawes and Itoje were able to impose on him. Faded late as he appeared to pick up an injury. Getty Images

27/30 Yoann Maestri – 6 out of 10 Had an early chance to score but was bundled into touch by the covering England defence. Bright start faded, and struggled in the lineout. Getty Images

28/30 Damien Chouly – 6 out of 10 Guilty of ill-discipline in the second half that helped give England the field position they needed to score. Strong work without the ball though. Getty Images

29/30 Kevin Gourdon – 7 out of 10 Looked very impressive and was a nuisance to the English back-row and half-backs as he sniped around their ankles. Could have had an interception in the second-half, only to concede a penalty, but he also won his fair share so he can be given some leeway. Getty Images

30/30 Louis Picamoles – 9 out of 10 Started like a house on fire, with two rampaging runs through the gut of England’s defence exposing the hosts. Took a whack when he ran into teammate Fickou that took the wind out of his sails, but returned in the second half determined not to be on the losing side. The best player on the pitch by far. AFP/Getty Images

Jones also stressed that the Gloucester wing May still has a job to do, despite fit-again Nowell taking his place.

“Jack Nowell starts this week with Jonny May changing to a finisher. Jack has an excellent work-rate and he’s a guy that carries through the line which will be important for us.

“We don’t need extra motivation this week; we play Test rugby because we want to be the best for England. Every game for us is important and our supporters, and Wales is our next game so it’s the most important.”

England squad to face Wales on Saturday:

15. Mike Brown (vice captain, Harlequins, 56 caps)

14. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 19 caps)

13. Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

12. Owen Farrell (vice captain, Saracens, 48 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Wasps, 9 caps)

10. George Ford (Bath Rugby, 31 caps)

9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 66 caps)

1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 47 caps)

2. Dylan Hartley (captain, Northampton Saints, 80 caps)

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 70 caps)

4. Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 38 caps)

5. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 54 caps)

6. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 8 caps)

7. Jack Clifford (Harlequins, 8 caps)

8. Nathan Hughes (Wasps, 4 caps)

Replacements

16. Jamie George (Saracens, 13 caps)

17. Matt Mullan (Wasps, 14 caps)

18. Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 4 caps)

19. Tom Wood (Northampton Saints, 46 caps)

20. James Haskell (Wasps, 71 caps)

21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 67 caps)

22. Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors, 4 caps)

23. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 23 caps)