Wales welcome Ireland to the Principality Stadium on Friday night looking to halt a run of two consecutive Six Nations defeats.

Individual errors have cost the Welsh against England and Scotland and Ireland provide stern opposition, with victory seeing Joe Schmidt’s side end the evening at the top of the table.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones, Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Nicky Smith, Samson Lee, Luke Charteris, Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Davies, Sam Davies, Jamie Roberts

Ireland: R Kearney; K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, S Zebo; J Sexton, C Murray; J McGrath, R Best, T Furlong, D Ryan, D Toner, CJ Stander, S O'Brien, J Heaslip.

Replacements: N Scannell, C Healy, J Ryan, I Henderson, P O'Mahony, K Marmion, P Jackson, T Bowe.

