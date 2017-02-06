Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb acknowledges that Saturday's RBS 6 Nations clash against title holders England is "a massive fixture."

But Webb also underlined how Wales are for more concentrated on themselves in "a very positive environment," rather than be swept along on a tide of fervour - and sometimes hysteria - that can accompany England visits to Cardiff.

While neither side were wildly impressive in recording opening weekend wins - Wales left it late before flooring Italy, while England edged home against France - the 130th meeting between two of world rugby's fiercest rivals is unlikely to disappoint.

And the outcome could also have a major bearing on how this season's Six Nations title race shapes up, with England seeking back-to-back silverware and Wales chasing a first championship success since 2013.

"The boys are pretty excited - it has been a great start to the campaign," Webb said. "It is a very positive environment to be in.

"It is a massive fixture (against England). But we are not going to get too carried away.

"We are just going to concentrate on ourselves and put a big focus on ourselves.

"We watched the England game (against France) live. We didn't go into much detail. We are going to concentrate on ourselves - that's where the main focus is.

"There has been a lot of talk about England and Ireland, and they played some good rugby over the autumn.

"We will just go about our job and take each game as it comes."

The Wales players reconvene on Tuesday, with fitness updates likely to be the most pressing concern for interim head coach Rob Howley.

Fly-half Dan Biggar suffered a blow to his ribs in Rome and was forced off at half-time, while try-scoring wing George North took a heavy early knock to his thigh before playing on and claiming Wales' final touchdown during a one-sided second period.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau, meanwhile, has not played since Christmas Eve due to a knee problem, and his Bath team-mate Luke Charteris also missed out on Rome because of a fracture in his hand.

Both players, though, could be back in the selection mix for England, while Sam Davies - an impressive replacement for Biggar at Stadio Olimpico - could expect to wear the number 10 shirt if his Ospreys colleague does not recover in time.

Biggar was forced off at half time with a side strain (Getty)

Reflecting on a successful Italian job, Webb added: "We are pretty happy with the result. We knew how difficult it would be in the first 40 minutes, but we backed our confidence and ability and finished off pretty well.

"The main thing is to get the win first. There was an opportunity to look for an extra try (and bonus point), but the main focus was all about winning.

"There are going to be a lot of tough games in this tournament."

And Wales centre Scott Williams said: "We were going for the bonus point at the end, but it is all about building momentum now. We've got a big one this weekend.

"They (England) have shown over the past 12 months or so that they are one of the best teams in the world, so it's going to be tough. We need a big week."