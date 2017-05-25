Wayne Rooney’s England career looks to be in jeopardy after he was dropped from the squad to face Scotland and France in the upcoming international double-header.

The 31-year-old was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s 25-man party for the World Cup qualifier at Wembley and the friendly fixture in Paris.

With his future at club side Manchester United also in serious doubt, the player's career appears to have reached a crossroads.

1/15 Breakthrough goal - 2002 Five days before his 17th birthday, Wayne Rooney scored a wonder goal against Arsenal in 2002 as the world realised his talent. Getty

2/15 Switch to United - 2004 A £25.6m fee was soon agreed with Manchester United - despite interest from Newcastle - as Rooney switched Goodison Park for Old Trafford in 2004. Getty

3/15 On the international stage - 2004 It got better for the powerful striker when he scored four goals in as many matches at Euro 2004. Getty

4/15 The stunning goals continue - 2005 It wasn't long before Rooney had become a mainstay in Sir Alex Ferguson's United side, typified by his olley against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Getty

5/15 The red mist descends - 2006 Always a cantankerous player, Rooney's demons haunted him at the 2006 World Cup in Germany as he was sent off for a stamp against Portugal. Getty

6/15 First of many titles - 2007 Rooney had to wait until 2007 for his first taste of Premier League glory, scoring 14 goals as United lifted the title in 2008. Getty

7/15 European glory - 2008 A year later, Rooney was invaluable to Ferguson again as the north west outfit defeated Chelsea in Moscow on penalties to win the Champions League. Getty

8/15 Controversy returns - 2010 As England struggled to a 0-0 draw against Algeria in South Africa, the former Everton striker told supporters exactly what he thought about them into camera. Getty

9/15 World Cup woe - 2012 Despite finally scoring for England at a World Cup in 2014, Rooney was unable to prevent a torrid group stage exit under Roy Hodgson in Brazil. Getty

10/15 Contract talks - 2012 Rooney twice risked incurring the wrath of Ferguson during their time together, famously truning down a contract offer and threatening to leave until better terms were presented. Getty

11/15 Success continues - 2013 In Ferguson's final season in charge, Rooney helped lift another Premier League title in 2013 alongside strike partner Robin van Persie. Getty

12/15 Record breaker - 2015 In 2015, Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's England goalscoring record with his 50th international goal from a penalty in a Euro 2016 qualifying match against Switzerland. Getty

13/15 Switch to midfield - 2016 As Rooney began to age, then-United manager Louis van Gaal switched Rooney into midfielder where he helped the club lift the FA Cup in the Dutchman's last game in charge. Getty

14/15 Mourinho era begins - 2017 Rooney lifts the League Cup trophy, the first major success under Jose Mourinho. Getty

15/15 European triumph - 2017 Rooney comes on in the closing minutes as United beat Ajax 2-0 to win the Europa League. Getty

Here, we take a look at the key moments to have shaped the England captain’s international career:

2003: Record-breaking debut

Aged just 17 years and 111 days at the time, Rooney made history by becoming England’s youngest ever player when he made his Three Lions debut against Australia at West Ham’s Upton Park on 12th February 2003.

Wayne Rooney made his international debut against Australia in 2003 ( Getty )

2004: Euro finals

The teenage Rooney burst onto the international scene at the Euro 2004 championships in Portugal. The 18-year-old scored four goals at the tournament before infamously limping off with a metatarsal injury in the early stages of the quarter-final against the hosts. Sven Goran Eriksson’s side went on to lose the match on penalties, but a new England star had been born.

2006: Seeing red

Another metatarsal injury meant Rooney faced a race against the clock to be ready in time for the 2006 World Cup. Although he returned to action for England’s second game of the tournament in Germany, it was clear he lacked full fitness and he failed to find the net. During another quarter-final against Portugal, the forward was given a straight red card for a stamp on defender Ricardo Carvalho in the 62nd minute in Gelsenkirchen. The Three Lions, once again, lost on penalties after hanging on with 10 men in normal and extra time.

Wayne Rooney is shown red at the 2006 World Cup (Getty)



2009: First taste of the armband

With regular England captain John Terry and his deputy Rio Ferdinand both unavailable, Fabio Capello confirmed Rooney would stand in as skipper for England’s friendly with Brazil in Qatar in November 2009. At the age of 24, it was the first time the former Everton man had worn the armband for his country. The Three Lions lost the match 1-0.

2010: Television outburst

Rooney was named in Capello’s squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but failed to score once more as England underperformed badly. One particularly poor team display against Algeria was greeted with boos following the final whistle, with Rooney voicing his frustration at the poor reception his side were given. "Nice to see your own fans booing you,” he remarked into a camera on the pitch. “If that's what loyal support is... for fuck's sake." A narrow win over Slovenia in the next game meant England scraped through to the knockout stages, but they were sent home after a 4-1 last-16 hammering to Germany.

2013: Scores against Brazil at the Maracana

Rooney scored perhaps his finest goal in an England shirt in a prestigious friendly at one of the world football’s most iconic venues. Having made the trip to Rio de Janeiro to face Brazil as part of preparations for the following year’s World Cup in the same country, Roy Hodgson’s side overturned a one goal deficit to lead 2-1, with Rooney scoring an exquisite curling effort. The match ended a 2-2 draw.

Rooney scores against Brazil at the Maracana ( Getty )

June 2014: First World Cup goal

After two World Cups of disappointment for Rooney, he finally got off the mark in football’s most prestigious competition by scoring an equaliser against Uruguay in Sao Paulo. However, a late winner by Luis Suarez sealed a 2-1 defeat for the Three Lions, and with it a group stage elimination from the tournament.

August 2014: Appointed full-time captain

Following Steven Gerrard’s decision to retire from international football after the World Cup, Hodgson handed the captaincy to Rooney on a permanent basis. Now a senior member of the side, Rooney began skippering the Three Lions as their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign got underway.

Wayne Rooney as England captain ( Getty )

November 2014: Youngest England player to reach 100 caps

Rooney became only the eighth player in England history to reach 100 caps in November 2014, reaching the milestone in the Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Slovenia. At 29, the skipper was the youngest player to be awarded a prestigious golden cap.

2015: Greatest ever England goalscorer

Rooney’s late penalty against Switzerland at Wembley meant that, on his 107th appearance, he overtook Sir Bobby Charlton’s record as his country’s all-time leading goalscorer. The strike was also Rooney’s 50th for England.

Rooney becomes England's leading all-time goalscorer ( Getty )

2016: Euro shame

England won all 10 of their qualifiers for Euro 2016, but the tournament in France would go on to be remembered as a low point in English national team history. Now playing in a deep lying midfield role, Rooney started as captain in three of the Three Lions’ four matches at the tournament. Despite scoring a penalty early on in the last 16 clash with Iceland, the minnows came back to win 2-1 in one of the most humiliating England defeats in memory.