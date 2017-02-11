England smash sorry Wales 63-0 in Women's Six Nations

World champions England scored 11 tries as they crushed Wales in Cardiff to make it two successive Women's Six Nations wins this season.

Wales had no answer at the Arms Park in front of a 4,000-strong crowd as England's women followed up last weekend's Twickenham victory over France by blitzing their opponents 63-0.

Worcester wing Lydia Thompson led the way by scoring three tries, while Amy Wilson-Hardy and Danielle Waterman both crossed twice.

And the one-sided success was further underlined through touchdowns from Amy Cokayne, Natasha Hunt, Katy McLean and Sarah Hunter, with Emily Scarratt kicking four conversions.

Danielle Waterman run's in a try for England (Getty)

England led 36-0 at half-time, and it was always damage-limitation for a Wales team outgunned in every key department.

Simon Middleton's side beat France 26-13 in their opening contest and top the table with 9 points, with a home fixture against Italy to come on 25 February.

Wales travel to Scotland at the Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld.

PA