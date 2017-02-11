CJ Stander and Craig Gilroy both bagged hat-tricks as Ireland claimed a record RBS 6 Nations victory over Italy with a 63-10 thumping in Rome.

Ireland set their Six Nations campaign back on track in comfortable style after last week's 27-22 loss in Scotland, with Keith Earls claiming a brace and Garry Ringrose also crossing.

Rob Kearney trudged off late on however, with a suspected biceps injury that proved the sole concern for boss Joe Schmidt.

Ireland shrugged off the late loss of captain Rory Best to a stomach bug before kick-off, to nail their maiden Six Nations try bonus point in just 34 minutes.

Niall Scannell replaced captain Rory Best in the front-row

Head coach O'Shea had this week vowed this was not the "same old Italy", but Ireland sadly exposed far too many basic flaws in the underpowered hosts.

Stander became the first forward to register a Six Nations hat-trick as Ireland exposed Italy's soft underbelly straight from the off.

Simon Zebo should have scored despite waiting an age for Ireland to feed him on the left touchline. The Munster wing dropped the ball when spinning over the whitewash.

Earls had no such qualms on the right flank, easing home thanks to Henshaw's tight line and Jackson's wide pass, with Zebo offering a neat decoy line.

Stander had one of the best games of his international career (Getty Images)

Carlo Canna's penalty proved scant respite for the hosts, with Stander quickly on the scoresheet.

Jamie Heaslip's cute offload in the 13 channel teed up a fine break for Cian Healy, and Zebo's flat cut-pass sent Stander in at the corner.

The move of the half laid on Ireland's third score, Jackson and Henshaw switching around a scrum to set Zebo loose on the blindside flank.

Several tight phases later, Earls cantered in all too easily out wide.

Keith Earls opened the scoring for Ireland (Getty Images)

Jackson's conversion pushed Ireland into a 21-3 lead, only for the hosts to force a penalty try.

Donnacha Ryan was sin-binned for sacking the second of two fine Italian lineout drives, and referee Glen Jackson had little hesitation awarding the penalty score.

Canna converted to cut Ireland's lead to 21-10, but not for long.

Italy were pinged for blocking at the kick-off, and despite missing a man Ireland wrapped up the bonus-point score.

Schmidt's men kept it tight from the penalty lineout, with Stander eventually blasting his way home.

Gilroy stole the show with a hat-trick late on (Getty Images)

Italy forced the issue at the death of the half, only for Luke McLean to kick away cheaply in Ireland's 22 - then concede a turnover penalty when the hosts pressed again.

Ireland led 28-10 at the break and then negotiated the end of Ryan's sin-bin without setback. The visitors in fact emerged seven points in credit from that 10-minute period with 14 men.

Stander then completed his 45-minute hat-trick by cutting a fine blindside line off Murray around the ruck. Ireland's scrum-half delayed the pass long enough to split the defence.

The impressive Ringrose also got his name on the scoresheet (Getty Images)

Ireland's dominance was such that boss Schmidt could bring off powerful centre Henshaw as a precaution with more than a quarter of the match to play.

Ulster flyer Gilroy stepped his way to a smart score, before Ringrose scythed home.

Gilroy then added a sickening second as Stander's clearance hoof bamboozled Maxime Mbanda, and the Ulster wing cantered home all too easily.

And when Gilroy raced in for his third from Jackson's wide pass, Ireland's cakewalk was complete.