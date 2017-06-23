  1. Sport
British and Irish Lions 2017: Why beating the All Blacks is so hard and means so much to the Lions

Just one tour victory in 12 attempts proves why the toughest task for the Lions is beating the All Blacks on their own turf, as Warren Gatland and Steve Hansen recall

Lions tours to New Zealand: the most iconic photos through the years

  • 1/38

    1977 | NZ Jnrs 9 Lions 19 | Mudmen. Lions forwards Allan Martin, Phil Orr, Moss Keane, and Fran Cotton are covered head-to-toe in the Wellington mud as they wait for in a line-out at Athletic Park. The weather would greatly add to the challenge faced by the tourists, with unusually high rainfall for the entirety of the three months invariably falling in the towns where the Lions had their twenty-five games, adding to the siege mentality engendered by the grueling schedule and largely limiting the chances of their quick-fire backs to express their creativity

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 2/38

    1993 | 1st Test: NZ 20 Lions 18 | Lions captain Gavin Hastings faces down the Haka in a manner that would be impossible today, before the opening test match at Christchurch

    Colorsport

  • 3/38

    1971 | 2nd Test: NZ 22 Lions 12 | Gareth Edwards, under pressure from Sid Going and Ian Kirkpatrick, dive-passes to half-back partner Barry John

    Colorsport / Peter Bush

  • 4/38

    2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | Lions prop Graham Rowntree sports a bloodied ear during another heavy defeat in the final test

    COLORSPORT

  • 5/38

    1993 | 3rd Test: NZ 30 Lions 13 | Gavin Hastings and Rory Underwood are devastated after the heavy loss in the deciding test

    Colorsport

  • 6/38

    2005 1st Test: NZ 21 Lions 3 | Captain Brian O'Driscoll in agony as he is attended by team doctor James Robson after the infamous spear tackle by opposite captain Tana Umaga, and Keven Mealamu

    COLORSPORT

  • 7/38

    1993 | Waikato 38 Lions 10 | Current Lions head coach Warren Gatland scrums down for Waikato during a famous victory for the North Island club in the midweek before the deciding final test match. The hooker also scored a try

    COLORSPORT

  • 8/38

    1977 | North Auckland 7 Lions 18 | Ian McGeechan, one of the greatest figures in the history of the Lions as a player and a coach, crosses for a try at Okara Park, Whangarei

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 9/38

    1983 | Willie John McBride – perhaps the greatest figure in Lions history after five tours as a player including victories in New Zealand and South Africa - talks to the press after a training session in his tour manager role, as some local school girls looking on

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 10/38

    1993 | 3rd Test: NZ 30 Lions 13 | Jon Preston rounds full back Hastings to score one of the All Blacks three tries

    Colorsport

  • 11/38

    1993 | 1st Test: NZ 20 Lions 18 | Lions scrum-half Dewi Morris can not believe that Australian referee Brian Kinsey has awarded the All Blacks the penalty in the dying moments that Grant Fix would duly kick to win the game

    Colorsport

  • 12/38

    1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Rory Underwood dives over for the Lions only try of the game as they secure a victory to level the series

    Colorsport

  • 13/38

    1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Nick Popplewell charges through the All Black defence, with a young Martin Johnson in support

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 14/38

    1971 | Pre-departure training session in Eastbourne | 2017 tour manager John Spencer (right) looks on with Gerald Davies as David Duckham passes the ball

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 15/38

    1983 | 3rd Test: NZ 15 Lions 8 | All Black forwards Andy Haden and Murray Mexted battle the Lions in the wet at Dunedin's Carisbrook

    COLORSPORT/Elsey

  • 16/38

    1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Captain Gavin Hastings carrying the team mascot, followed by Brian Moore, as he runs out for the second test at Wellington

    COLORSPORT

  • 17/38

    1977 | Training session at Westport | Hooker Bobby Windsor practices his line-out throwing surrounded by hordes of school children during practice before the game against West Coast-Buller

    COLORSPORT/Elsey

  • 18/38

    1977 | 4th Test: NZ 10 Lions 9 | Tony Neary runs out for the Lions, followed by Bill Beaumont and Graham Price, at Auckland's Eden Park, with an opportunity to tie the series with a victory

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 19/38

    1977 | 4th Test: NZ 10 Lions 9 | Lions captain Phil Bennett is swamped by All Blacks tacklers in the final test, a suitable illustration of the pressure he was under both on and off the field during this tour. Despite all the obstacles they faced and eventually losing 3-1, the Lions came extremely close to winning this series. They lost the first test through an opportunist breakaway try, won the second, dominated forward possession in the third whilst conspiring to lose, and went down by just a single point in the final game

    COLORSPORT

  • 20/38

    1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | Scrum-half David Loveridge breaks with plenty of teammates in support

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 21/38

    1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | [l-r] Geoff Old, Andy Haden, and Murray Mexted celebrate the All Blacks 4-0 series victory

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 22/38

    1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Bill Beaumont is surrounded by All Blacks as he scrambles for the ball at Lancaster Park

    COLORSPORT/Elsey

  • 23/38

    2005 | Prince William watches a training session with tour manager Bill Beaumont before the second test.

    COLORSPORT

  • 24/38

    1983 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 0 | Fly half Wayne Smith, currently assistant coach of the All Blacks, leaves David Irwin floundering during the second test at Wellington

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 25/38

    2005 | Otago 19 Lions 13 | Shane Williams and his Lions teammates before kick-off in Dunedin

    colorsport

  • 26/38

    2005 | 2nd Test: NZ 48 Lions 18 | Jason Robinson is smashed backwards by Dan Carter and an All Black teammate

    COLORSPORT

  • 27/38

    1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | Winger Stu Wilson on the way to scoring the first try of his hat-trick - breaking Ian Kirkpatrick's record for test tries in the process - in the emphatic All Black victory in the final test

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 28/38

    2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | Rico Gear scores the final try of the series. Remarkably it is the twelfth in the three games for the home side

    COLORSPORT

  • 29/38

    1983 | Stash! Ireland fly-half Ollie Campbell shows off his Bukta kit bag prior to departure in 1983

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 30/38

    1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Prop Graham Price – who won a record 12 caps in succession for the Lions, playing in every game across three tours - falls to the ground under the feet and fists of opposing front row Billy Bush as tempers flare in Christchurch. The Lions won the game 13-9 to bring the series level

    COLORPSORT/Elsey

  • 31/38

  • 32/38

    1977 | Lions 45 West Coast-Buller 0 | Lions players huddle under towels in the team bus as there were no changing rooms at the ground to shower in after the wet and muddy game at Westport

    COLORSPORT/Elsey

  • 33/38

    1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | Peter Whiting stands over Lions lock Gordon Brown after punching him to the ground in the first line-out of the game

    Colorsport / Peter Bush

  • 34/38

    1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | The captains, Colin Meads of the All Blacks and John Dawes of the Lions, lead their teams out for the final test at Auckland's Eden Park, with the Lions leading the series 2-1

    Colorsport / Peter Bush

  • 35/38

    2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | The All Blacks celebrate – the late Jerry Collins in a Lions jersey - with the series trophy after completing the heaviest whitewash over the Lions in their history

    COLORSPORT

  • 36/38

    1993 | The Lions squad gather in their blazers prior to departure

    COLORSPORT

  • 37/38

    2005 | 2nd Test: NZ 48 Lions 18 | Tempers flare during the Lions' heavy defeat in Wellington

    COLORSPORT

  • 38/38

    1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | Lions captain John Dawes, alongside tour manager Doug Smith, addresses the crowd after securing the series victory with a 13-all draw. It was the Lions' first overall triumph in New Zealand after seven attempts, and remains the sole victorious tour; in the four subsequent trips they have won only two of the fourteen tests played

    Colorsport / Peter Bush

It’s the hardest task in world rugby, leading a British and Irish Lions tour to a series victory over the All Blacks. It has happened just one in 129 years, the famous 1971 tour that changed the state of the sport in New Zealand forever, and over the course of the next three weeks Warren Gatland will try to emulate that achievement against the country of his birth.

Gatland actually played and scored against the Lions during the Chiefs’ victory ahead of the third Test in 1993, but it was by watching the series 22 years before that the Kiwi realised just what a Lions series can do for the face of rugby.

The Lions brought an expansive, eye-catching style to the southern hemisphere to tour Australia and New Zealand in the same three-month tour – though they would only play the All Blacks in the Test series – clocking up thousands of miles along the way and playing a mammoth 24 matches during that time – more than double what takes place nowadays.

Lions video diary as Lions prepare for first Test match vs New Zealand

After the Lions claimed the first Test at Carisbrook, the All Blacks fought back to take the second in Christchurch that set-up a thrilling finish to what was a four-Test series. The Lions took the third at Athletic Park to ensure they would not lose the series, and a 14-14 draw in the final clash at Eden Park – scene of this year’s series opener – guaranteed the one and only successful tour of New Zealand.

So why is so difficult to beat the All Blacks? The great and good of British and Irish rugby have tried and failed to conquer the All Blacks, and a big part of that is the mentality of the tourists – or rather what the All Blacks do to their opponents before matches even begin. The Lions wing, Gerald Davies, scored a series-best three tries in 1971 and he has spoken at length ever since of the approach the Lions had to take in order to win.

  • Read more

Lions tour manager assaulted during squad meal by drunk All Blacks fan

“Somewhere along the line it becomes a mental thing,” said Davies. “We grew in confidence, we came to believe it was possible to beat the All Blacks.”

That’s something that Gatland did not believe was possible. Then eight years old, young Gatland thought the All Blacks could not be beaten, and even believed that rugby union was born in New Zealand rather than in Britain. That series would change everything.

“I thought rugby was invented in New Zealand growing up,” Gatland admitted this week. “I didn't think the All Blacks could ever be beaten. It did have a big impact on me, it was the first time I realised the game was played in other parts of the world.

csp-blio93-07.jpg

Warren Gatland knows exactly what it takes to beat the Lions, having done so in 1993 (COLORSPORT)

“It's times 11 the Lions have been to New Zealand, it's only once before they've won. It is tough because you're putting a group of players together in such a short period.”

As documented in the pictures above, taken on Lions tours of New Zealand in 1971, 1977, 1983, 1993 and 2005, the task of trying the beat the All Blacks can at times feel impossible. Weather conditions do not favour rugby during the harsh winters in New Zealand, and the energy-sapping tour schedules rarely favour the away side.

However, part of that reason is that the Lions do far more on tour than just play rugby. They visit schools, hospitals and other community locations all across the country, and it’s these encounters than can leave a lasting impression on the likes of Steven Hansen, the All Blacks coach, who has no problem recalling it.

  • Read more

The story of the House of Pain - Dunedin's forgotten stadium

“The first Test I ever saw was in Carisbrook in 1971,” Hansen said ahead of this Saturday’s first Test. “I was only a little kid – if you can imagine me being little – and it was awesome. I was right up the front by the fence and I overhead [Sandy] Carmichael saying to Colin Meads, ‘How do you like that scrummaging boyo?’ Meads said, ‘Yeah, not too bad, but we just scored a try’. I enjoyed that.

 “There are things that you keep with you. I was at Christchurch Boys High in my last year when they came out and we met Fran Cotton and those guys at the school. Those things don’t normally happen. It would be a real shame if we ever lose the Lions.”

csp-blio83-04.jpg

Hansen's memories of the Lions stem from watching the 1971 Test at Carisbrook (COLORSPORT/Elsey)

One issue that has strangely cropped up during this tour is the reaction to the Lions from the local media. There has been a nonchalant attitude to not just the Lions’ chances of winning the Test series, but also of their entire tour here, and there feels to be an approach taken of ‘why are you here?’

A Test victory will end that. 46 years is too long to wait for a series win over the All Blacks, and it’s high time the Lions remind New Zealand why their visit once every 12 years means so much. Over the next three weeks, the Lions have the chance to prove just why this is the greatest series in rugby.

