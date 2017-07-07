  1. Sport
British and Irish Lions 2017: An A-Z of how the tourists travelled to New Zealand to face the All Blacks

What have the most memorable parts of this tour been?

Lions tours to New Zealand: the most iconic photos through the years

  • 1/38

    1977 | NZ Jnrs 9 Lions 19 | Mudmen. Lions forwards Allan Martin, Phil Orr, Moss Keane, and Fran Cotton are covered head-to-toe in the Wellington mud as they wait for in a line-out at Athletic Park. The weather would greatly add to the challenge faced by the tourists, with unusually high rainfall for the entirety of the three months invariably falling in the towns where the Lions had their twenty-five games, adding to the siege mentality engendered by the grueling schedule and largely limiting the chances of their quick-fire backs to express their creativity

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 2/38

    1993 | 1st Test: NZ 20 Lions 18 | Lions captain Gavin Hastings faces down the Haka in a manner that would be impossible today, before the opening test match at Christchurch

    Colorsport

  • 3/38

    1971 | 2nd Test: NZ 22 Lions 12 | Gareth Edwards, under pressure from Sid Going and Ian Kirkpatrick, dive-passes to half-back partner Barry John

    Colorsport / Peter Bush

  • 4/38

    2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | Lions prop Graham Rowntree sports a bloodied ear during another heavy defeat in the final test

    COLORSPORT

  • 5/38

    1993 | 3rd Test: NZ 30 Lions 13 | Gavin Hastings and Rory Underwood are devastated after the heavy loss in the deciding test

    Colorsport

  • 6/38

    2005 1st Test: NZ 21 Lions 3 | Captain Brian O'Driscoll in agony as he is attended by team doctor James Robson after the infamous spear tackle by opposite captain Tana Umaga, and Keven Mealamu

    COLORSPORT

  • 7/38

    1993 | Waikato 38 Lions 10 | Current Lions head coach Warren Gatland scrums down for Waikato during a famous victory for the North Island club in the midweek before the deciding final test match. The hooker also scored a try

    COLORSPORT

  • 8/38

    1977 | North Auckland 7 Lions 18 | Ian McGeechan, one of the greatest figures in the history of the Lions as a player and a coach, crosses for a try at Okara Park, Whangarei

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 9/38

    1983 | Willie John McBride – perhaps the greatest figure in Lions history after five tours as a player including victories in New Zealand and South Africa - talks to the press after a training session in his tour manager role, as some local school girls looking on

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 10/38

    1993 | 3rd Test: NZ 30 Lions 13 | Jon Preston rounds full back Hastings to score one of the All Blacks three tries

    Colorsport

  • 11/38

    1993 | 1st Test: NZ 20 Lions 18 | Lions scrum-half Dewi Morris can not believe that Australian referee Brian Kinsey has awarded the All Blacks the penalty in the dying moments that Grant Fix would duly kick to win the game

    Colorsport

  • 12/38

    1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Rory Underwood dives over for the Lions only try of the game as they secure a victory to level the series

    Colorsport

  • 13/38

    1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Nick Popplewell charges through the All Black defence, with a young Martin Johnson in support

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 14/38

    1971 | Pre-departure training session in Eastbourne | 2017 tour manager John Spencer (right) looks on with Gerald Davies as David Duckham passes the ball

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 15/38

    1983 | 3rd Test: NZ 15 Lions 8 | All Black forwards Andy Haden and Murray Mexted battle the Lions in the wet at Dunedin's Carisbrook

    COLORSPORT/Elsey

  • 16/38

    1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Captain Gavin Hastings carrying the team mascot, followed by Brian Moore, as he runs out for the second test at Wellington

    COLORSPORT

  • 17/38

    1977 | Training session at Westport | Hooker Bobby Windsor practices his line-out throwing surrounded by hordes of school children during practice before the game against West Coast-Buller

    COLORSPORT/Elsey

  • 18/38

    1977 | 4th Test: NZ 10 Lions 9 | Tony Neary runs out for the Lions, followed by Bill Beaumont and Graham Price, at Auckland's Eden Park, with an opportunity to tie the series with a victory

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 19/38

    1977 | 4th Test: NZ 10 Lions 9 | Lions captain Phil Bennett is swamped by All Blacks tacklers in the final test, a suitable illustration of the pressure he was under both on and off the field during this tour. Despite all the obstacles they faced and eventually losing 3-1, the Lions came extremely close to winning this series. They lost the first test through an opportunist breakaway try, won the second, dominated forward possession in the third whilst conspiring to lose, and went down by just a single point in the final game

    COLORSPORT

  • 20/38

    1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | Scrum-half David Loveridge breaks with plenty of teammates in support

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 21/38

    1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | [l-r] Geoff Old, Andy Haden, and Murray Mexted celebrate the All Blacks 4-0 series victory

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 22/38

    1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Bill Beaumont is surrounded by All Blacks as he scrambles for the ball at Lancaster Park

    COLORSPORT/Elsey

  • 23/38

    2005 | Prince William watches a training session with tour manager Bill Beaumont before the second test.

    COLORSPORT

  • 24/38

    1983 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 0 | Fly half Wayne Smith, currently assistant coach of the All Blacks, leaves David Irwin floundering during the second test at Wellington

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 25/38

    2005 | Otago 19 Lions 13 | Shane Williams and his Lions teammates before kick-off in Dunedin

    colorsport

  • 26/38

    2005 | 2nd Test: NZ 48 Lions 18 | Jason Robinson is smashed backwards by Dan Carter and an All Black teammate

    COLORSPORT

  • 27/38

    1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | Winger Stu Wilson on the way to scoring the first try of his hat-trick - breaking Ian Kirkpatrick's record for test tries in the process - in the emphatic All Black victory in the final test

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 28/38

    2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | Rico Gear scores the final try of the series. Remarkably it is the twelfth in the three games for the home side

    COLORSPORT

  • 29/38

    1983 | Stash! Ireland fly-half Ollie Campbell shows off his Bukta kit bag prior to departure in 1983

    Colorsport / Colin Elsey

  • 30/38

    1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Prop Graham Price – who won a record 12 caps in succession for the Lions, playing in every game across three tours - falls to the ground under the feet and fists of opposing front row Billy Bush as tempers flare in Christchurch. The Lions won the game 13-9 to bring the series level

    COLORPSORT/Elsey

  • 31/38

    1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Prop Graham Price – who won a record 12 caps in succession for the Lions, playing in every game across three tours - falls to the ground under the feet and fists of opposing front row Billy Bush as tempers flare in Christchurch. The Lions won the game 13-9 to bring the series level

    COLORPSORT/Elsey

  • 32/38

    1977 | Lions 45 West Coast-Buller 0 | Lions players huddle under towels in the team bus as there were no changing rooms at the ground to shower in after the wet and muddy game at Westport

    COLORSPORT/Elsey

  • 33/38

    1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | Peter Whiting stands over Lions lock Gordon Brown after punching him to the ground in the first line-out of the game

    Colorsport / Peter Bush

  • 34/38

    1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | The captains, Colin Meads of the All Blacks and John Dawes of the Lions, lead their teams out for the final test at Auckland's Eden Park, with the Lions leading the series 2-1

    Colorsport / Peter Bush

  • 35/38

    2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | The All Blacks celebrate – the late Jerry Collins in a Lions jersey - with the series trophy after completing the heaviest whitewash over the Lions in their history

    COLORSPORT

  • 36/38

    1993 | The Lions squad gather in their blazers prior to departure

    COLORSPORT

  • 37/38

    2005 | 2nd Test: NZ 48 Lions 18 | Tempers flare during the Lions' heavy defeat in Wellington

    COLORSPORT

  • 38/38

    1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | Lions captain John Dawes, alongside tour manager Doug Smith, addresses the crowd after securing the series victory with a 13-all draw. It was the Lions' first overall triumph in New Zealand after seven attempts, and remains the sole victorious tour; in the four subsequent trips they have won only two of the fourteen tests played

    Colorsport / Peter Bush

A – Alun Wyn Jones

The legendary Welsh lock will receive his 119th Test cap on Saturday, but he will set a new professional era record by making his ninth consecutive Lions Test start, having toured in 2009, 2013 and 2017. After admitting this will probably be his last Lions tour, take a moment to appreciate just what Alun Wyn has given to British and Irish rugby.

B – Barrett

Not one, not two but three Barrett’s will play for the All Blacks on Saturday. Having already become the first trio of brothers to play for the All Blacks, they will now become the first triumvirate to face the Lions. However, for 20-year-old Jordie, this could be the start of another incredible All Black career.

C – Clown

A happy clown he may be if the Lions clinch the series on Saturday, Warren Gatland has had to endure familiar treatment by the Kiwi media during the tour, which included being drawn up as a clown on the front page of one newspaper who have been accused of launching a personal campaign against him. However, the Lions’ ‘clown’ may yet have the last laugh.

warren-gatland-clown.jpg

Gatland was pictured dressed as a clown on the front of a New Zealand newspaper  (Getty)

D – Documentary

As soon as the tour finishes, Lions fans will eagerly look forward to the behind-the-scenes ‘Living with the Lions’ documentary that is always a highlight of each tour. Given the squad enjoyed a break in Queenstown this week, the country’s extreme sports capital, it could well be worth the watch.

E – Earthquake

The return to Christchurch for the game against the Crusaders displayed the devastating effect that the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes had on the city. The assembled media then got a frightening warning of what can happen in the region when a 4.2 earthquake happened while interviewing players in the media centre. It was one of the memorable moments for the wrong reasons.

F – Farrell

Not Owen, but Andy. The former England international once again drilled his defensive nous into the players that single-handedly produced the victory over the Crusaders – where they conceded just three points – that proved to be the turning point of this tour. Now working with Ireland, Farrell’s reputation for the defensive side of the game continues to go before him.

G – Geography Six

It could have become the defining incident of the tour. Six players were called up to the Lions squad and an uproar back home followed, with fans unhappy that players who merited a call-up were overlooked due to their location. Both Allan Dell and Finn Russell became Lions as they were given brief cameos, but for Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill and Gareth Davies, they returned home still as Lions hopefuls.

H – Haka

What used to be a mesmerising occasion before Tests with the All Blacks suddenly became the regular sight throughout the tour. The Lions had to face a Haka seven times before matches on tour, and countless other times during off-field ceremonies. However, for the 7,770 fans that were in Rotorua, they had the honour of setting a new Guinness World Record with the biggest Haka ever seen.

kieran-read.jpg
(Getty Images)

I – Injuries

Sadly, every tour has its low points, and for Stuart Hogg, Ross Moriarty, Robbie Henshaw and George North, they came in the form of tour-ending injuries. They were not the only ones, as a potential test series star in Ben Smith was forced out midway through the first half of the opening encounter. Unfortunately, it’s always something that will happen in rugby, but on the whole the Lions have actually had to deal with very few injuries on this tour.

J – Jonathan Joseph

Only JJ could be included for J, with the England centre getting a huge vote of confidence when the squad was announced when head coach Warren Gatland personally vouched for him because he was too good to leave out. Joseph was seriously unlucky not to see Test action, and suffered simply by playing in the mid-week side rather than the Saturday one.

K – Kieran Read

The All Blacks captain makes his 100th Test appearance in the final match of the series – a phenomenal 93 of which have been starts. Having helped the All Blacks to two Rugby World Cups and countless victories along the way, the least he deserves is a series win over the Lions, and he has well and truly emerged from the shadow from his predecessor Richie McCaw.

L – Laumape

Hurricanes centre Ngani Laumape has certainly taken his chance to leave an impression on the Lions. He scored an emphatic try in the mid-week draw in Wellington when he ran over Dan Biggar, and after coming on to make his international debut in the second Test, he will be tasked with replacing Sonny Bill Williams. Chances don’t come much bigger than that.

M – Maori

The history and heritage of New Zealand has formed a large part of the tour, and it has been a fascinating part of the off-field memories that will be taken back home. From the traditional welcome at Auckland airport to learning about the formation of New Zealand as a sovereign state, delving into the country’s past has been an informative one.

N – New Zealand

You simply could not have an A-Z of the Lions tour without mentioning just how beautiful New Zealand is. From the frozen mountains of Queenstown to the sunny climes of Northland and everything in-between, you should not think twice about visiting the Land of the Long White Cloud, and it’s all the better if you can coincide it with a Lions tour.

O – Oooh Maro Itoje

The Saracens and England lock has become an immediate Lions favourite, and the sound of nearly 30,000 fans chanting “Oooh Maro Itoje” long into the night in Wellington will live long in the memory. Ever the humble one, Itoje is not massively keen on hearing his name chanted from the stands, but when his own teammates are joining in, what chance does he have of stopping it?

maro-itoje-1.jpg
The Lions have drew the series level at 1-1 (Getty)

P – Pullman

The Pullman Hotel, Auckland, that can otherwise be known as the ‘bubble’ that the Lions wrapped themselves in for a fair share of the tour. Not until the final two weeks and the end of the non-stop travelling did the Lions players get the chance to head out of their team hotel and see just how big this tour really was. Instead, they were hidden in the sanctuary of the Pullman Hotel, and for some it will feel like leaving home when they depart on Sunday.

Q – Queenstown

Ask any Lion about the trip to Queenstown and they will immediately attempt to hide a beaming smile on their face. The trip to the ski resort offered the players the chance to unwind and enjoy some of the more fun activities on offer in New Zealand, including bungee jumping and jet boating – not to mention the chance to relax with a few beers. If they pull off the most incredible of series wins, the Queenstown trip will be a huge part behind it.

R – Red

Red part I and red part II. Part I came in the arrival of thousands and thousands of Lions supporters arriving ahead of the match against the Maori All Blacks that really displayed the arrival of the famed Sea of Red. Part II came when Sonny Bill Williams looked up at referee Jerome Garces during the second Test and saw him produce a red card that could prove to be the defining moment of the entire tour.

S – St Clair

A hidden gem tucked away outside Dunedin that the Lions took time to visit ahead of the game against the Highlanders. The beach-side town offered incredible views and a chance for fans to meet the players as they explored, although the shark warnings on the sea front will have kept those adventures to land-only.

T – Tries

The Lions spent the first three weeks of the tour getting panned for not scoring enough tries, yet they taught the All Blacks a lesson in how to score them and make them look good during the first two tests of the series. Sean O’Brien’s score in the first Test will go down in history as one of the greats, and Warren Gatland must be applauded for getting his side playing beautiful rugby.

obrien-lions.jpg
O'Brien scored from close range a move started by Liam Williams, and also involving Elliot Daly and Jonathan Davies (Getty)

U – Uncapped

26 uncapped players were included by Gatland in his 41-man squad that touched down in New Zealand six weeks ago, with Lions legends like Brian O’Driscoll and Jamie Roberts consigned to history. The youngsters have not disappointed though, and the likes of Maro Itoje and Tadhg Furlong have shown that the future of British and Irish rugby is in good hands.

V – Vunipola

Mako Vunipola has cemented his place as the starting Lions loosehead, even if he had a few bumps along the way, but sadly his brother could not join him. Billy was due to follow in the footsteps of his brother – as well as cousin Taulupe Faletau – and become a Lion, only for a shoulder injury to rule him out before the tour began. Such a good player does not deserve such a fate, but at 24 years old, his time will come.

billy-vunipola1.jpg
Billy Vunipola looks poised to be recalled to the England starting line-up against Scotland (Getty)

W – Waitangi

The Lions decided to venture north to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds after their opening game, and any lingering jet lag was immediately blown away by the incredible sights on offer in the Northland region. The Bay of Islands certainly allowed to Lions to take in the beauty of New Zealand, and the Maori welcome – that involved nearly 500 tribesmen and women – will be something they never forget.

X – X-Factor

Warren Gatland, Rob Howley, Andy Farrell – all of the Lions coaches were guilty of talking up the ‘X-Factor’ that the Lions apparently possessed. But my, how the players justified their lofty praise. The Lions may not win the series, but they have earned New Zealand’s respect and then some for the way that they have played against the All Blacks.

Y – Yips

Beauden Barrett suffered a bad case of the yips in the second Test when he missed three penalties – two of which were from an easy central position – that could have cost New Zealand the series. The three missed kicks would have secured the All Blacks an unassailable 2-0 lead, and the fly-half will not want to be left ruing a once-in-a-lifetime chance that he missed out on when it mattered.

Z – Damian McKenzie

Ok, we’re clutching at straws, but there was only one player who featured in the entire tour that had a Z in his name and that came in Chiefs’ back Damian McKenzie – albeit for the Maori All Blacks. McKenzie is tipped to have a future with the All Blacks and trained with the side during the series, and despite not enjoying the best of performances against the Lions, he’s worth keeping an eye out for.

