Maro Itoje is not one to shirk responsibility. The lock is a two-time European Champions Cup winner, a two-time Six Nations champion and has also won the Premiership title. He has 12 England caps to his name, and on Wednesday, will become a British and Irish Lions. All of this achieved by the age of 22 years old.

Yet being 22 years old on a Lions tour also comes with its responsibilities, and one of them is to look after BIL the Lion, the cuddly toy that the youngest member of the squad must carry around at all times.

This is already proving difficult for Itoje given that his predecessor, Stuart Hogg, has been keen to make life hard for the Saracens second-row, despite going through the same experience in 2013.

Lions tour diary: Day six

“One would think he would be a bit sympathetic, but he is the absolute opposite,” mused Itoje on Monday ahead of the second tour match against the Blues where he will join Courtney Lawes in the second-row. “We went to the gym and put him down. Stuart then put him on top of something and I pretended I didn't see it. Then he moved it again, then again. I finally got him back.”

Itoje appears relaxed and, importantly, looks like he is enjoying his first Lions tour, and important factor in building squad harmony ahead of the All Blacks Test series, the games that matter. Yet his biggest challenge so far has not been ensuring that his lineouts are function right or he’s making his tackles, but making sure all is well when it comes to BIL.

Lions vs New Zealand Provincial Barbarians player ratings







1/15 Stuart Hogg - 5 out of 10 Butchered a try-scoring opportunity when his poor pass forced Watson to sprawl just to catch the ball, and also should have got over the line following good work from Te’o. Failed to collect the ball when chipped through by Inga Finau in defence.

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Finished his try well, dancing his way past Laulala to touch down and score what proved to be the match-winning try. Otherwise he was fairly anonymous.

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Apart from being held up with the final play of the first half, he did little of note and was outshined by his centre partner.

4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 Looked the most lively Lion out there as he made two surging breaks in the first half, the second of which should have sent Hogg over. Continued to work hard after breaks and made another telling run into the Barabarians 22, and he also did a shift in defence with a crucial ball-rip in the closing minutes.

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Starved of the ball which gave him little to do. One good kick-chase forced a knock-on, but that’s about it.

6/15 Jonathan Sexton – 5 out of 10 Did not cover himself in glory at all as his passing was wayward and kicked straight into touch on the full from an attacking scrum. Missed his first effort at goal, and was receiving treatment when the next shot at goal came around, meaning Greig Laidlaw had to take it. His withdrawal and the introduction of Owen Farrell changed the game.

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Lacked the direction needed to guide a pack that has barely played together and he was too slow to take the ball from the breakdown. Looked unsure of his options whenever he took the ball to the line, that meant he at times needed to take the ball into contact unnecessarily.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Didn’t enjoy the scrum advantage that you would have expected from the big Harlequins prop, and his high work-rate at the start of the game tailed off slightly as the barbarians fought fire with fire. Replaced in a full front-row switch in the 50th minute.

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Solid at the lineout as the Lions were at least able to battle on that front, but he was off the pace in the loose.

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good start to the match, and while he was carrying well, it was his slight of touch that impressed with neat offloads and long passes to the back line standing out. He left the field after a silly decision to tap-and-go from a penalty that resulted in conceding one, but the fact that that proved to be his final contribution should not take away from a good outing.

11/15 Alun Wyn Jones - 7 out of 10 Wore a big hit from replacement hooker Andrew Makalio but recovered well and dished out his own punishment when Sevu Reece ran down his channel. One of the more reliable players and showed his experience at the death to see out the match.

12/15 Iain Henderson - 6 out of 10 Failed to collect the kick-off that resulted in seven minutes of pressure without the Lions escaping their half. Carried well though that freed up his teammates, but didn’t have the impact that he would have wanted.

13/15 Ross Moriarty - 7 out of 10 Two big tackles and one strong run saw him bounce off two defenders before surging into the opposition 22. One of the Lions’ more prominent runners and put in a few powerful tackles, while it was his insurgence in the Barbarians 22 that set-up the Lions’ try.

14/15 Sam Warburton - 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous in the first half, both as a leader and as an openside flanker. He looked shattered at the start of the second half, which is no surprise given he has not played for two months. He was replaced by Justin Tipuric shy of the hour mark.

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Two good runs in the first half got the Lions onto the front foot, and he also showed strength to stay on his feet before hitting the deck when the support arrived. Looked to take on some responsibility when it wasn’t all going the Lions’ way, and he further cemented his place in the Test line-up with a simply brilliant try-saving tackle on Reece Suva.

“It has been interesting and a bit challenging at times. It has its good moments as any relationship,” he adds. “But also has its highs and lows. He goes missing an awful to and I am think of ways to keep him close. I have a good roommate now, he wouldn't betray me. He is safe.”

That roommate is the Ireland forward Iain Henderson, and it turns out he offers more to Itoje than just protection for BIL. The Ulster man, who is adept a playing in the second-row as well as at flanker, has been explaining the complicated situation surrounding Northern Irish politics, and Itoje – as someone who is currently awaiting his final exam before completing a degree in African politics – was delighted with the opportunity to learn from the Irish international.

“For me it's been absolutely great,” he said. “My room-mate at the moment is Iain Henderson. He's been giving me a little debrief on Northern Irish politics which was very interesting for me. That's not exactly my area of expertise.

Maro Itoje has had to keep his eye on BIL the Lion (Getty)

“He didn't give me the whole thing otherwise we'd have been there for quite a while! Sean O'Brien's a bit of a character; it's been nice getting to know him. My first room-mate was Rhys Webb. He sleeps like an absolute champion. Either I'm really boring or he sleeps a lot.”

After getting used to life on tour off the pitch – Itoje is on the duty committee to ensure everything is clean and in order at all times – he can now go about what he does best. One of England’s form players over the last 18 months now gets the chance to show New Zealand what he can do, and having led the England Under-20s to Junior World Championship glory in 2014 on these shores, he now gets his chance to take on a number of All Blacks when he lines up against the Blues at Eden Park.