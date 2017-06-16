A spiky Steve Borthwick refused to rule out the British and Irish Lions making multiple call-ups ahead of the final warm-up game before the first Test against the All Blacks, with Warren Gatland anticipated to add another five players to his squad.

Rumours began to circulate when All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen predicted that the Lions will call-up more players to their 40-man squad on Monday ahead of the game against the Chiefs in Hamilton, with reports suggesting that as many as five players could arrive to join up with the squad for just one week to cover the remaining mid-week games with the Chiefs and the Hurricanes.

Both Wales and Scotland are in close proximity to the Lions, with the former already in New Zealand for their tour game against Tonga in Auckland on Friday and the latter close by in Australia ahead of Saturday’s Test against the Wallabies. Ireland are also not too far away as they prepare for their match with Japan, although England are the other side of the world in South America as they wrap-up their two-Test tour or Argentina on Saturday night.

Asked on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match with the Maori All Blacks, Lions assistant coach Steve Borthwick hinted that reinforcements may be imminent be confirming the only confirmation of new arrivals will be via an official announcement.

“I think if there's a situation where call-ups are going to happen for any player that will be dealt with at the appropriate time when an announcement's to be made,” he said. “And right now there's no announcement.”

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Highlanders







British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Highlanders



























1/15 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Coped about as well as he could in the first half with the kicks that came his way and put in a big tackle to stop Waisake Naholo on the try line, but guilty of taking his eye off the ball when Sinckler made a great break. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Targeted defensively as the Highlanders repeatedly ran down his channel but did about as well as he could. Supported Webb well but could not out-run the scrambling defence. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 7 out of 10 Overcame a nervy start as Malakai Fekitoa took the fight to him, but finished the Lions’ first try beautifully and also came to the fore defensively. Knocked on the final play of the game that probably didn’t do his performance justice. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 Caught out as he was left to defend two men when Naholo scored. Given the run-around by Fekitoa early but did well to chase the centre and kill off an overlap early in the game. Getty Images

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Poor start as he failed to collect two simple high balls, and was also held up when he came into the field before crashing into the Landers pack. Given a bashing by Naholo, but did well to judge the flight of the ball and collect a Sopaga cross-field kick to score. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 Strong start as his kicking was positive and landed a tricky conversion beautifully after Joseph’s score. Bounced back from a heavy tackle from Li that saw him flick the ball on to Nowell smartly, and unfortunate to be replaced by Owen Farrell when he was lining up a penalty effort. Getty Images

7/15 Rhys Webb – 6 out of 10 Glimpses of his best as he brought his awareness into the game, making one very good break down the blindside before offloading to Nowell. His box kicks remain too long though, and he at times tried to force the pass. Limped from the field short of the 50-minute mark. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 His presence on the field was more noticeable when he was off it as the Lions scrum struggled to cope after his departure. Strong in defence and tried to impose on scrum-half Kayne Hammington. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 5 out of 10 Suffered a cut to his head 25 minutes in that needed seeing to, but returned a few minutes later. Overpowered by his opposite number and also was hit backwards in the collision a few times, though his lineout accuracy proved solid. Getty Images

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 6 out of 10 One lung-busting surge into the opposition half went wasted when Payne knocked on the offload. Held up well in the scrum but cost his side three points with a shoulder charge on Coltman that proved costly. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 5 out of 10 Did well to disrupt a lineout drive that led to a Lions turnover from Warburton, but knocked himself clean out soon after when he got his head on the wrong side trying to stop Waisake Naholo as he scored. Replaced by Alun Wyn Jones in the 26th minute. Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 6 out of 10 He has a knack of trying to force offloads without looking, but his strong carrying saw him repeatedly cross the gainline. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Had to do his fair share of tackling as he wasn’t given too much chance with the ball in hand. Battle with the Highlanders back-row was a close one that probably finished level. Getty Images

14/15 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Did well to disrupt the opposition ball in both the ruck and maul as he twice secured turnovers, and was smart enough to take the ball from the base of the ruck to score his try. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Looked like a man who was playing in his third consecutive match as he was knocked backwards a few times and also caught in possession twice. Mighty in defence, but lacked his usual gusto going forwards. Getty Images

Borthwick’s evasive answers continued when asked about the injury that has threatened Owen Farrell’s participation in the first Test against the All Blacks, with the fly-half suffering a thigh strain during training on Thursday morning.

The initial prognosis looks to be around 10 days, which would mean Gatland would be taking a big gamble by playing him in Auckland next weekend, but Borthwick refused to be drawn on how long Farrell could take to recover.

After confirming that Farrell did not train on Friday, Borthwick hit back at the early suggestions that Farrell will be out for between a week and 10 days. “You deal with hypothetical and I'll deal with what the facts are,” Borthwick said. “He'll be back as soon as he's fit and able to be back.

“What we're working for is improvement, working on the aspects we're trying to develop. We need another step forward in performance. We’re looking to raise our level of performance in all different areas.”