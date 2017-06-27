Courtney Lawes is “confident” that he will be ready to answer Warren Gatland’s SOS call if the British and Irish Lions head coach decides he is the man to bring the much-needed physicality against the All Blacks this weekend, but for Iain Henderson, he was left to rue a silly mistake that has probably cost him the chance of featuring in the Test series.

Lawes was replaced by George Kruis in the 54th minute and looks to have put himself in the frame for the second Test against New Zealand here in Wellington on Saturday. With Maro Itoje and Sam Warburton already tipped to be in with a good chance of starting the match, Gatland will now use the next 24 hours to weigh up whether Lawes should also be in the side, be it in the second-row with Itoje or from the bench.

Lawes put in another impressive showing in the 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes on Tuesday and, having left the field when the Lions were still leading, is happy with all he could have done to press his Test claims.

1/15 Jack Nowell – 6 out of 10 Ran hard and proved elusive to escape the clutches of the defence on occasion. Had to shift to wing when Henshaw departed and Warren Gatland was forced into a reshuffle. Getty Images

2/15 Tommy Seymour – 7 out of 10 Good supporting line to collect Laidlaw’s offload and give the Lions the perfect start with his first try. Finished his second well, though both were through pace alone and didn’t need much finishing. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet with the ball in hand, which was disappointing, but strong defensively. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 4 out of 10 Forced off short of the 20-minute mark with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, which could be the end of his tour. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 7 out of 10 His best performance of the tour but probably not enough to put him into the Test mix. Finished his try well with a good supporting line on Henderson’s shoulder, but should have had another when he couldn’t prevent himself from going into touch. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 He showed good maturity to control the game well and was reliable with the boot, scoring 16 points, and did well to recover from a hefty blow when Ngani Laumape came charging his way. Getty Images

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Aware to intercept Vince Aso’s pass to break clear and set-up Seymour’s first try, but he still lacked the pace that both Conor Murray and Rhys Webb bring to the game. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 7 out of 10 A strong performance from the England prop who was enormous in defence and coped well in the scrum. Should be in contention for a place on the bench come Saturday. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 7 out of 10 Accurate at the lineout, which hasn’t always been the case on this tour, and a good work rate in defence. Getty Images

10/15 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Singled out for a penalty in the scrum when he was angling in, and was also guilty of entering a maul from the side on the Lions’ line when under pressure. Will have been relieved when the whistle blew after he had 80m of clear field ahead of him. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Looks to have forced his way into the Test side and his 55-minute outing here suggests he’ll play some part in the second Test. Strong carrying and good lineout work. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 7 out of 10 Should have been an 8, but he got himself sin-binned for a dangerous clear-out and the team conceded 14 points in his absence to draw the game. That said, he was playing great up until then, with his offload releasing North for his try, but also spurned an overlap with the try line gaping. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 7 out of 10 Carried well and did a lot of the hard yards. Reliable in defence with good line speed that kept the Hurricanes under pressure. Getty Images

14/15 Justin Tipuric – 7 out of 10 Did well to turn the ball over in the final minute and set-up Biggar’s chance to try and win it, albeit one that was unsuccessful. A useful jumper in the lineout but could have had a bigger presence at the breakdown. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Did a lot of carrying but looked knackered by the end of the match. Took a big whack late on that may have affected him. Getty Images

“I’ve no idea,” Lawes said. “Just see what happens. I went out and did everything I could. It’s not up to me anymore. I played fairly well today, looking forward to it if I get a run-out at the weekend. I am feeling confident if I do get called up. I’ll lay it on the line like I always do.

“You always want to be pushing for spots. Hendo [Henderson] had an awesome game and I was able to have a good game too. Always want to make coach’s life harder than it should be.”

However, the picture may not be such a pretty one for his fellow lock Henderson. The Irishman had a starring role in helping build the Lions’ lead, with the Ulster forward’s carrying and offloading standing out. It was Henderson who reacted first to claim a loose ball from a high Dan Biggar kick that wasn’t dealt with by Julian Savea, and he offloaded the ball to wing George North for the Lions’ second try that was sandwiched by two Tommy Seymour scores.

The Hurricanes fought back though with a first-half try from flanker Callum Gibbins and added a second less than a minute after the break when All Blacks centre Ngani Laumape crashed over. Then came the pivotal moment when Henderson was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tip-tackle clear-out on full-back Jordie Barrett, and the resulting 10 minutes saw the Lions ship 14 points through tries from replacement Wes Goosen and flanker Vaea Fefita to pull the home side level.

The Lions failed to hold on to their lead in Wellington ( Getty )

Henderson knew immediately that he let the team down, and Gatland admitted afterwards that his moment of stupidity had cost them victory. “It was a big moment in the game with his yellow card,” Gatland said. “It was a penalty to us which ends up being a penalty reversed and a yellow card and that’s the game. It was a crucial moment. It’s disappointing because you’re in so much control of it.”

After letting his Test chances slip through his grasp, Henderson himself was left to rue his moment of madness.

“Look I think it was definitely an enjoyable game to play in, for the 70 minutes I played, but that yellow was frustrating,” Henderson said. “It was stupid and probably a little bit of miss-timed rucking, I would describe it as. It was definitely hard for me sitting there and watching those ten minutes, and putting the guys in that tough position.

“For a lot of the boys out there, it will be the last time they pull on a Lions jersey, definitely on this tour if not in their careers. For me, it was about taking it in.

“I thought the fans were fantastic, not only the Lions’ side but both sides. I was shattered and definitely frustrated, with the yellow card more than anything. However, I think a few of the boys just said, ‘enjoy the experience’.”