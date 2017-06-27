The British and Irish Lions were held to a 31-31 draw by reigning Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes, with a late fightback costing Warren Gatland’s side a victory in their final mid-week match.

The Lions looked to be on the path to victory thanks to two tries from Tommy Seymour and one from George North, but a yellow card for Iain Henderson reduced the Lions to 14 men for 10 minutes that would cost them do.

During those 10 minutes, the Lions shipped two tries to replacement Wes Goosen and flanker Fifita Gibbins, and with the scores level, both sides missed chances to snatch victory.

Gatland notably decided against using the six replacements that he called into the squada fortnight ago, and the Lions looked exhausted come the end of the match.

