British and Irish Lions 2017: Player ratings against the Hurricanes as Dan Biggar and Courtney Lawes impress

It was the final chance to impress for most of the squad as the Tests take centre stage once more

British and Irish Lions vs Hurricanes player ratings

  • 1/15 Jack Nowell – 6 out of 10

    Ran hard and proved elusive to escape the clutches of the defence on occasion. Had to shift to wing when Henshaw departed and Warren Gatland was forced into a reshuffle.

  • 2/15 Tommy Seymour – 7 out of 10

    Good supporting line to collect Laidlaw’s offload and give the Lions the perfect start with his first try. Finished his second well, though both were through pace alone and didn’t need much finishing.

  • 3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 6 out of 10

    Relatively quiet with the ball in hand, which was disappointing, but strong defensively.

  • 4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 4 out of 10

    Forced off short of the 20-minute mark with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, which could be the end of his tour.

  • 5/15 George North – 7 out of 10

    His best performance of the tour but probably not enough to put him into the Test mix. Finished his try well with a good supporting line on Henderson’s shoulder, but should have had another when he couldn’t prevent himself from going into touch.

  • 6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10

    He showed good maturity to control the game well and was reliable with the boot, scoring 16 points, and did well to recover from a hefty blow when Ngani Laumape came charging his way.

  • 7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10

    Aware to intercept Vince Aso’s pass to break clear and set-up Seymour’s first try, but he still lacked the pace that both Conor Murray and Rhys Webb bring to the game.

  • 8/15 Joe Marler – 7 out of 10

    A strong performance from the England prop who was enormous in defence and coped well in the scrum. Should be in contention for a place on the bench come Saturday.

  • 9/15 Rory Best – 7 out of 10

    Accurate at the lineout, which hasn’t always been the case on this tour, and a good work rate in defence.

  • 10/15 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10

    Singled out for a penalty in the scrum when he was angling in, and was also guilty of entering a maul from the side on the Lions’ line when under pressure. Will have been relieved when the whistle blew after he had 80m of clear field ahead of him.

  • 11/15 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10

    Looks to have forced his way into the Test side and his 55-minute outing here suggests he’ll play some part in the second Test. Strong carrying and good lineout work.

  • 12/15 Iain Henderson – 7 out of 10

    Should have been an 8, but he got himself sin-binned for a dangerous clear-out and the team conceded 14 points in his absence to draw the game. That said, he was playing great up until then, with his offload releasing North for his try, but also spurned an overlap with the try line gaping.

  • 13/15 James Haskell – 7 out of 10

    Carried well and did a lot of the hard yards. Reliable in defence with good line speed that kept the Hurricanes under pressure.

  • 14/15 Justin Tipuric – 7 out of 10

    Did well to turn the ball over in the final minute and set-up Biggar’s chance to try and win it, albeit one that was unsuccessful. A useful jumper in the lineout but could have had a bigger presence at the breakdown.

  • 15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10

    Did a lot of carrying but looked knackered by the end of the match. Took a big whack late on that may have affected him.

The British and Irish Lions were held to a 31-31 draw by reigning Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes, with a late fightback costing Warren Gatland’s side a victory in their final mid-week match.

The Lions looked to be on the path to victory thanks to two tries from Tommy Seymour and one from George North, but a yellow card for Iain Henderson reduced the Lions to 14 men for 10 minutes that would cost them do.

During those 10 minutes, the Lions shipped two tries to replacement Wes Goosen and flanker Fifita Gibbins, and with the scores level, both sides missed chances to snatch victory.

Gatland notably decided against using the six replacements that he called into the squada fortnight ago, and the Lions looked exhausted come the end of the match.

Click the gallery above to see our player ratings.

