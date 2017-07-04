Jamie George believes that the Lions are on the cusp of something huge for rugby worldwide, but warned that they will miss out if they do not learn to cut out the penalties that nearly cost them the second Test.

The British and Irish Lions face a defining week not just in their quest to beat the All Blacks for only the second time in 129 years, but in proving that the touring side do have a place at rugby’s top table for the years to come.

Last Saturday’s 24-21 victory over the All Blacks not only levelled the scores in the three-Test series at 1-1, but earned the Lions respect in these shores that they have not experienced since the triumphant 1971 series.

1/30 Israel Dagg – 6 out of 10 Dropped the first high ball he had to field that was a sign of things to come. Struggled with the conditions and will not have expected to face so much coming his way. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 Waisake Naholo – 5 out of 10 Ran at times like a headless chicken as he followed the defenders rather than the ball. Did well to take an early cross-field kick, but suffered a head injury and didn’t return. Getty Images

3/30 Anton Lienert-Brown – 5 out of 10 Little impact on his return to the side. Had one good run in the second half but did little else of note. Getty Images

4/30 Sonny Bill Williams – 3 out of 10 Rightly sent-off for an intentional shoulder charge to the head of Watson that was meant to hurt him. First All Black to be sent-off since 1967. Getty Images

5/30 Rieko Ioane – 5 out of 10 Wasn’t given the chances to make an impact as he was in Auckland and didn’t come off his wing enough to find work. Getty Images for NZR

6/30 Beauden Barrett – 6 out of 10 Struggled with his goal kicking as he missed three penalties that ultimately cost the All Blacks the game. Passing was accurate and he swept back well when the ball was kicked in behind. Moved to full-back for the second weekend in a row. Getty Images

7/30 Aaron Smith – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t given the easy ride that he had at Eden Park, and the pressure affected his performance. His kicking was slightly off-target. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Moody – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good battle with Tadhg Furlong that left them both equal in the scrum. Didn’t carry as well as his opposite man, though his defending was good. Getty Images

9/30 Codie Taylor – 7 out of 10 Did incredibly well to soldier on after taking a knock midway through the first half and didn’t come off until the final minute. Lineout was much stronger this week and he should take credit for his throwing. Getty Images

10/30 Owen Franks – 7 out of 10 Probably edged his battle with Vunipola but his removal gave the Lions the edge in the pack. Wonder if Steve Hansen’s preference to replace both props at the same time has cost him. Getty Images for NZR

11/30 Brodie Retallick – 6 out of 10 Not as effective as the first Test as the Lions won that physicality battle. Penalised twice by Jerome Garces at the breakdown. Getty Images

12/30 Sam Whitelock – 6 out of 10 Came off second best in the battle of the second rows. Jumped well in the lineout. Getty Images

13/30 Jerome Kaino – 5 out of 10 The unfortunate casualty of Williams’ red card as he was removed to allow Ngani Laumape to fill the gap in the centres. Getty Images

14/30 Sam Cane – 7 out of 10 A presence again at the breakdown and won a penalty within 10 minutes when he got over Watson. Put in a big tackle on Farrell to make sure the centre knew he was watching him, and probably the All Blacks’ best performer. Getty Images

15/30 Kieran Read – 6 out of 10 Should take credit for running the lineout to a 90 per cent success ratio, but he was not as prominent in the loose as last weekend. Getty Images

16/30 Lions: Liam Williams – 7 out of 10 Knocked the first box-kick forwards but posed problems for the All Blacks with his strong chasing off restarts. Smart pass gave Faletau the chance to score the opening try. Getty Images

17/30 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Wore a heavy blow to the head in Sonny Bill Williams’ red-card tackle. Struggled for space as he had to cut-back on the switch twice, one of which saw him penalised when he met Sam Cane. Gaps just aren’t breaking in his favour, though made a good break late in the game. Getty Images

18/30 Jonathan Davies – 7 out of 10 Straightened the line usefully with the final play of the first half that led to a penalty. Kept his head late on to clear the ball immediately when in trouble. Getty Images

19/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Looked much happier with the extra time he was offered at 12. Will have been relieved to see Williams depart early, and grew into the game as it wore on. While Barrett felt the pressure, Farrell missed just one conversion and kicked the match-winning penalty. Getty Images

20/30 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Very quiet as the weather kept the ball away from his wing. Showed good awareness to retreat when All Blacks’ spotted space, but lengthy kick rolled dead to hurt the Lions. Getty Images

21/30 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Overcooked one kick that rolled dead but had a nice one into space that put Ioane under pressure. Began to get his trademark loop going with Farrell that brought some success, though dropped a high ball when he appeared to panic. Getty Images

22/30 Conor Murray – 7 out of 10 Given much more time on the ball though he took his time to come into the game. Took his moment brilliantly though to spot a gap and surge through to score. Getty Images

23/30 Mako Vunipola – 5 out of 10 Singled out for first penalty of the match when he collapsed the scrum, though Barrett’s poor kick let him off the hook. Lost his head when he conceded two penalties in three minutes for dangerous play. Guilty of being penalised four times. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 Jamie George – 8 out of 10 Saw two lineouts go astray but carried well, not least when his surge set Murray up for his try, and put in a huge 80 minute shift that should not be knocked at Test level. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Impactful run early in the match as he took two All Blacks defenders with him in to the 22. Came off equal with Franks in an intriguing scrum battle and replaced by Kyle Sinckler midway through the second half. Getty Images

26/30 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 The Test match animal that the Lions have been waiting for. Phenomenal in defence as he stole the ball and disrupted All Blacks’ possession. Started like a house on fire, and he would have scored a nine had he not started leaking penalties in the second half. Getty Images

27/30 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10 Much better start to the match and rewarded Gatland for his faith in him. Delivered what was expected of him and carried much stronger this week. Looked like the Lion he is famous for in past tours. Getty Images

28/30 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Good offload released Jones in the first half and dogged work at the breakdown slowed All Blacks’ ball that left opposite skipper Read frustrated. Getty Images

29/30 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Helped Sexton and Farrell by defending in-between them and carried brilliant as he took the fight to the All Blacks. Struggled to turn ball over but otherwise faultless. Getty Images

30/30 Taulupe Faletau – 8 out of 10 Popped up when it mattered most to score the first try and did exceptionally well to hold off Dagg and score. Carried well off the base. Getty Images

The sight of more than 25,000 fans kitted out in Lions shirts in Wellington, forming the famous Sea of Red, was one to behold, but it could all have been meaningless if the Lions continued to fall the wrong side of the referee and concede penalty after penalty that was sending them to a series-ending defeat.

“The thing is we’d addressed it in the week,” said George, reflecting on arguably the biggest victory of his career. “The manner of these sort of games, you’re always going to be very eager and over-eager at times and if you look at the nature of the penalties – offsides and a lot of them at the breakdowns – it’s just being over-eager.

“Potentially there’s a lot to be said for being a bit more relaxed now we’ve got a win under our belts, and not chasing it. Maybe we’ll be aware of that and make a change.”

Despite the delight of claiming a first victory over New Zealand since 1993, there is no looking beyond the fact that the Lions have big issues to solve if they are to take the series on Saturday. The Lions conceded 13 penalties in the second Test, 10 of which were in kicking range of All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett, and on another day New Zealand would have been celebrating yet another victory and a fifth consecutive series win over the Lions.

Gatland has been trying to beat the idea into his side that penalties will them the tour, given how disciplined they were in the wins over the Crusaders and the Maori All Blacks as opposed to the first and second Tests against New Zealand.

George is in agreement with his coach, but he still takes heart from the fact that the Lions were able to rally from 18-9 down to clinch victory on Saturday, given that the number of penalties that went against them should have spelled the end for their series hopes.

“We take a huge amount [from beating New Zealand in New Zealand],” said George. “You need to look at the manner in which we did it. We made it very difficult for ourselves at times with our discipline I don’t think many teams can say they’ve come back from 18-9 down in those conditions to win the game so we’re really happy with that.

“[There’s] lots to move forward on now to try and build some momentum going into next week.”

Jamie George (left) had never started a Test before this tour (AFP/Getty Images)

It is worth remembering where the 26-year-old George has gone over the course of the last five weeks. The hooker is a two-time European Champions Cup winner with Saracens and now a starting Lion, but he is yet to make his first international start with England.

He credits head coach Gatland with his pre-tour speech to the players that gave him the confidence to go on and make the Lions No 2 jersey his own, and believes that the fact he has ousted Ken Owens and Rory Best gives him a huge level of self-satisfaction.

“It’s been good, I think there’s been a lot said about me not starting a Test match before this tour but at the end of the day I’ve started a lot of big games for Saracens, European finals, Premiership finals, stuff like that and the time on the field for England over the last year has been quite high so I’m used to the intensity of it and I’ve enjoyed the added leadership of starting games that’s required. I’ve felt good and enjoyed starting the games.

“As soon as I got on the plane, the message from Gats [Gatland] was that he was going to pick the best players to beat the All Blacks, so I knew that I had an opportunity to do that.

“I think the one thing that I needed to do was to be confident enough to show my leadership, especially in and around scrum time and I’ve built into that the more that the tour has gone on. I feel really comfortable doing that now and it’s very easy when you’ve got people like Alun Wyn Jones and that around you, it’s pretty special.”