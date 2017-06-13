Kyle Sinckler has questioned how referee Angus Gardner decided that the Highlanders had gained a dominance in the scrum that brought the two match-deciding penalties in the 23-22 defeat for the British and Irish Highlanders.

Having controlled the scrum for the majority of the match, Sinckler departed the field along with Joe Marler and Rory Best, with Jack McGrath, Ken Owens and Dan Cole forming a new front-row ahead of the 60-minute mark.

The following two scrums saw Australian Gardner penalise tighthead prop Cole, with French assistant referee Mathieu Raynal calling for Gardner to look out for the England front-row’s “long bind”, and with the two penalties the Highlanders were able to score a converted try through hooker Liam Coltman and a successful penalty kick at goal via the boot of replacement Marty Banks that condemned the Lions to a second defeat on their tour of New Zealand.

1/15 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Coped about as well as he could in the first half with the kicks that came his way and put in a big tackle to stop Waisake Naholo on the try line, but guilty of taking his eye off the ball when Sinckler made a great break. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Targeted defensively as the Highlanders repeatedly ran down his channel but did about as well as he could. Supported Webb well but could not out-run the scrambling defence. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 7 out of 10 Overcame a nervy start as Malakai Fekitoa took the fight to him, but finished the Lions’ first try beautifully and also came to the fore defensively. Knocked on the final play of the game that probably didn’t do his performance justice. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 Caught out as he was left to defend two men when Naholo scored. Given the run-around by Fekitoa early but did well to chase the centre and kill off an overlap early in the game. Getty Images

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Poor start as he failed to collect two simple high balls, and was also held up when he came into the field before crashing into the Landers pack. Given a bashing by Naholo, but did well to judge the flight of the ball and collect a Sopaga cross-field kick to score. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 Strong start as his kicking was positive and landed a tricky conversion beautifully after Joseph’s score. Bounced back from a heavy tackle from Li that saw him flick the ball on to Nowell smartly, and unfortunate to be replaced by Owen Farrell when he was lining up a penalty effort. Getty Images

7/15 Rhys Webb – 6 out of 10 Glimpses of his best as he brought his awareness into the game, making one very good break down the blindside before offloading to Nowell. His box kicks remain too long though, and he at times tried to force the pass. Limped from the field short of the 50-minute mark. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 His presence on the field was more noticeable when he was off it as the Lions scrum struggled to cope after his departure. Strong in defence and tried to impose on scrum-half Kayne Hammington. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 5 out of 10 Suffered a cut to his head 25 minutes in that needed seeing to, but returned a few minutes later. Overpowered by his opposite number and also was hit backwards in the collision a few times, though his lineout accuracy proved solid. Getty Images

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 6 out of 10 One lung-busting surge into the opposition half went wasted when Payne knocked on the offload. Held up well in the scrum but cost his side three points with a shoulder charge on Coltman that proved costly. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 5 out of 10 Did well to disrupt a lineout drive that led to a Lions turnover from Warburton, but knocked himself clean out soon after when he got his head on the wrong side trying to stop Waisake Naholo as he scored. Replaced by Alun Wyn Jones in the 26th minute. Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 6 out of 10 He has a knack of trying to force offloads without looking, but his strong carrying saw him repeatedly cross the gainline. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Had to do his fair share of tackling as he wasn’t given too much chance with the ball in hand. Battle with the Highlanders back-row was a close one that probably finished level. Getty Images

14/15 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Did well to disrupt the opposition ball in both the ruck and maul as he twice secured turnovers, and was smart enough to take the ball from the base of the ruck to score his try. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Looked like a man who was playing in his third consecutive match as he was knocked backwards a few times and also caught in possession twice. Mighty in defence, but lacked his usual gusto going forwards. Getty Images

“It’s a tricky one but at the end of the day, there are no penalties conceded in the scrum for the whole game but then a whole new front-row comes on and the scrum collapses and the referee gives the penalty straight away,” pondered Sinckler.

“For me as a player it makes no sense, to me as a tight-head prop, it makes no sense. Ultimately that changes the game, as they kick to the corner, they’re in our 22 but it’s about taking your chances and they did that.

“But I just think there’s not much you can do with the penalty in the first scrum of the game where there’s a whole new front-row and there’s a genuine collapse. Normally when you have a whole new front-row on, you give it time – you have whole new combinations who want to come on and prove a point and you let them settle in and the referee ultimately made a decision so we have to get on with it.

Lions video diary Day 13, from Dunedin

Pushed on the Highlanders packs’ claim that they had gained “dominance” over the Lions tight-forwards, Sinckler responded in a quizzical manner. “How can you have dominance? They didn’t get a penalty the whole game.

“It’s a perception thing. We know we’re going to have our backs against the wall every single game when we’re here and we are going to stick together as a 41-man squad. It just doesn’t make any sense to me, some of the calls.”

The 24-year-old was supported by his head coach, Warren Gatland, who insisted after the match that the first penalty should have gone in the Lions’ favour, and that Cole had been harshly penalised by Gardner, the referee who also took charge of the Lions’ opening match against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

“I look to those two penalties against Dan Cole, and I think the first one's a penalty to us, the loosehead has gone down,” Gatland said. “They've [the officials] seen a different picture.

“There's no doubt they've got some ascendancy in the second scrum penalty and I accept that, but I thought the first one, we'd forced an error.”

The Lions appeared to be frustrated with Angus Gardner's refereeing (Getty)



There appears to be a growing discontent among both the Lions and Super Rugby camps with how the three different referees that have been used in rotation are managing the set-piece area, and Gatland highlighted that it had been a very different story when Frenchmen Pascal Gauzere and Mathieu Raynal took charge of the whistle in their last two matches.

“We've gone from single figure penalties to double figure penalties again,” he added.

“That's eight or nine penalties in that last 10 or 12 minutes and that really hurt us.”