The feeling at the end of 80 gruelling minutes was that the British and Irish Lions had their chance to knock New Zealand onto the ropes, and paid the price for wasting their chances like a prizefighter boxer who had turned down an open shot at his weary opponent.

When Liam Williams and Elliot Daly combined for the second time to break from their own half, there was the feeling that the Lions had weathered the storm and were seizing control of a pulsating first Test at Eden Park.

However, like a seasoned champion, the All Blacks rallied and showed exactly why they are the undisputed kings of rugby and, come the final bell, you wondered what it would take to beat this side.

1/30 Ben Smith – 5 out of 10 Failed to take a high ball early in the game although he offering a useful option in the back line. Took a blow to the head in the 27th minute though and did not return from the HIA. Getty Images

2/30 Israel Dagg – 7 out of 10 Brilliant tackle to stop Elliot Daly form scoring in the opening two minutes. Gave the All Blacks a useful kicking option, though struggled with the high ball and pace coming his way. Delivered the final pass for Codie Taylor to charge over. AFP/Getty Images

3/30 Ryan Crotty – 6 out of 10 Suffered an ankle injury just after the half an hour mark and was forced off as a result, with Anto Lienert-Brown replacing him. Getty Images

4/30 Sonny Bill Williams – 7 out of 10 Given a bashing by old rival Ben Te’o but refused to be second best in their titanic battle. Rarely hit backwards, and while his offloading was not at its most punishing, he still brought an impact that caught out the Lions. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 Rieko Ioane – 8 out of 10 His pace is giving the Lions’ back three plenty of nightmares on this tour. Having already scored for the Blues against them, he added two more tries and justified Steve Hansen’s faith in him. His speed got him over for the first and it was his awareness that bagged the second. Getty Images

6/30 Beauden Barrett – 8 out of 10 100 per cent with the boot, which has not been a common theme to his goal-kicking this season, but it was his calmness under pressure and brilliant hands that really shone through. Shifted to full-back when Ben Smith was forced off and could not be faulted. Getty Images

7/30 Aaron Smith – 8 out of 10 Very lively and his pace at the breakdown caused the Lions all sorts of problems. Aware to make the most of quick penalty that led to Codie Taylor’s opening score. Supported Kieran Read to start the move that brought the second try, and took his leave immediately after to deserved applause. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Moody – 7 out of 10 Didn’t crack under pressure and once again enjoyed a back-and-forth battle with Tadhg Furlong as they did in the Crusaders game. Getty Images

9/30 Owen Franks – 7 out of 10 Sturdy in the scrum but guilty of giving away three points when he needlessly took out Conor Murray. Saw off Mako Vunipola before departing two minutes afterwards. Getty Images

10/30 Codie Taylor – 8 out of 10 Superb pick-up from Dagg’s long pass to beat Daly on the edge and score in the corner, showing the awareness and speed of a back. Brought stability to the scrum and was reliable throwing into the lineout. Getty Images

11/30 Brodie Retallick – 8 out of 10 Powerful running was a key reason why the All Blacks were able to get forward momentum so easily. He repeatedly either broke through tackles or freed his hands to offload in contact. Getty Images

12/30 Sam Whitelock – 7 out of 10 Ran the All Blacks lineout well that only faltered when Maro Itoje was able to pluck the ball on the Lions’ five metre line. Strong supporting lines saw him receive a couple of offloads in space. Getty Images for adidas

13/30 Jerome Kaino – 7 out of 10 Showing no signs of the knee injury that threatened his participation in this series, though Steve Hansen looked to safe him by bringing him off early. Getty Images

14/30 Sam Cane – 8 out of 10 Important turnover when the Lions claimed a loose ball as he controlled the breakdown, either slowing down the Lions’ ball or stealing it completely. Getty Images

15/30 Kieran Read – 9 out of 10 Emphatic return as he made mincemeat of the Lions defensive line in the lead up to the penalty that produced the try. Showed his talent for offloading in the tackle, but stepped too easily by Liam Williams that led to the Lions first-half score. More than made up for it with a genius flick off the turf to Aaron Smith that set-up Ioane for his first try, and given a standing ovation when he was removed in the final minutes. Getty Images

16/30 Liam Williams – 8 out of 10 Justified Warren Gatland’s faith in him with a break from his own 22 that triggered one of the all-time great Lions tries. Looked to run with the ball in hand and excelled with Daly on the left, with the pair linking up again shortly after the break with a move that should have brought a try. Unfortunate error when he failed to catch the ball gifted Ioane his second try. Getty Images

17/30 Anthony Watson – 7 out of 10 Impressive take under pressure in his 22 to call the mark, and did well to sprint back to prevent Aaron Smith’s try from finding touch, before feeding Williams to launch the move that led to the Sean O’Brien try. Had two notable runs, the first seeing him beat four men with good feetwork. Getty Images

18/30 Jonathan Davies – 8 out of 10 Early break exposed the lack of game time that Williams and Crotty have had together and nearly produced a try for Elliot Daly in the corner. Ran smart supporting lines off Daly and Williams that brought success and had one powerful run through the defence right through the defence. AFP/Getty Images

19/30 Ben Te’o – 8 out of 10 Battered Sonny Bill Williams as they renewed their old rugby league rivalry. Wasn’t given as much of a chance to run with the ball, but justified his Test selection. Getty Images

20/30 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Did extremely well to remain in play as he went for the corner in the second minute, but an exceptional tackle from Dagg prevented him from grounding the ball. Showed his speed when he surged away during O’Brien’s try, but out-gassed by Ioane for his second score. Getty Images

21/30 Owen Farrell – 6 out of 10 Missed a conversion that by his standards he would expect to get, though it wasn’t an easy one. Struggled to bring the forward runners into the game around him and the move out to inside centre didn’t help his cause. AFP/Getty Images

22/30 Conor Murray – 7 out of 10 As usual his box-kicking was spot-on that gave Daly and Watson the chance to compete for the ball with success. Uncharacteristically lost control of the ball when the Lions were camped on the All Blacks line. Getty Images

23/30 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 Couldn’t work an advantage in the scrum against Franks, though they largely proved equals for each other. Had to put in his fair share of tackling but carrying could have offered more. Getty Images

24/30 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Reliable at lineout time but will not have enjoyed being shoved backwards in the scrum again before the second try. Getty Images

25/30 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10 Good start in the loose as he made emphatic tackles and a good charge down. Getty Images

26/30 Alun Wyn Jones – 5 out of 10 Terrible start as he looked off the pace. Struggled to get back into the defensive line, and he conceded the penalty that led to Taylor’s try. As the game wore on he started to find his feet, claiming lineout ball and also stealing a loose ball, but will be in danger of losing his place next week. Getty Images

27/30 George Kruis – 6 out of 10 The lineout functioned well bar one steal, and his carrying was good apart from one strip in contact by Cane. AFP/Getty Images

28/30 Peter O’Mahony – 6 out of 10 Put in another physical display but couldn’t get his mischievous work in the lineout functioning. Replaced by tour captain Sam Warburton midway through the second half and could see that switch made permanently in the second Test. Getty Images

29/30 Sean O’Brien – 8 out of 10 Had the simple task of falling over the line to finish one of the all-time great tries, though he should be commended for being in position to take Davies’ offload. Did his utmost best to compete in the breakdown, but the All Blacks proved too quick for him to get his hands on the ball. Getty Images

30/30 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Put in some strong carries and did a fair share of the tackling in what was his best showing since the opening Test. Getty Images

The Lions could at least leave Auckland with their heads held high. They brought the expansive attacking rugby that the All Blacks are so renowned for and used it to hurt the world champions in their own back yard. When Williams, Daly and Jonathan Davies linked up to send Sean O’Brien over for one of the great tries of Lions rugby, the stadium was brought to its feet and even those wearing black knew they had seen something special.

But while the Lions were certainly surprising in this aspect, they were disappointing in the areas they had hoped to dominate. There was no set-piece advantage, with the All Blacks tight-five gaining the ascendancy that resulted in another demolished scrum midway through the second half that produced a try for the dangerous wing Rieko Ioane.

The defensive line speed that squeezed the life out of the Crusaders and the Maori All Blacks was not quite there either, though that appeared to be a two-fold problem. The Lions were not getting off their line to confront the ball carriers, but they were also being put on the back foot by brilliant forward play from Kieran Read and the rest of his pack. New Zealand’s front eight were getting over the gainline with every carry, clearing the ruck quickly and cleanly and giving scrum-half Aaron Smith all the time he needed to work his magic in what was one of his much better performance this season.

When the Lions stepped on the gas in the first 10 minutes of the second half, the thousands wearing red that lit up Eden Park will have been optimistic – and almost expectant – that a first Test victory over New Zealand in 24 years was within reach. But there is a reason why the All Blacks have not lost here in Auckland since 1994, and they went from fifth to sixth gear in a 15-minute period that beat Warren Gatland’s side into submission.

Both Gatland and his old adversary, Steve Hansen, looked to get most of their decisions right. However, Gatland got one glaring pick wrong, with Alun Wyn Jones looking distinctively off the pace from the get-go, and with Maro Itoje not brought on until after half-time, an opportunity to find that scrum dominance may have gone begging. It’s almost impossible to see the starting line-up next weekend not featuring the England youngster.

The other issues Gatland had were not as influential, but were still visible. Williams and Daly were brilliant at times, but when TJ Perenara’s box-kick was not taken by the former, you wondered if the game on Tuesday against the Chiefs had taken too much out of them.

Hansen meanwhile brought Read back despite the No 8 not playing in two months, and he was rewarded with one of the captain’s greatest displays when wearing the Silver Fern. However, he also brought Ryan Crotty back from injury, and the Crusaders centre limped out of the match after half an hour with a hamstring injury that looks to have come from being inactive for the last three weeks.

But all-in-all, the coaches looked to have got most of their key decisions right. The difference was that in the pack, it was Read who outshone Taulupe Faletau, Brodie Retallick who edged Jones and Owen Franks who got the better of Mako Vunipola. The Lions lost one too many individual battles, and when that happens to a side of New Zealand’s calibre, there’s not much you can do than hold your hands up and admit they were the better side.

Now, the Lions just need to hope they have an off day in Wellington next Saturday.