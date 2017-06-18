Owen Farrell will be fit to start the British and Irish Lions’ first Test against the All Blacks this Saturday, with Warren Gatland admitting that the thigh injury that he suffered last week was not a serious one, but the head coach will now sweat on the fitness of Leigh Halfpenny after the full-back showed side effects from the blow to the head he suffered in the win over the Maori All Blacks.

Halfpenny was struck with a shoulder charge by scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow shortly after half-time, with a television match official review deeming the Maori half-back deserving of a yellow card.

However, there was no Head Injury Assessment for Halfpenny, who went on to play the entire game, before starting to show symptoms of a head injury after the match had finished.

Halfpenny will not have to play again before the first Test against New Zealand on Saturday after Gatland left him out of the squad that faces the Chiefs on Tuesday, but the full-back will now have to pass all of the return-to-play protocols in the next five days in order to be passed fit to face the All Blacks.

“Leigh Halfpenny obviously took a knock on the weekend, so he's going through the return-to-play protocols,” Gatland said on Sunday.

“Apart from that it's bumps and bruises, we took George Kruis off relatively early because his calf was a bit tight.

“But aside from that nothing that's a concern for too long. We're in pretty good shape at the moment.”

Should Gatland lose Halfpenny for the weekend encounter at Eden Park, he will have to deal with a second blow at full-back in the space of two weeks. Stuart Hogg had to fly back home last Wednesday after suffering a broken eye-socket and damaged cheekbone during the win over the Crusaders, which has already led to Gatland experimenting with Jared Payne, Antony Watson and, come this Tuesday against the Chiefs, Liam Williams at full-back.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Maori All Blacks







15 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Maori All Blacks



























1/15 Leigh Halfpenny – 8 out of 10 Meticulous with the boot as he successfully kicked all seven of his kicks at goal, with his only blemish a mix-up with George North that led to the Maoris try. Took a good catch when contesting an attacking high ball and looked an assured pair of hands. Getty Images

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Rarely given the chance to show what he can do with the ball in hand. Chased Davies’ second kick hard to put Lowe under pressure, and disrupted the high ball when up against Reiko Ioane. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Davies – 6 out of 10 Made a very good early break before skipping past the attempted tackle from James Lowe that went without reward. His two smart kicks into the Maori 22 during the same flowing move led to the 5m scrum that brought the penalty try. Getty Images

4/15 Ben Te’o – 6 out of 10 Another strong showing that was highlighted by a surging run through the gut of the Maori defensive line late in the game and immaculate defending without the ball. His Test chances probably lie in the balance though depending on Owen Farrell’s fitness. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 6 out of 10 One strong attacking run to get over the gain line, and while he was to blame for not taking the loose ball before Liam Messam’s early try, he did exceptionally well to collect the ball and break two tackles before running the ball out. Getty Images

6/15 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Sexton is growing into the tour and enjoyed another good performance that started with an early break through the line and inside offload to Tadhg Furlong. Good kicking from hand that was demonstrated when a switch-kick went into the touch within inches of the post, and is forcing his way back into the Test side. Getty Images

7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 His box-kicks were on the money again as you now expect, and the one blotch in his record was taking the ball out of the scrum when it was still going forwards. Accurate passing and good link-up with Sexton, and he also did well to wear a big hit from Tawera Kerr-Barlow early on. Getty Images

8/15 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 He was his usual immovable self with the ball in hand as he did his share of the carrying, and also brought a presence in the ruck that has rarely been seen before. The standout Test loosehead. Getty Images

9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Unlucky not to have a try when the pack shoved George over the line, with the TMO ruling the footage “inconclusive”. The lineout functioned exemplary once again with a 100 per cent record, though George is happy to have so many targets to throw to. Getty Images

10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10 Tore opposite number Kane Hames apart in the scrum, with the Maori loosehead he was lucky not to be sent to the sin-bin when the front-row was repeatedly collapsing on his side. Carried well bar one hit when he was shoved backwards, and good supporting line on Sexton’s shoulder made an incisive break. Getty Images

11/15 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 Picked out twice for penalties in the first half, the first a needless offence for throwing the ball away after being caught in the maul. However, he fought back very well in the second half, bagging a try, and also won a penalty on the stroke of half-time when the Lions were up against it. Getty Images

12/15 George Kruis – 7 out of 10 A general when it comes to the lineout and he also put in a shift with the ball in hand. A Test must. Getty Images

13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10 The Munster skipper led the side by example with a very aggressive defensive display, and he also got onto the right side of referee Jaco Peyper that showed in the way they communicated. May have played his way into Test captaincy. Getty Images

14/15 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Is making the No 7 shirt his own and could be the man that forces Sam Warburton out of the side. Very good over the ball in the ruck and also put in two big tackles. AFP/Getty Images

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Not as prominent as we’ve been used to on this tour, and given the pack was always on the front foot, that was something of a surprise. Played well defensively though and still a nailed-on Test starter. Getty Images

However, Farrell’s return will ease fears that the European Player of the Year could miss the first Test, having suffered a thigh strain last week in training that ruled him out of the 32-10 victory over the Maori All Blacks.

“I was always confident about Owen being fit,” insisted the Lions coach.