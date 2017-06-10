The British and Irish Lions recorded their second victory of their tour of New Zealand by beating the Crusaders 12-3 in a tight encounter at AMI Stadium on Saturday, with Owen Farrell kicking all of their points to get back to winning ways.

Following the 22-16 defeat by the Blues last Wednesday, Warren Gatland selected a very strong side for the clash against the unbeaten Super Rugby leaders for what on paper looked to be their toughest warm-up fixture of the tour.

However, the Lions never trailed in the match and were able to rely on the trusty boot of Farrell to record a much-needed victory that gets them back on course to challenge the All Blacks over the next four weeks.

Farrell landed three first-half penalties to send the Lions in at the break with a 9-3 lead, while the Crusaders’ points came through fly-half Richie Mo’unga’s penalty effort.

A tight second-half eventually saw Farrell land his fourth and final penalty towards the end of the match, ensuring that the Lions now head to Dunedin to face the Highlanders with another win on the board.

Click on the gallery above to see our player ratings.