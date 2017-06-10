  1. Sport
British and Irish Lions 2017 player ratings: Owen Farrell and Conor Murray guide Lions to victory over Crusaders

Man-for-man marking from the third tour match in Christchurch

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Crusaders

  • 1/15 Stuart Hogg – 4 out of 10

    His first contribution was to slap the ball into touch when the Lions were on the counter, and the second was to leave the field after being knocked unconscious by his own teammate Conor Murray. So far, this hasn’t been his tour.

    Getty Images

  • 2/15 George North – 7 out of 10

    Ran well when he got the ball and came in-field looking for work, but he didn’t chase kicks hard enough as he regularly failed to compete for Murray’s box-kicks. Important tackle in the first half stopped a Crusaders counter and while it conceded three points, it probably saved seven.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/15 Jonathan Davies – 5 out of 10

    Couldn’t find North outside him for a first-minute try, and his second crash ball opportunity saw him suffer a head injury that needed an HIA from which he wouldn’t return.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10

    Another strong outing from Te’o and he is quickly putting himself in the frame to start the first Test against the All Blacks. Linked well with Farrell and his defending was reliable, followed Jonathan Sexton through a gap in a break that led to the final three points.

    Getty Images

  • 5/15 Liam Williams – 7 out of 10

    Looked lively out on his wing and made some telling breaks, including the one with Te’o and Sexton that led to Farrell’s fourth penalty effort.

    Getty Images

  • 6/15 Owen Farrell – 9 out of 10

    Looked like the Lions’ general as he controlled play around the park and landed four of his five penalty efforts – though he may tell you different as the one judged to have missed appeared to go over the upright. Brilliant passing released runners outside him, and he also had to wear a few whacks along the way.

    Getty Images

  • 7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10

    His box-kicking game was excellent and it meant that the Crusaders were repeatedly back-tracking. Quickened the delivery of ball for Farrell and Sexton, and looked like the extra time off had done him a world of good as he lasted the full 80 minutes without fatiguing.

    Getty Images

  • 8/15 Mako Vunipola – 8 out of 10

    A rock for the Lions and a performance that should bag him the Test jersey for the first game with the All Blacks. Strong running matched with stubborn defending as he tackler anything and everything in a black shirt.

    Getty Images

  • 9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10

    Felt the full brunt of the Crusaders front-row after the Lions’ pack was folded in half in a first-half scrum. Carried well though and reliable at lineout time as he and Kruis linked well.

    Getty Images

  • 10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10

    Involved in a to-and-fro battle with Joe Moody that saw each man enjoy success. Carried well as he got the Lions over the gainline, but also made a telling contribution defensively.

    Getty Images

  • 11/15 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10

    Effective with his carrying as he made dent after dent on the Crusaders line. Snapped up the kick-off when Luke Romano was unable to catch the ball cleanly, and led the side excellently.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 12/15 George Kruis – 8 out of 10

    A very impressive outing as he bossed the lineout, with all but one throw managing to find a Lions hand. Stood out in the first half as he carried well, and may have forced his way into the Test side with this showing.

    Getty Images

  • 13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10

    A real nuisance when it came to disrupting Crusaders ball as he stole an early lineout that led to a penalty, and also spoiled ball in the ruck in the second half.

    Getty Images

  • 14/15 Sean O’Brien – 8 out of 10

    A great lung-busting chase prevented Richie Mo’unga from going the distance after turnover ball, and he also made two notable breaks with the ball in hand.

    Getty Images

  • 15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10

    Not as prominent as his first outing against the Provincial Barbarians, but still made an impact on the Crusaders pack and outshined his opposite number Jordan Taufua.

    Getty Images

The British and Irish Lions recorded their second victory of their tour of New Zealand by beating the Crusaders 12-3 in a tight encounter at AMI Stadium on Saturday, with Owen Farrell kicking all of their points to get back to winning ways.

Following the 22-16 defeat by the Blues last Wednesday, Warren Gatland selected a very strong side for the clash against the unbeaten Super Rugby leaders for what on paper looked to be their toughest warm-up fixture of the tour.

However, the Lions never trailed in the match and were able to rely on the trusty boot of Farrell to record a much-needed victory that gets them back on course to challenge the All Blacks over the next four weeks.

Farrell landed three first-half penalties to send the Lions in at the break with a 9-3 lead, while the Crusaders’ points came through fly-half Richie Mo’unga’s penalty effort.

A tight second-half eventually saw Farrell land his fourth and final penalty towards the end of the match, ensuring that the Lions now head to Dunedin to face the Highlanders with another win on the board.

