The British and Irish Lions suffered a second defeat on their tour of New Zealand after losing 23-22 to the Highlanders, having been on the end of another late loss when they looked to be on course for victory.

With 20 minutes to go and a 22-13 advantage after Sam Warburton had scored their third try, the Lions looked to be on course for a third victory on this tour and provide another momentum boost ahead of this Saturday’s clash with the New Zealand Maori.

However, they managed to concede a try to Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman and a 74th minute penalty that replacement Marty Banks successfully kicked to secure the Otago side a famous victory over the Lions and inflict their second defeat in the space of six days, having lost to the Blues last Wednesday.

The Lions had a late chance to snatch the game when replacement full-back Elliot Daly lined up a 56m penalty, only for his effort to fall agonisingly short, and another penalty chance that was too far to be kicked was sent to touch inside the 22, only for the ball to be knocked on.

They may have scored three tries through Jonathan Joseph, Tommy Seymour and Warburton, but they still conceded two and it was ill-discipline and missed kicks that cost them the game.

