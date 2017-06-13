  1. Sport
British and Irish Lions vs Highlanders rating: Few players stand out but Sam Warburton proves he's ready to go

Man-for-man marking from the fourth tour match in Dunedin

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Highlanders

  • 1/15 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10

    Coped about as well as he could in the first half with the kicks that came his way and put in a big tackle to stop Waisake Naholo on the try line, but guilty of taking his eye off the ball when Sinckler made a great break.

  • 2/15 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10

    Targeted defensively as the Highlanders repeatedly ran down his channel but did about as well as he could. Supported Webb well but could not out-run the scrambling defence.

  • 3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 7 out of 10

    Overcame a nervy start as Malakai Fekitoa took the fight to him, but finished the Lions’ first try beautifully and also came to the fore defensively. Knocked on the final play of the game that probably didn’t do his performance justice.

  • 4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10

    Caught out as he was left to defend two men when Naholo scored. Given the run-around by Fekitoa early but did well to chase the centre and kill off an overlap early in the game.

  • 5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10

    Poor start as he failed to collect two simple high balls, and was also held up when he came into the field before crashing into the Landers pack. Given a bashing by Naholo, but did well to judge the flight of the ball and collect a Sopaga cross-field kick to score.

  • 6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10

    Strong start as his kicking was positive and landed a tricky conversion beautifully after Joseph’s score. Bounced back from a heavy tackle from Li that saw him flick the ball on to Nowell smartly, and unfortunate to be replaced by Owen Farrell when he was lining up a penalty effort.

  • 7/15 Rhys Webb – 6 out of 10

    Glimpses of his best as he brought his awareness into the game, making one very good break down the blindside before offloading to Nowell. His box kicks remain too long though, and he at times tried to force the pass. Limped from the field short of the 50-minute mark.

  • 8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10

    His presence on the field was more noticeable when he was off it as the Lions scrum struggled to cope after his departure. Strong in defence and tried to impose on scrum-half Kayne Hammington.

  • 9/15 Rory Best – 5 out of 10

    Suffered a cut to his head 25 minutes in that needed seeing to, but returned a few minutes later. Overpowered by his opposite number and also was hit backwards in the collision a few times, though his lineout accuracy proved solid.

  • 10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 6 out of 10

    One lung-busting surge into the opposition half went wasted when Payne knocked on the offload. Held up well in the scrum but cost his side three points with a shoulder charge on Coltman that proved costly.

  • 11/15 Courtney Lawes – 5 out of 10

    Did well to disrupt a lineout drive that led to a Lions turnover from Warburton, but knocked himself clean out soon after when he got his head on the wrong side trying to stop Waisake Naholo as he scored. Replaced by Alun Wyn Jones in the 26th minute.

  • 12/15 Iain Henderson – 6 out of 10

    He has a knack of trying to force offloads without looking, but his strong carrying saw him repeatedly cross the gainline.

  • 13/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10

    Had to do his fair share of tackling as he wasn’t given too much chance with the ball in hand. Battle with the Highlanders back-row was a close one that probably finished level.

  • 14/15 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10

    Did well to disrupt the opposition ball in both the ruck and maul as he twice secured turnovers, and was smart enough to take the ball from the base of the ruck to score his try.

  • 15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10

    Looked like a man who was playing in his third consecutive match as he was knocked backwards a few times and also caught in possession twice. Mighty in defence, but lacked his usual gusto going forwards.

The British and Irish Lions suffered a second defeat on their tour of New Zealand after losing 23-22 to the Highlanders, having been on the end of another late loss when they looked to be on course for victory.

With 20 minutes to go and a 22-13 advantage after Sam Warburton had scored their third try, the Lions looked to be on course for a third victory on this tour and provide another momentum boost ahead of this Saturday’s clash with the New Zealand Maori.

However, they managed to concede a try to Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman and a 74th minute penalty that replacement Marty Banks successfully kicked to secure the Otago side a famous victory over the Lions and inflict their second defeat in the space of six days, having lost to the Blues last Wednesday.

The Lions had a late chance to snatch the game when replacement full-back Elliot Daly lined up a 56m penalty, only for his effort to fall agonisingly short, and another penalty chance that was too far to be kicked was sent to touch inside the 22, only for the ball to be knocked on.

They may have scored three tries through Jonathan Joseph, Tommy Seymour and Warburton, but they still conceded two and it was ill-discipline and missed kicks that cost them the game.

