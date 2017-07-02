Sonny Bill Williams has received a four-week ban for his red card during the British and Irish Lions’ 24-21 victory over New Zealand on Saturday.

The inside centre was sent off during the 25th minute of the second Test in Wellington after a dangerous tackle on winger Anthony Watson.

Williams hit the England international with a shoulder charge that connected to Watson's head, and upon review referee Jerome Garcia issued a straight red card that saw Williams become just the third All Black to be sent-off in a Test match.

Williams leads with his shoulder as he smashes into Watson's face (Sky Sports)

The dual-code World Cup winner also became the first All Black to be sent off since 1967 when he was handed his marching orders in Wellington and confirmed he had reached out to apologise to Watson.

“I'm really disappointed but happy to get in there and say my piece,” he said. “They've come to the conclusion that it was reckless, it wasn't intentional.

“I've got in contact with Anthony and I've apologised to him, but very disappointed that I was sent from the field last night and let my brothers down.”

The four-week suspension means Williams will be absent from the decisive third Test at Eden Park last week meaning that Hurricanes centre Ngani Laumape could make his first start for New Zealand

Laumape made his debut off the bench on Saturday, although Steve Hansen confirmed on Sunday that an unnamed centre will be called up to the squad to cover for Williams and injured Crusaders centre Ryan Crotty.

Lions tour video diary: Dream of winning tour a reality after Lions beat All Blacks

Lions back rower Sean O’Brien also faces a hearing after being cited for making contact with the head of All Blacks' wing Waisake Naholo in a collision that forced the Highlanders back off the field for a head injury assessment, from which he would not return.

O'Brien will face a hearing on Sunday for "allegedly striking All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo with a swinging arm...in the 19th minute of the second half" in a tackle that "is deemed to have met the threshold for a red card."

The incident was looked at during the match by TMO George Ayoub, who decided that the tackle was legal and not worthy of a penalty.

Should O'Brien be ruled out of the final Test, Lions head coach Warren Gatland would face a big decision over who to replace the Leinster forward with. Sam Warburton could be moved to open side to allow either Peter O'Mahony or CJ Stander to start on the blindside, while the alternative would see Warburton remain at No 6 and Justin Tipuric brought in to retain the breakdown threat that O'Brien offers.