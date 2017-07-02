Steve Hansen made the unusual acknowledgement that rugby “needed” the British and Irish Lions to beat his New Zealand side in order to increase the competition for the All Blacks, which he believes is “good for the game”.

The reigning world champions suffered a 24-21 defeat by the Lions on Saturday in a nail-biting contest in Wellington that was settled by a 78th-minute Owen Farrell penalty, which maintains the tourist’s hopes of securing only their second series victory in New Zealand in 129 years.

Hansen was left to rue what he described as “a mistake” by Sonny Bill Williams, with the centre sent-off in the 25th minute for a shoulder charge to the head of Anthony Watson that has landed him a four-week ban, but rather than dwell on the impact of first-half dismissal, the All Blacks coach was keen to look at whatever positives could come out of such a negative result for his side.

1/30 Israel Dagg – 6 out of 10 Dropped the first high ball he had to field that was a sign of things to come. Struggled with the conditions and will not have expected to face so much coming his way. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 Waisake Naholo – 5 out of 10 Ran at times like a headless chicken as he followed the defenders rather than the ball. Did well to take an early cross-field kick, but suffered a head injury and didn’t return. Getty Images

3/30 Anton Lienert-Brown – 5 out of 10 Little impact on his return to the side. Had one good run in the second half but did little else of note. Getty Images

4/30 Sonny Bill Williams – 3 out of 10 Rightly sent-off for an intentional shoulder charge to the head of Watson that was meant to hurt him. First All Black to be sent-off since 1967. Getty Images

5/30 Rieko Ioane – 5 out of 10 Wasn’t given the chances to make an impact as he was in Auckland and didn’t come off his wing enough to find work. Getty Images for NZR

6/30 Beauden Barrett – 6 out of 10 Struggled with his goal kicking as he missed three penalties that ultimately cost the All Blacks the game. Passing was accurate and he swept back well when the ball was kicked in behind. Moved to full-back for the second weekend in a row. Getty Images

7/30 Aaron Smith – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t given the easy ride that he had at Eden Park, and the pressure affected his performance. His kicking was slightly off-target. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Moody – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good battle with Tadhg Furlong that left them both equal in the scrum. Didn’t carry as well as his opposite man, though his defending was good. Getty Images

9/30 Codie Taylor – 7 out of 10 Did incredibly well to soldier on after taking a knock midway through the first half and didn’t come off until the final minute. Lineout was much stronger this week and he should take credit for his throwing. Getty Images

10/30 Owen Franks – 7 out of 10 Probably edged his battle with Vunipola but his removal gave the Lions the edge in the pack. Wonder if Steve Hansen’s preference to replace both props at the same time has cost him. Getty Images for NZR

11/30 Brodie Retallick – 6 out of 10 Not as effective as the first Test as the Lions won that physicality battle. Penalised twice by Jerome Garces at the breakdown. Getty Images

12/30 Sam Whitelock – 6 out of 10 Came off second best in the battle of the second rows. Jumped well in the lineout. Getty Images

13/30 Jerome Kaino – 5 out of 10 The unfortunate casualty of Williams’ red card as he was removed to allow Ngani Laumape to fill the gap in the centres. Getty Images

14/30 Sam Cane – 7 out of 10 A presence again at the breakdown and won a penalty within 10 minutes when he got over Watson. Put in a big tackle on Farrell to make sure the centre knew he was watching him, and probably the All Blacks’ best performer. Getty Images

15/30 Kieran Read – 6 out of 10 Should take credit for running the lineout to a 90 per cent success ratio, but he was not as prominent in the loose as last weekend. Getty Images

16/30 Lions: Liam Williams – 7 out of 10 Knocked the first box-kick forwards but posed problems for the All Blacks with his strong chasing off restarts. Smart pass gave Faletau the chance to score the opening try. Getty Images

17/30 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Wore a heavy blow to the head in Sonny Bill Williams’ red-card tackle. Struggled for space as he had to cut-back on the switch twice, one of which saw him penalised when he met Sam Cane. Gaps just aren’t breaking in his favour, though made a good break late in the game. Getty Images

18/30 Jonathan Davies – 7 out of 10 Straightened the line usefully with the final play of the first half that led to a penalty. Kept his head late on to clear the ball immediately when in trouble. Getty Images

19/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Looked much happier with the extra time he was offered at 12. Will have been relieved to see Williams depart early, and grew into the game as it wore on. While Barrett felt the pressure, Farrell missed just one conversion and kicked the match-winning penalty. Getty Images

20/30 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Very quiet as the weather kept the ball away from his wing. Showed good awareness to retreat when All Blacks’ spotted space, but lengthy kick rolled dead to hurt the Lions. Getty Images

21/30 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Overcooked one kick that rolled dead but had a nice one into space that put Ioane under pressure. Began to get his trademark loop going with Farrell that brought some success, though dropped a high ball when he appeared to panic. Getty Images

22/30 Conor Murray – 7 out of 10 Given much more time on the ball though he took his time to come into the game. Took his moment brilliantly though to spot a gap and surge through to score. Getty Images

23/30 Mako Vunipola – 5 out of 10 Singled out for first penalty of the match when he collapsed the scrum, though Barrett’s poor kick let him off the hook. Lost his head when he conceded two penalties in three minutes for dangerous play. Guilty of being penalised four times. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 Jamie George – 8 out of 10 Saw two lineouts go astray but carried well, not least when his surge set Murray up for his try, and put in a huge 80 minute shift that should not be knocked at Test level. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Impactful run early in the match as he took two All Blacks defenders with him in to the 22. Came off equal with Franks in an intriguing scrum battle and replaced by Kyle Sinckler midway through the second half. Getty Images

26/30 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 The Test match animal that the Lions have been waiting for. Phenomenal in defence as he stole the ball and disrupted All Blacks’ possession. Started like a house on fire, and he would have scored a nine had he not started leaking penalties in the second half. Getty Images

27/30 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10 Much better start to the match and rewarded Gatland for his faith in him. Delivered what was expected of him and carried much stronger this week. Looked like the Lion he is famous for in past tours. Getty Images

28/30 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Good offload released Jones in the first half and dogged work at the breakdown slowed All Blacks’ ball that left opposite skipper Read frustrated. Getty Images

29/30 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Helped Sexton and Farrell by defending in-between them and carried brilliant as he took the fight to the All Blacks. Struggled to turn ball over but otherwise faultless. Getty Images

30/30 Taulupe Faletau – 8 out of 10 Popped up when it mattered most to score the first try and did exceptionally well to hold off Dagg and score. Carried well off the base. Getty Images

“Everyone will be excited next week. It will be great,” Hansen said on Sunday. “Rugby has been needing something like this for a while. It’s now got it, so everyone will be a bit nervy about that because it could go either way and how exciting is that.

“Someone said before it’s the first time I’ve had to come in and sit in here like this for a while. We haven’t done it a lot and people have got carried away, saying the All Blacks are this and the All Blacks are that. We have kept saying, actually we don’t believe that.

“We have got the Lions playing the All Blacks and we are in a great situation and competition is good for everyone because it forces everyone to have to improve. You look at the World Cup in 2015 and the four home nations would be pretty disappointed with what happened there. We have seen it improve because of that. All of that is great for the game.”

The New Zealand coach went on to claim that it is games like the second Test at the Westpac Stadium that will inspire the next generation to choose rugby over other sports, and while the match itself was far from a classic – with heavy rain lashing down throughout the first 30 minutes that made the contest particularly tricky for both sides – he believes that neither set of fans inside the stadium will have taken any notice of the conditions, such was the excitement on the pitch.

The Kiwi also has further problems to deal with ahead of the decisive third Test next Saturday. Should Hansen stick to his word and leave full-back Ben Smith out of selection due to his concussion suffered in the first Test, Hansen is set to be without at least three key players, with Williams set to be banned and centre Ryan Crotty still struggling with a hamstring injury.

Hansen believes the Lions' victory is good for the sport (Getty)



The Highlanders centre, Malakai Fekitoa, will join up with the squad on Monday to ease those concerns in the back line, though being able to draft in a World Cup winner differs immensely from Warren Gatland’s addition of the infamous “Geography Six” on this tour. Yet there was some good news in that the wing, Waisake Naholo, should recover in time from the head knock he received from a swinging arm from Sean O’Brien that led to the Irishman’s post-match citing.

“He's fine,” said Hansen. “He passed the test last night. But because he was seen to be knocked out by the match doctor then we just took him off. But he was as good as gold last night and he's woken up this morning chipper, so that's great.”

Hansen would not condemn O’Brien in the same way that he would not accuse Williams after the match of deliberately trying to hurt an opponent, although the fact that Mako Vunipola did not suffer any further punishment for his late tackle and dangerous clear-out, both on Beauden Barrett, will not have pleased him.

“You've got two quality sides, you'd have to be silly to think that we're all going to go there and be nice,” Hansen said of the simmering physicality behind the second Test. “This is a physical game and one of the reasons why we love rugby, and why you guys as journalists love it, I assume, is because of the varying natures of the game.

“One of those natures is the brutality, the intensity that comes with it. You know, you are asking people to be warriors, within the law, and that's what's happening. Is some of it close? Yeah. But it always is. There's not a genuine Test match that doesn't challenge you physically, that doesn't challenge you mentally. It's great for rugby, and it's great for this team of ours. We're having to learn, as a young team, how to cope with that. So it's good.”