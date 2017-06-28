Warren Gatland has taken a gamble by deploying Johnny Sexton in the hope of keeping the British and Irish Lions’ test series against the All Blacks alive, with the head coach electing to go for forward power, breakdown cunning and creative prowess in an effort to beat New Zealand for the first time in 24 years.

In starting Sexton alongside Owen Farrell, Gatland is taking a huge risk. The Irishman has proven fairly susceptible to injury over the years and, with the likes of Sonny Bill Williams and Kieran Read charging down his channel, he will face a huge physical challenge in the second Test on Saturday.

However, Gatland does not have many options as the stats do not lie in the Lions favour. They have not beaten the All Blacks in a Test since the second game of the 1993 series, and their one and only series victory came 46 years ago back when lineout jumpers were not lifted and replacements rarely happened.

British and Irish Lions vs Hurricanes player ratings







15 show all British and Irish Lions vs Hurricanes player ratings



























1/15 Jack Nowell – 6 out of 10 Ran hard and proved elusive to escape the clutches of the defence on occasion. Had to shift to wing when Henshaw departed and Warren Gatland was forced into a reshuffle. Getty Images

2/15 Tommy Seymour – 7 out of 10 Good supporting line to collect Laidlaw’s offload and give the Lions the perfect start with his first try. Finished his second well, though both were through pace alone and didn’t need much finishing. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet with the ball in hand, which was disappointing, but strong defensively. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 4 out of 10 Forced off short of the 20-minute mark with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, which could be the end of his tour. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 7 out of 10 His best performance of the tour but probably not enough to put him into the Test mix. Finished his try well with a good supporting line on Henderson’s shoulder, but should have had another when he couldn’t prevent himself from going into touch. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 He showed good maturity to control the game well and was reliable with the boot, scoring 16 points, and did well to recover from a hefty blow when Ngani Laumape came charging his way. Getty Images

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Aware to intercept Vince Aso’s pass to break clear and set-up Seymour’s first try, but he still lacked the pace that both Conor Murray and Rhys Webb bring to the game. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 7 out of 10 A strong performance from the England prop who was enormous in defence and coped well in the scrum. Should be in contention for a place on the bench come Saturday. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 7 out of 10 Accurate at the lineout, which hasn’t always been the case on this tour, and a good work rate in defence. Getty Images

10/15 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Singled out for a penalty in the scrum when he was angling in, and was also guilty of entering a maul from the side on the Lions’ line when under pressure. Will have been relieved when the whistle blew after he had 80m of clear field ahead of him. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Looks to have forced his way into the Test side and his 55-minute outing here suggests he’ll play some part in the second Test. Strong carrying and good lineout work. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 7 out of 10 Should have been an 8, but he got himself sin-binned for a dangerous clear-out and the team conceded 14 points in his absence to draw the game. That said, he was playing great up until then, with his offload releasing North for his try, but also spurned an overlap with the try line gaping. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 7 out of 10 Carried well and did a lot of the hard yards. Reliable in defence with good line speed that kept the Hurricanes under pressure. Getty Images

14/15 Justin Tipuric – 7 out of 10 Did well to turn the ball over in the final minute and set-up Biggar’s chance to try and win it, albeit one that was unsuccessful. A useful jumper in the lineout but could have had a bigger presence at the breakdown. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Did a lot of carrying but looked knackered by the end of the match. Took a big whack late on that may have affected him. Getty Images

That is way he has turned to the Sexton and Farrell combination. The pair struck a strong understanding in the 12-3 victory over the Crusaders, although it didn’t quite go to plan when Sexton came on for the final 20 minutes of the first Test last weekend.

The duo will give the Lions an extra dimension in the back line that could unlock the true potential of the quartet outside them that did the damage in the first Test and combined to score one of the great Lions tries of all time. Having two playmakers in Sexton and Farrell will pose the All Blacks more questions in attack, but the issue remains if they can contain the reigning world champions in defence with Sexton a much bigger liability than the powerful Te’o.

Jonny Wilkinson tells the British and Irish Lions to keep attacking New Zealand

The other two changes are no surprise at all, though in Warburton, Gatland is still taking something of a risk. The Welsh flanker, who has not started a match since the 23-22 defeat by the Highlanders on 13 June, has played a total of 172 minutes of rugby not just on this tour but in the last three months. He came into the tour seriously undercooked after suffering a knee injury at the start of April, and suffered a setback when he picked up a sore ankle in the opening victory over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

By his own admission, Warburton needs a full two matches before he feels like he is back to his best, and the fact that he has played little over two games in terms of playing time, without taking into account the ankle injury, suggests he is yet to get back to full fitness. His last two appearances came from the replacements’ bench, and saw him play just 17 and 26 minutes in the game against the Maori All Blacks and the first Test respectively.

But what Warburton will bring is a greater breakdown ferocity than the man he is replacing, Peter O’Mahony, as well as work rate and defensive resistance. All of these things will be needed if the Lions are to reassert themselves in the pack, having been soundly beaten in the collision last Saturday.

Johnny Sexton will be under pressure to deliver against the All Blacks ( Getty )

That’s also why Itoje is brought into the side. The Saracens lock may be the youngest member of the Lions squad, but he is also one of the most physical and he made a good impression in coming off the bench last weekend. The Lions will lose the nous of Kruis in running the lineout, but at least Itoje has experience of doing the same job in this year’s Six Nations and, if all goes to plan, Saturday could be the making of the young England forward.