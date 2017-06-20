Jack Nowell and Elliot Daly would not allow themselves to discuss the possibility of featuring in the British and Irish Lions Test side this Saturday against the All Blacks, but made it clear that they will be ready and waiting if Warren Gatland comes calling on Wednesday night.

The squad have been kept in the dark over who will start the first Test at Eden Park, and while a number of positions have been made obvious due to a combination of form, Gatland’s selection and injuries to other players, the left wing is still one of those up for grabs.

George North remains the favourite to start against New Zealand this weekend, but his place in the side is no longer as safe as it once was. The Welsh wing, who was one of the outstanding performers in the 2013 tour with tries in the first and third Tests, has struggled to find his best form so far on this tour and could find himself at risk following star performances from Nowell and Daly in the 34-6 victory over the Chiefs on Tuesday.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Chiefs







British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Chiefs



























1/15 Liam Williams – 8 out of 10 Looked to come into the line nearly every time the Lions attacked and his work ethic was first class. Cut a beautiful line to receive the ball off Nowell and surge through the defence, sucking in two players before offloading to Jared Payne to score. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 9 out of 10 Made a good break off William’s neat step, and was alert enough in the same move to come in-field and collect the ball from the base to score as he dived over the ruck smartly. On hand to finish a lovely flowing move for his second, though he still had to produce a good finish as he straightened the line and jinked his way past Shaun Stevenson and Chase Tiatia. His best showing by far. Getty Images

3/15 Jared Payne – 8 out of 10 Another who put in his best performance, bagging a try in the process. However, his highlight moment was having the awareness to take Daly’s pass and offload to Robbie Henshaw on the way to Nowell’s second try, and he was not at fault for dropping Tommy Seymour’s dreadful pass after he had closed the space in the full-back. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 7 out of 10 A bit ragged at the start as he tried to lead the Lions’ rush defence, but he soon settled and set the tone with his tackling. Showed wonderfully fast hands at times, and struck up a good partnership with Payne outside him. Getty Images

5/15 Elliot Daly – 8 out of 10 Brilliant break down the left wing produced Nowell’s second try in what was undoubtedly the best score for the Lions of the tour so far. He showed his impressive footwork early on, and his withdrawal in the 60th minute suggests he’ll play a part on Saturday.

6/15 Dan Biggar – 8 out of 10 Good start to the game and controlled play well. Strong tackle on opposite man Stephen Donald dislodged the ball and triggered a counter attack. Lucky to not see yellow for a high tackle on Tom Sanders, but a 100 per cent kicking record will please him and he read the game very well when triggering attacks. Getty Images

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 His delivery of the ball is slightly slower than both Conor Murray and Rhys Webb and it hurts the Lions back line, but he did have one smart break in the second half as he found a gap on the fringe and nearly outpaced the covering defence.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Too eager at the start of the match and it cost him, with his late shoulder charge on Nepo Laulala earning him a yellow card, though he was lucky that the Chiefs failed to score while he was absent. His return remained solid in the scrum upon his arrival, but the yellow spoiled his day. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Picked up a knock midway through the first half but soldiered on valiantly. Accurate in the lineout until a crooked throw at the start of the second half saw him wobble on his throw, and penalised for handling the ball on the floor. Captained the side well but his individual performance could have been better. Getty

10/15 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Looked to try and impose himself in the breakdown, though was just a split-second off the pace early on, yet winning a turnover with the final play of the game was evidence of his battling performance. Very solid in the scrum. Getty

11/15 Iain Henderson – 8 out of 10 A third consecutive strong performance has put him right in the mix for a place among the Test replacements. Gave the decisive pass to Nowell for his second try and one exceptional take in the lineout. Getty Images

12/15 Courtney Lawes – 8 out of 10 Brilliant jump to steal the first lineout and proved a thorn in the Chiefs’ side. Strong carrying with a nice offload off the deck to Nowell early on, and also produced a stunning take in the air when Best threw too far on the Chiefs side. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 7 out of 10 The unlucky one who had to be sacrificed when Marler was sent to the cooler, but he was on the shoulder twice in the first half to collect offloads from Lawes and Nowell that made significant gains. Crucial clearout in the second Nowell try, and a good all-round performance. Getty

14/15 Justin Tipuric – 7 out of 10 Showed incredible upper body strength to hold up Mitch Brown in the opening minutes and win the scrum put-in. Brought a good physical edge to the breakdown, and also took on a great deal of responsibility in the lineout. Getty

15/15 CJ Stander – 8 out of 10 Extremely powerful carrying as he started the game with a point to prove to Gatland. May have forced his way into the Test side, although the fact that he played 80 minutes may work against him. Getty Images

Nowell bagged himself two tries, the latter coming from a brilliant break from Daly down the left wing that saw the ball recycled on the 22 and fed to the Exeter Chiefs back who finished superbly, and it was the first time on this tour that the back three – completed by Liam Williams – have hit top gear to devastating effect.

Heading into the match, Daly looked to have the strongest case of ousting North, but the England international would not allow himself to look beyond the clash in Hamilton. “I wasn't really thinking about that at the start of the game,” he said afterwards. “Obviously it was in the back of your mind but we wanted to win tonight because we hadn't done that as a midweek team so far. I think it was a credit to everyone we had that scoreline at the end of the day.”

There’s no doubt that Daly has put himself firmly in the frame for the Test squad, but Nowell has also put his case forward with his best performance since pulling on the Lions shirt for the first time two weeks’ ago.

Lions Video Diary: Day 22

The competition for a place in the back-three has been fierce, and while Anthony Watson and Leigh Halfpenny looked assured of starting places, North, Daly, Nowell and Williams also face competition from Scotland’s Tommy Seymour. However, Nowell admits that despite each match being an audition for the Test side, they have bonded well over the course of the tour.

“We are actually very tight, we have a lot of respect for each other, but we do understand that every time you get that chance to play with the Lions shirt, you get the chance to put your hand up for selection,” he said. “It hasn’t come a lot for the wingers – it’s been wet and drizzly – but the main thing is we are pushing each other, helping each other. We’d rather come back as a 3-0 winning team than fighting for position. Whoever gets the nod gets the nod and we’ll help him.”

24-year-old Daly did afford himself the thought of what selection this Saturday would mean for him on a personal level, but quickly confirmed that he hadn’t a clue whether he was in Gatland’s plans or not, despite his 60th-minute exit in the head coach’s only tactical replacement of the match.

Daly said: “It would be amazing. At the start of the year I didn't think I had a chance. If I got anywhere near it, it would be unbelievable.

“Whatever happens, happens. You've done as much as you can now and whoever gets selected we are going to get behind them. We've got training on Thursday and if you're not in the team you're going to try and push those who are to try and prepare them as best as possible for Saturday.

“I think [we find out] sometime on Wednesday. It hasn't been spoken about yet. It might be Wednesday, might be Thursday. Warren will tell us, but I'm not sure when it will be.”

Nowell crossed the whitewash twice during the rout (Getty)

Another player who will discover his Test fate on Wednesday – and who did not feature on Tuesday – will be tour captain Sam Warburton. The flanker is under significant pressure for his place in the side from the Irish pairing of Peter O’Mahony and Sean O’Brien, with both starting the wins over the Crusaders and Maori All Blacks in recent weeks.

Gatland trusted O’Mahony with the captaincy in Warburton’s absence against the Maori, and the Irishman’s Munster teammate CJ Stander believes that if he is selected again to lead the side instead of Warburton against the All Blacks, he will do the four home nations “proud”.

“I think he’s a great leader. He’s my captain at Munster and he works hard for the team,” Stander said after another impressive outing in the back-row. “He’s a good leader and he shows it. His heart is on his sleeve and I don’t think there’s an awful lot of leaders like him. He shows it on the pitch and he shows it in his aggression. He’s a great captain and we all know that, and I think he’ll make us proud.”

“I think there are a lot of leaders in the group and everybody helps each other and pushes each other on. I think he’s ready to step up. He doesn’t even have to step up. He’s ready to do it.”