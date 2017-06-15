Warren Gatland has stressed that the British and Irish Lions tour “isn’t about Sam Warburton” after confirming that places in his Test back-row to face the All Blacks are still up for grabs ahead of this Saturday’s clash with the Maori All Blacks.

In what will be the biggest challenge for his touring side before the face New Zealand next Saturday, the Lions will take to the field at the International Stadium in Rotorua against a reinforced Maori side that boasts two All Blacks members and three recently capped internationals with a very strong Lions side that looks to be close to full strength.

One of the notable names absent though is tour captain Sam Warburton, with the openside flanker named among the replacements having played 68 minutes against the Highlanders in Tuesday’s defeat. Sean O’Brien starts in his place with another chance to impress after his strong showing against the Crusaders last Saturday, while blindside flanker Peter O’Mahony will captain the side in Warburton’s absence.

Lions video diary day 14

With Warburton’s position in the Test side currently in the balance, Gatland will used the run out against the Maori All Blacks to decide which of Warburton and O’Brien deserves to start next Saturday, but confirmed that part of the reason why he stuck with the Welshman as his squad leader is he is wise enough to know if he hasn’t earned the right to start the first Test.

“One of the reasons we selected him as captain of the squad is that he is an absolute quality player but also, this tour isn't about Sam Warburton, it's about putting the squad first,” Warburton said. “If he's not involved in the first Test because of the performance on Saturday night he will fully understand that.

“But he'll get some game time and some opportunity to keep improving his match fitness because he hasn't had a lot of rugby in recent weeks.”

1/15 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Coped about as well as he could in the first half with the kicks that came his way and put in a big tackle to stop Waisake Naholo on the try line, but guilty of taking his eye off the ball when Sinckler made a great break. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Targeted defensively as the Highlanders repeatedly ran down his channel but did about as well as he could. Supported Webb well but could not out-run the scrambling defence. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 7 out of 10 Overcame a nervy start as Malakai Fekitoa took the fight to him, but finished the Lions’ first try beautifully and also came to the fore defensively. Knocked on the final play of the game that probably didn’t do his performance justice. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 Caught out as he was left to defend two men when Naholo scored. Given the run-around by Fekitoa early but did well to chase the centre and kill off an overlap early in the game. Getty Images

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Poor start as he failed to collect two simple high balls, and was also held up when he came into the field before crashing into the Landers pack. Given a bashing by Naholo, but did well to judge the flight of the ball and collect a Sopaga cross-field kick to score. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 Strong start as his kicking was positive and landed a tricky conversion beautifully after Joseph’s score. Bounced back from a heavy tackle from Li that saw him flick the ball on to Nowell smartly, and unfortunate to be replaced by Owen Farrell when he was lining up a penalty effort. Getty Images

7/15 Rhys Webb – 6 out of 10 Glimpses of his best as he brought his awareness into the game, making one very good break down the blindside before offloading to Nowell. His box kicks remain too long though, and he at times tried to force the pass. Limped from the field short of the 50-minute mark. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 His presence on the field was more noticeable when he was off it as the Lions scrum struggled to cope after his departure. Strong in defence and tried to impose on scrum-half Kayne Hammington. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 5 out of 10 Suffered a cut to his head 25 minutes in that needed seeing to, but returned a few minutes later. Overpowered by his opposite number and also was hit backwards in the collision a few times, though his lineout accuracy proved solid. Getty Images

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 6 out of 10 One lung-busting surge into the opposition half went wasted when Payne knocked on the offload. Held up well in the scrum but cost his side three points with a shoulder charge on Coltman that proved costly. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 5 out of 10 Did well to disrupt a lineout drive that led to a Lions turnover from Warburton, but knocked himself clean out soon after when he got his head on the wrong side trying to stop Waisake Naholo as he scored. Replaced by Alun Wyn Jones in the 26th minute. Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 6 out of 10 He has a knack of trying to force offloads without looking, but his strong carrying saw him repeatedly cross the gainline. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Had to do his fair share of tackling as he wasn’t given too much chance with the ball in hand. Battle with the Highlanders back-row was a close one that probably finished level. Getty Images

14/15 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Did well to disrupt the opposition ball in both the ruck and maul as he twice secured turnovers, and was smart enough to take the ball from the base of the ruck to score his try. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Looked like a man who was playing in his third consecutive match as he was knocked backwards a few times and also caught in possession twice. Mighty in defence, but lacked his usual gusto going forwards. Getty Images

Another notable omission from the side is fly-half Owen Farrell, who initially joined Warburton among the replacements only to be ruled out of the game with a thigh strain. With Johnny Sexton given the nod at fly-half, the Irishman appears to have a strong chance of claiming the Test shirt, despite Farrell being the odds-on favourite to start against the All Blacks before suffering the injury.

Gatland decided against experimenting with the possibility of starting Sexton and Farrell together at 10 and 12, but he did suggest that there’s “every chance” they could play simultaneously at some point during the Test series, with the Kiwi determined to keep some of his selections a secret from the prying eyes of the All Blacks.

“There's always those discussions, but we felt Owen's had a bit of rugby at the moment,” Gatland explained. “He's on the bench and he's covering midfield options, so we could end up with the same situation as we did last week then we could have the 10/12 combination, and we could end up with him coming on at 10 as well.

“What’s important for us is that at some stage he’s going to get some game time, whether it’s at 10 and continuing that, but for us even though it’s a strong side we’ve got to make sure we’re not fully showing our hand, we’re keeping some combinations back and keep the All Blacks guessing a little about what the final squad may be.”

Sam Warburton is fighting for his place in the Lions Test team ( Getty )

In terms of the All Blacks side that was named on Thursday for their one and only warm-up against Samoa, Gatland was unmoved on Steve Hansen’s selection with the team news being unveiled as expected, with Sonny Bill Williams returning for the first time since the 2015 Rugby World Cup final and both Brodie Retallick and Jerome Kaino fit to start after recovering from head and knee injuries.

“That looks pretty close to their Test team I think,” added Gatland. “It looks their strongest side and they're trying to get a game under their belt. I don't think they'll make too many changes.”

Gatland is yet undecided on whether to travel back to Auckland to watch the match at Eden Park before returning to Rotorua in the early hours of Saturday morning, though he may be lured by the fact that his ‘other’ side, Wales, will be taking on Tonga before the All Blacks face Samoa in a double-header.