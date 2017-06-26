Ultimately, Saturday bore disappointment for the British and Irish Lions as they lost the opening Test on their tour of New Zealand 30-15 at Eden Park.

But, as so often with the Lions, there was a bit of magic to set pulses racing in Auckland when Liam Williams started with the ball well inside his own 22 before Sean O’Brien crashed over the whitewash 30 seconds later to score one of the greatest tries for the tourists.

But where does it rank amongst the best tries scored by a Lions side? Jack de Menezes casts his eye over his top 10…

All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions first Test player ratings







1/30 Ben Smith – 5 out of 10 Failed to take a high ball early in the game although he offering a useful option in the back line. Took a blow to the head in the 27th minute though and did not return from the HIA. Getty Images

2/30 Israel Dagg – 7 out of 10 Brilliant tackle to stop Elliot Daly form scoring in the opening two minutes. Gave the All Blacks a useful kicking option, though struggled with the high ball and pace coming his way. Delivered the final pass for Codie Taylor to charge over. AFP/Getty Images

3/30 Ryan Crotty – 6 out of 10 Suffered an ankle injury just after the half an hour mark and was forced off as a result, with Anto Lienert-Brown replacing him. Getty Images

4/30 Sonny Bill Williams – 7 out of 10 Given a bashing by old rival Ben Te’o but refused to be second best in their titanic battle. Rarely hit backwards, and while his offloading was not at its most punishing, he still brought an impact that caught out the Lions. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 Rieko Ioane – 8 out of 10 His pace is giving the Lions’ back three plenty of nightmares on this tour. Having already scored for the Blues against them, he added two more tries and justified Steve Hansen’s faith in him. His speed got him over for the first and it was his awareness that bagged the second. Getty Images

6/30 Beauden Barrett – 8 out of 10 100 per cent with the boot, which has not been a common theme to his goal-kicking this season, but it was his calmness under pressure and brilliant hands that really shone through. Shifted to full-back when Ben Smith was forced off and could not be faulted. Getty Images

7/30 Aaron Smith – 8 out of 10 Very lively and his pace at the breakdown caused the Lions all sorts of problems. Aware to make the most of quick penalty that led to Codie Taylor’s opening score. Supported Kieran Read to start the move that brought the second try, and took his leave immediately after to deserved applause. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Moody – 7 out of 10 Didn’t crack under pressure and once again enjoyed a back-and-forth battle with Tadhg Furlong as they did in the Crusaders game. Getty Images

9/30 Owen Franks – 7 out of 10 Sturdy in the scrum but guilty of giving away three points when he needlessly took out Conor Murray. Saw off Mako Vunipola before departing two minutes afterwards. Getty Images

10/30 Codie Taylor – 8 out of 10 Superb pick-up from Dagg’s long pass to beat Daly on the edge and score in the corner, showing the awareness and speed of a back. Brought stability to the scrum and was reliable throwing into the lineout. Getty Images

11/30 Brodie Retallick – 8 out of 10 Powerful running was a key reason why the All Blacks were able to get forward momentum so easily. He repeatedly either broke through tackles or freed his hands to offload in contact. Getty Images

12/30 Sam Whitelock – 7 out of 10 Ran the All Blacks lineout well that only faltered when Maro Itoje was able to pluck the ball on the Lions’ five metre line. Strong supporting lines saw him receive a couple of offloads in space. Getty Images for adidas

13/30 Jerome Kaino – 7 out of 10 Showing no signs of the knee injury that threatened his participation in this series, though Steve Hansen looked to safe him by bringing him off early. Getty Images

14/30 Sam Cane – 8 out of 10 Important turnover when the Lions claimed a loose ball as he controlled the breakdown, either slowing down the Lions’ ball or stealing it completely. Getty Images

15/30 Kieran Read – 9 out of 10 Emphatic return as he made mincemeat of the Lions defensive line in the lead up to the penalty that produced the try. Showed his talent for offloading in the tackle, but stepped too easily by Liam Williams that led to the Lions first-half score. More than made up for it with a genius flick off the turf to Aaron Smith that set-up Ioane for his first try, and given a standing ovation when he was removed in the final minutes. Getty Images

16/30 Liam Williams – 8 out of 10 Justified Warren Gatland’s faith in him with a break from his own 22 that triggered one of the all-time great Lions tries. Looked to run with the ball in hand and excelled with Daly on the left, with the pair linking up again shortly after the break with a move that should have brought a try. Unfortunate error when he failed to catch the ball gifted Ioane his second try. Getty Images

17/30 Anthony Watson – 7 out of 10 Impressive take under pressure in his 22 to call the mark, and did well to sprint back to prevent Aaron Smith’s try from finding touch, before feeding Williams to launch the move that led to the Sean O’Brien try. Had two notable runs, the first seeing him beat four men with good feetwork. Getty Images

18/30 Jonathan Davies – 8 out of 10 Early break exposed the lack of game time that Williams and Crotty have had together and nearly produced a try for Elliot Daly in the corner. Ran smart supporting lines off Daly and Williams that brought success and had one powerful run through the defence right through the defence. AFP/Getty Images

19/30 Ben Te’o – 8 out of 10 Battered Sonny Bill Williams as they renewed their old rugby league rivalry. Wasn’t given as much of a chance to run with the ball, but justified his Test selection. Getty Images

20/30 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Did extremely well to remain in play as he went for the corner in the second minute, but an exceptional tackle from Dagg prevented him from grounding the ball. Showed his speed when he surged away during O’Brien’s try, but out-gassed by Ioane for his second score. Getty Images

21/30 Owen Farrell – 6 out of 10 Missed a conversion that by his standards he would expect to get, though it wasn’t an easy one. Struggled to bring the forward runners into the game around him and the move out to inside centre didn’t help his cause. AFP/Getty Images

22/30 Conor Murray – 7 out of 10 As usual his box-kicking was spot-on that gave Daly and Watson the chance to compete for the ball with success. Uncharacteristically lost control of the ball when the Lions were camped on the All Blacks line. Getty Images

23/30 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 Couldn’t work an advantage in the scrum against Franks, though they largely proved equals for each other. Had to put in his fair share of tackling but carrying could have offered more. Getty Images

24/30 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Reliable at lineout time but will not have enjoyed being shoved backwards in the scrum again before the second try. Getty Images

25/30 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10 Good start in the loose as he made emphatic tackles and a good charge down. Getty Images

26/30 Alun Wyn Jones – 5 out of 10 Terrible start as he looked off the pace. Struggled to get back into the defensive line, and he conceded the penalty that led to Taylor’s try. As the game wore on he started to find his feet, claiming lineout ball and also stealing a loose ball, but will be in danger of losing his place next week. Getty Images

27/30 George Kruis – 6 out of 10 The lineout functioned well bar one steal, and his carrying was good apart from one strip in contact by Cane. AFP/Getty Images

28/30 Peter O’Mahony – 6 out of 10 Put in another physical display but couldn’t get his mischievous work in the lineout functioning. Replaced by tour captain Sam Warburton midway through the second half and could see that switch made permanently in the second Test. Getty Images

29/30 Sean O’Brien – 8 out of 10 Had the simple task of falling over the line to finish one of the all-time great tries, though he should be commended for being in position to take Davies’ offload. Did his utmost best to compete in the breakdown, but the All Blacks proved too quick for him to get his hands on the ball. Getty Images

30/30 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Put in some strong carries and did a fair share of the tackling in what was his best showing since the opening Test. Getty Images

10. Gerald Davies vs New Zealand – Second Test 1971

On what remains the only successful Lions tour of New Zealand, Carwyn Jones’ side were caught complacent in the second Test and were on the end of a five-try hammering. However, they still managed to piece together a blinding try. After receiving the ball deep in his 22, JPR Williams cut inside one All Blacks defender and ran towards halfway before passing to Mike Gibson. With Gerald Davies outside him, Gibson released the wing and he sped away to score a beautiful try.

9. JJ Williams vs South Africa – Second Test 1974

From an almost identical position three years later, Phil Bennett fields a kick and cuts up-field. The fly-half offloads to Willie John McBryde, and the ball then flows through the hands of Mervyn Davies, McBryde again, Gordon Brown and Gareth Edwards. The scrum-half tries to pass to Roger Uckley, who mis-kicks the ball, and JJ Williams is aware enough to hack the ball forward, chase and collect to score a great team try.

8. Phil Bennett vs South Africa – Second Test 1974

The Springboks are turned over inside the lions half and Bennett counters with a switch off flanker Fergus Slattery. Bennett jinks his way through the melee and sprints away from Gerald Bosch, before a brilliant side-step takes him past Ian McCallum to score.

7. Rory Underwood vs New Zealand – Second Test 1993

‘Rugby chaos’ seems to be the phrased coined in New Zealand this year, but 24 years ago it was the Lions who capitalised on playing what was in front of them. Turnover ball produced Dewi Morris with the chance to go wide, and he shifted the ball through the hands of Jeremy Guscott to release Rory Underwood, who outpaced the defence and score in the corner.

6. Matt Dawson vs South Africa – First Test 1997

For individual cunning, look no further than this score against the Springbok. Dawson, hiding low behind the scrum, clearly fancied a burst down the blindside. However, the door quickly shut on him, yet the scrum-half was smart enough to sell one of the biggest dummies seen in rugby that flummoxed three defenders – as well as the cameraman – and gave him an easy run-in at the corner.

5. Jason Robinson vs Australia – First Test 2001

There aren’t many better ways of announcing your arrival with the Lions. Three minutes into the first Test, Richard Hill plays scrum-half and feeds the ball to Jonny Wilkinson on the run. The fly-half passes to fellow Englishman Matt Perry, and although he gives the ball left to Jason Robinson, he has minimal space to work with and Chris Latham standing in his way. Yet Robinson steps past the full-back and gasses his way down the line as the celebrations erupt.

4. Brian O’Driscoll vs Australia – First Test 2001

One of the greats, there’s no doubt about it. The Irish centre exploded onto the Lions scene as he took quick ball from Wilkinson to spot a lazy-running Nathan Gray, cut inside the Australian centre and sprint half the length of the field to score a try that would go down in rugby folklore.

3. Shane Williams vs South Africa – Third Test 2009

It may have been Shane Williams who finished the try, but the credit here goes to the former England centre Riki Flutey. After the pack pile into a ruck to force a turnover, Simon Shaw ships the ball to Mike Phillips, and the quick passing allows Flutey to chip ahead and chase in space. He just reaches the ball before Zane Kirchner does, flicking it inside to Williams who goes over to finish the move.

2. George North vs Australia – First Test 2013

A move of individual brilliance that sees George North collect the ball from a Berrick Barnes clearance in his own half. North runs onto the ball, breaks the first tackle and runs an arcing curve that takes him away from Barnes and keeps him out of reach of scrum-half Will Genia, who gets a finger wag in his direction for his efforts.

1. Sean O’Brien vs New Zealand – First Test 2017

It may have been in a losing cause, but the try that brought the 2017 series alive all started with Anthony Watson collecting an Aaron Cruden kick back over the pack into space. Watson sprints back to make sure it doesn’t go into touch, pats the ball in Liam Williams’ direction and suddenly the Lions full-back knows it’s on. He stands up Kieran read before running lateral to evade Cruden, and spots a gap inside Sonny Bill Williams that allows him to cut up-field. Williams passes left to Jonathan Davies, who takes the ball up to halfway before releasing Elliot Daly. The wing passes back inside to Davies, and as he’s stopped a metre short, O’Brien is on hand to collect the offload and score.

