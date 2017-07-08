The majority of rugby test series are made up of three matches in order to ensure there is little chance of a draw, yet when that happened between the British and Irish Lions and the All Blacks, there was no stopping the feeling of being left at a loss for words.

There were no celebrations, no joy, as the two sets of players looked at each other and asked “what next?” The 48,609 fans around them did the same, hoping for an unknown law to trigger a period of extra-time, but it wasn’t to be.

Instead, the Lions series was drawn for just the second time in its history – a first against New Zealand – and both Kieran Read and Sam Warburton lifted the trophy together, no matter how much they were frustrated with the defeat.

1/30 New Zealand: 15. Jordie Barrett - 8 out of 10 Received a physical welcome to the test arena as he wore to big tackles from Jonathan Davies, but showed his level-headedness to have a hand in the first two tries, catching brother Beauden’s cross-field kick to pass to Ngani Laumape before finishing the second himself. Guilty of throwing the forward pass to Savea to butcher a chance, but for his first ever Test start, this was impressive stuff. Getty

2/30 14. Israel Dagg - 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet throughout and did not come looking for the ball off his wing enough. Reliable under the high ball as you’d expect, being a natural full-back. Getty

3/30 13. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7 out of 10 On the shoulder of Laumape to collect his beauty of an offload and aware enough to release Jordie Barrett to score, and didn’t do much wrong otherwise. Getty Images

4/30 12. Ngani Laumape - 8 out of 10 A brilliant performance in what was his first start. Ran half the pitch when Jordie Barrett’s interception saved the All Blacks, and on hand to collect an offload from the same man to score the first try. Then made the surging run and magical offload to set-up the second. Getty

5/30 11. Julian Savea - 6 out of 10 Gave the Lions plenty of problems with his powerful running, but butchered a certain try in the fifth minute. Kept quiet thereafter by Watson and replaced late in the day. Getty

6/30 10. Beauden Barrett - 7 out of 10 A delight to watch with the ball in his hands as he pulled the strings to bring his backline in to play, and his cross-field kick also proved to be a brilliant tactic. However, his goal-kicking has not been good enough, and has cost the All Blacks the series. Getty

7/30 9. Aaron Smith - 7 out of 10 Much sharper this week as he bossed his pack well. Still not given much time at the breakdown, and his tactical kicking was good. Getty Images

8/30 1. Joe Moody - 7 out of 10 The battle between him and Tadhg Furlong has been one of the fascinating contests of the Test series, and he again did well to put pressure on the Irish tighthead. Getty Images

9/30 2. Codie Taylor - 6 out of 10 Struggled at the lineout as the Lions made a mess of his throw, and his carrying wasn’t quite what it’s been earlier in the series. Getty Images

10/30 3. Owen Franks - 7 out of 10 Just edged the battle with Mako Vunipola and put in a crunching tackle on Alun Wyn Jones in the first half, setting the tone for the defensive effort. Getty Images for NZR

11/30 4. Brodie Retallick - 7 out of 10 Played on the physical edge with a powerful hit on Owen Farrell, but was caught for a high tackle on Courtney Lawes that allowed Farrell to level the scores. Getty Images

12/30 5. Sam Whitelock - 7 out of 10 Did well to disrupt Lions possession as he stole the ball midway through the second half, and he also put in a solid shift defensively. Getty Images

13/30 6. Jerome Kaino - 6 out of 10 Has had an eventful series for all the wrong reasons, but this time it was his fault as his high tackle on Alun Wyn Jones earned him 10 minutes in the sin-bin. Set the tone for a hugely physical performance, and also got himself involved in a little bit of niggle with Kyle Sinckler late on. Getty Images

14/30 7. Sam Cane - 7 out of 10 Is developing a reputation for being one of the biggest nuisances in world rugby as he again gave the Lions a problem at the breakdown. Removed as the final 10 minutes began, which was a little unfortunate. Getty Images

15/30 8. Kieran Read - 7 out of 10 Guilty of giving away a penalty that Daly kicked from all of 55 metres, but he also tackled ferociously hard. Needs to get his lineout functioning properly. Getty Images

16/30 Lions: 15. Liam Williams - 7 out of 10 The full-back once again was a joy to watch running the ball back as he brought an unpredictable edge to the Lions’ game. One error late on when he knocked the ball forwards after hesitating, but on the whole his positives outweighed his negatives. Getty Images

17/30 14. Anthony Watson - 7 out of 10 Can wriggle his way out of just about any situation as he evaded Savea when under pressure, and he smartly tracked back when Jordie Barrett and Laumape broke free to intercept what would have been a try-scoring pass. Getty Images

18/30 13. Jonathan Davies - 8 out of 10 A candidate for the Lions’ player of the series as he put in a monumental effort both in attack and defence. He rattled Jordie Barrett twice with powerful tackles and tried to give the wings the chance to attack. Getty Images

19/30 12. Owen Farrell - 7 out of 10 Not his best performance by any stretch as he looked a little off-colour early on, but he deserves praise for keeping his nerve under enormous pressure to convert his four penalty efforts. Getty Images

20/30 11. Elliot Daly - 7 out of 10 Stepped up to convert an almighty penalty effort from his own half that lifted the Lions. Good work with Itoje led to an early chance for the Lions, and it was a good showing from the wing. Getty

21/30 10. Johnny Sexton - 7 out of 10 He took a lot of contact that left him rattled, bruised and nearly broken. However, he battled back from a knock to the head to continue and floated a number of nice passes to those outside him. One missed kick to touch a blemish on his record. Getty Images

22/30 9. Conor Murray - 7 out of 10 Accurate passing from the base, but could have got the ball away from the scrum a little quicker when it was going backwards. His box-kicks gave Daly and Watson plenty of chances to compete in the air. Getty Images

23/30 1. Mako Vunipola - 7 out of 10 A better showing than in Wellington as his discipline returned, and despite taking a massive hit early in the game he continued to run hard until his removal short of the hour mark. Getty Images

24/30 2. Jamie George - 6 out of 10 A good performance started to unravel midway through the second half as his lineout throws started to wobble, with the hooker being pinged twice before being replaced. Getty Images

25/30 3. Tadhg Furlong - 7 out of 10 One meaningful carry in the second half saw him bounce Aaron Smith off him, and he was steady in the scrum in an absorbing battle against Moody. Getty Images

26/30 4. Maro Itoje - 9 out of 10 A phenomenal performance as he negated the All Blacks’ driving maul, stole lineout ball and even managed to intercept a small pop pass out of nowhere. The lock looks to have the talent to be a future Lions great, and he proved here what a physical specimen he is. Getty Images

27/30 5. Alun Wyn Jones - 7 out of 10 Took a couple of big tackles, though the second one proved to be an illegal one after a TMO review as Kaino’s arm caught his head. His return to cover for Sam Warburton will be questioned though, given he looked to have been knocked out. Getty Images

28/30 6. Sam Warburton - 7 out of 10 Started the match like a house on fire as he tore into anything black and also carried strongly. Took a bad whack to the head that forced him off for an HIA, and it was surprising to see him return given how groggy he looked out there. Getty Images

29/30 7. Sean O'Brien - 6 out of 10 Took a nasty blow to the shoulder when being cleared out of a ruck and although he tried to soldier on, he had to be replaced by CJ Stander at half-time. Getty Images

30/30 8. Taulupe Faletau - 7 out of 10 A good defensive performance as he put in a number of big hits on the All Blacks’ half-backs. Carried well and can be pleased with his three Test outings. Getty Images

There are some who will argue that the draw is fair, that there was no splitting the two teams and that given how equal they are, it’s no surprise that they have come out of the three Tests on level terms. However, that simply isn’t true.

This series deserved a winner and in truth, it should have been the All Blacks. That they spurned four tries in the final Test – three of which could have come in a smash-and-grab first half that could have blown the Lions away – was a damning assessment of how many points the reigning world champions left out on the field at Eden Park.

Julian Savea should have caught the ball in the fifth minute with the line at his mercy, both Beauden Barrett and Ngani Laumape were guilty of dropping the ball as they hit the line in the danger zone and Jordie Barrett could only hurl the ball forward to Savea when he had no one between him and the try line.

The All Blacks left at least 20 points out there, possibly 28, and then there is the issue with Beauden Barrett’s goalkicking. He may be the reigning World Rugby Player of the Year, but his kicking is someway short of what is required at Test level. The Lions have two prolific goalkickers in Owen Farrell and Leigh Halfpenny, the former landing two big-pressure kicks during the third Test and the latter not missing a kick at goal during the entire tour.

Beauden Barrett must improve his goalkicking at Test level ( Getty )

No one would criticise Barrett’s contribution to this series. The way he can use the ball to unlock the most stubborn of defences is simply mesmerising, but there is no looking beyond the fact that his inaccuracy has cost the All Blacks a series victory. He missed three penalties in the second Test that would have clinched the series with a game to spare, and he missed another five points here that showed he still has plenty to learn if he is to reach the same levels as predecessor Dan Carter.

Then there is the series-deciding moment. No one enjoys talking about referees, especially in such important games. Yet when Romain Poite awarded the All Blacks a penalty with 90 seconds left to play, the Frenchman appeared to break Lions’ fans hearts both in New Zealand and 12,000 miles away back home. The restart was not gathered by Liam Williams, the ball fell forwards and into the hands of Ken Owens and the hooker immediately held his hands up protesting innocence. He knew he was guilty.

But something changed Poite’s mind. After reviewing the challenge from Read on Williams that dislodged the ball and deciding it was legal, Poite suddenly awarded a scrum. His explanation was that the offside was accidental, but World Rugby laws state that any deliberate play at the ball should result in a penalty. With 90 seconds on the clock and the mark in easy kicking range, even Barrett would be backed to get the penalty and win the match for the home side.

But they didn’t win, and this is the important bit. This Lions squad should be remembered for all the right reasons. They have come together over six weeks to form a side capable of challenging the best in the world. They had to overcome a ridiculous tour schedule that put them at an immediate disadvantage due to jet lag and a lack of preparation, and they have had to deal with constant swipes on the Kiwi media has thrown into question the integrity of a certain newspaper here that wants to be a cheerleader for the All Blacks rather than offer fair reporting.

There is a reason why only one Lions squad has ever left New Zealand with a series victory in the bag. That was the 1971 tourists and boy, weren’t they special. In their own way, so are the Class of 2017. For the first two Tests they took the All Blacks Harlem Globetrotters style and turned it against them, scoring the better tries and playing an expansive rugby that is a rare sight in the Northern Hemispere.

That they could not produce the same for the third Test is a shame, but they still displayed the grit, resolve and sheer bravery to refuse to accept defeat. This has been a series to remember and, thankfully, one that will be remembered for the right reasons. If rugby’s elite table needed any help in understanding why the Lions must survive, they’ve received everything they need over the last six months to prove just why this tour is so special.