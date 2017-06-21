  1. Sport
British and Irish Lions 2017: Sam Warburton starts on the bench as Peter O'Mahony handed captaincy for first Test

Saturday's Auckland showdown now becomes the first time a tour captain has not led the Lions in an opening Test since England's Doug Prentice missed out in 1930

Sam Warburton has missed out on a starting spot for the first Test Getty

Peter O'Mahony will captain the British and Irish Lions in Saturday's first Test against New Zealand.

The Ireland flanker has won selection ahead of tour skipper Sam Warburton, who takes a seat on the bench for the weekend's Eden Park clash.

Saturday's Auckland showdown now becomes the first time a tour captain has not led the Lions in an opening Test since England's Doug Prentice missed out in 1930.

Starting XV: Liam Williams; Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te’o, Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadh Furlong; Alun Wyn Jones, George Kruis; Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Maro itoje, Sam Warburton, Rhys Webb, Johnny Sexton, Leigh Halfpenny.

More follows...

