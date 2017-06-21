Peter O'Mahony will captain the British and Irish Lions in Saturday's first Test against New Zealand.

The Ireland flanker has won selection ahead of tour skipper Sam Warburton, who takes a seat on the bench for the weekend's Eden Park clash.

Saturday's Auckland showdown now becomes the first time a tour captain has not led the Lions in an opening Test since England's Doug Prentice missed out in 1930.

Starting XV: Liam Williams; Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te’o, Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadh Furlong; Alun Wyn Jones, George Kruis; Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Maro itoje, Sam Warburton, Rhys Webb, Johnny Sexton, Leigh Halfpenny.

More follows...