Sam Warburton will return to captain the British and Irish Lions for the must-win second Test against the All Blacks this Saturday in Wellington, with head coach Warren Gatland pairing Jonathan Sexton and Owen Farrell together in a roll of the dice to try and keep their hopes of a series victory alive.

The Lions must win at Westpac Stadium this weekend if they are to keep any hopes of a series victory alive, having lost the first Test at Eden Park last Saturday 30-15, but they will attempt to do so knowing that they have only twice won a Test series after losing the opening games – and never before against New Zealand.

Gatland makes four changes to his side, one of which is a positional switch, and while both Warburton and Maro Itoje were expected to come into the side to beef up a pack that was physically dominated by New Zealand, Gatland has taken the extraordinary risk of pairing Sexton together with Farrell, with Ben Te’o the unlucky individual to miss out.

British and Irish Lions vs Hurricanes player ratings







15 show all British and Irish Lions vs Hurricanes player ratings



























1/15 Jack Nowell – 6 out of 10 Ran hard and proved elusive to escape the clutches of the defence on occasion. Had to shift to wing when Henshaw departed and Warren Gatland was forced into a reshuffle. Getty Images

2/15 Tommy Seymour – 7 out of 10 Good supporting line to collect Laidlaw’s offload and give the Lions the perfect start with his first try. Finished his second well, though both were through pace alone and didn’t need much finishing. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet with the ball in hand, which was disappointing, but strong defensively. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 4 out of 10 Forced off short of the 20-minute mark with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, which could be the end of his tour. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 7 out of 10 His best performance of the tour but probably not enough to put him into the Test mix. Finished his try well with a good supporting line on Henderson’s shoulder, but should have had another when he couldn’t prevent himself from going into touch. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 He showed good maturity to control the game well and was reliable with the boot, scoring 16 points, and did well to recover from a hefty blow when Ngani Laumape came charging his way. Getty Images

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Aware to intercept Vince Aso’s pass to break clear and set-up Seymour’s first try, but he still lacked the pace that both Conor Murray and Rhys Webb bring to the game. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 7 out of 10 A strong performance from the England prop who was enormous in defence and coped well in the scrum. Should be in contention for a place on the bench come Saturday. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 7 out of 10 Accurate at the lineout, which hasn’t always been the case on this tour, and a good work rate in defence. Getty Images

10/15 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Singled out for a penalty in the scrum when he was angling in, and was also guilty of entering a maul from the side on the Lions’ line when under pressure. Will have been relieved when the whistle blew after he had 80m of clear field ahead of him. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Looks to have forced his way into the Test side and his 55-minute outing here suggests he’ll play some part in the second Test. Strong carrying and good lineout work. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 7 out of 10 Should have been an 8, but he got himself sin-binned for a dangerous clear-out and the team conceded 14 points in his absence to draw the game. That said, he was playing great up until then, with his offload releasing North for his try, but also spurned an overlap with the try line gaping. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 7 out of 10 Carried well and did a lot of the hard yards. Reliable in defence with good line speed that kept the Hurricanes under pressure. Getty Images

14/15 Justin Tipuric – 7 out of 10 Did well to turn the ball over in the final minute and set-up Biggar’s chance to try and win it, albeit one that was unsuccessful. A useful jumper in the lineout but could have had a bigger presence at the breakdown. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Did a lot of carrying but looked knackered by the end of the match. Took a big whack late on that may have affected him. Getty Images

Warburton replaces stand-in captain Peter O’Mahony at blindside flanker, meaning that Sean O’Brien will continue at openside, while Itoje comes in for his England colleague George Kruis, who pays the price for an off-colour performance last weekend as well as a turn-out for the mid-week side on Tuesday.

Sexton will start at fly-half for the first time since the victory over the Maori All Blacks, a game that Farrell sat out with a mild thigh strain, and Farrell will shift to the 12 shirt where he will line-up directly opposite Sonny Bill Williams. Te’o did a good job last weekend of making a physical impression on Williams and doing his best to nullify his offloading ability, but while the England centre is unlucky to be left out of the starting line-up – given he is fit – the Sexton-Farrell axis was widely tipped to be Gatland’s strongest mid-field combination at his disposal.

That said, it is something that Gatland has not looked to develop during game time, with the pair playing together for 50 minutes in the victory over the Crusaders and a further 23 minutes in the first test defeat.

It means that Gatland has chosen to keep the attacking back-three trio of Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson and Liam Williams together, having inflicted damage on the All Blacks along with outside centre Jonathan Davies, while Conor Murray will continue at scrum-half despite injuring his hand when he was shoved to the ground by Brodie Retallick after kicking the ball away – something that will be under close scrutiny this weekend following Gatland’s claim that the Irishman is being deliberately targeted.

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Tadhg Furlong continue in the front-row, with Alun Wyn Jones chosen to partner Itoje in the second-row with the latter likely to lead the lineout in the absence of Kruis, while Taulupe Faletau continues at No 8 to join Warburton and O’Brien in the back-row.

British and Irish Lions team vs New Zealand:

Liam Williams; Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong; Alun Wyn Jones, Maro Itoje; Sam Warburton, Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Ben Te’o, Jack Nowell.