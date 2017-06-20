British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Chiefs

The British and Irish Lions will head into the Test series against the All Blacks off the back of a resounding 34-6 victory over the Chiefs at FMG Stadium, with the tourists scoring four tries and keeping the opposition scoreless in the second half for the second match in succession.

The Lions never trailed in the match and scored the opening try for the first time on this tour, with Jack Nowell crossing in the first half. The score, along with eight points from the boot of Dan Biggar, gave the Lions a slender 13-6 lead at the break, with the Chiefs’ points coming from fly-half Stephen Donald.

However, after the break the Lions cut loose and added a further three tries, with the pack taking the plaudits for a penalty try that came as a result of a collapsed driving maul. Nowell added his second by finishing a beautiful move that started in the Lions’ own half, with good work from Elliot Daly, Jared Payne and James Haskell ensuring the move did not stutter when Robbie Henshaw was tackled on the 22.

The final try came as a result of great play between Nowell and Liam Williams, with the full-back cutting a lethal line through the defence before offloading to Payne to go over.

The Lions now head back to Auckland to prepare for this weekend’s first Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

