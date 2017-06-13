Gulf in teams proves clear despite Gatland’s claim

The side that faced the Crusaders at the weekend resembled a Test side, whereas this one against the Highlanders very much looked like a midweek side that should expect to face the Chiefs and Hurricanes in the coming weeks.

Despite Warren Gatland’s claim after the match that there is no gulf between the sides, the results do not lie. Eight of this starting line-up also featured in the defeat by the Blues last week, and the fact that they have now shipped five tries in those two games shows that something is not right with their ability to cope with the southern hemisphere attacking tactics.

Gatland has been determined to keep a string squad harmony by insisting there is no difference yet between the sides that he selects, but that claim is starting to wear thin and the two performances against the Blues and Hurricanes speak for themselves.

1/15 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Coped about as well as he could in the first half with the kicks that came his way and put in a big tackle to stop Waisake Naholo on the try line, but guilty of taking his eye off the ball when Sinckler made a great break. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Targeted defensively as the Highlanders repeatedly ran down his channel but did about as well as he could. Supported Webb well but could not out-run the scrambling defence. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 7 out of 10 Overcame a nervy start as Malakai Fekitoa took the fight to him, but finished the Lions’ first try beautifully and also came to the fore defensively. Knocked on the final play of the game that probably didn’t do his performance justice. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 Caught out as he was left to defend two men when Naholo scored. Given the run-around by Fekitoa early but did well to chase the centre and kill off an overlap early in the game. Getty Images

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Poor start as he failed to collect two simple high balls, and was also held up when he came into the field before crashing into the Landers pack. Given a bashing by Naholo, but did well to judge the flight of the ball and collect a Sopaga cross-field kick to score. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 Strong start as his kicking was positive and landed a tricky conversion beautifully after Joseph’s score. Bounced back from a heavy tackle from Li that saw him flick the ball on to Nowell smartly, and unfortunate to be replaced by Owen Farrell when he was lining up a penalty effort. Getty Images

7/15 Rhys Webb – 6 out of 10 Glimpses of his best as he brought his awareness into the game, making one very good break down the blindside before offloading to Nowell. His box kicks remain too long though, and he at times tried to force the pass. Limped from the field short of the 50-minute mark. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 His presence on the field was more noticeable when he was off it as the Lions scrum struggled to cope after his departure. Strong in defence and tried to impose on scrum-half Kayne Hammington. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 5 out of 10 Suffered a cut to his head 25 minutes in that needed seeing to, but returned a few minutes later. Overpowered by his opposite number and also was hit backwards in the collision a few times, though his lineout accuracy proved solid. Getty Images

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 6 out of 10 One lung-busting surge into the opposition half went wasted when Payne knocked on the offload. Held up well in the scrum but cost his side three points with a shoulder charge on Coltman that proved costly. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 5 out of 10 Did well to disrupt a lineout drive that led to a Lions turnover from Warburton, but knocked himself clean out soon after when he got his head on the wrong side trying to stop Waisake Naholo as he scored. Replaced by Alun Wyn Jones in the 26th minute. Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 6 out of 10 He has a knack of trying to force offloads without looking, but his strong carrying saw him repeatedly cross the gainline. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Had to do his fair share of tackling as he wasn’t given too much chance with the ball in hand. Battle with the Highlanders back-row was a close one that probably finished level. Getty Images

14/15 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Did well to disrupt the opposition ball in both the ruck and maul as he twice secured turnovers, and was smart enough to take the ball from the base of the ruck to score his try. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Looked like a man who was playing in his third consecutive match as he was knocked backwards a few times and also caught in possession twice. Mighty in defence, but lacked his usual gusto going forwards. Getty Images

Lions unable to find balance between attack and defence

On Saturday, the Lions rode out a tough victory by basing their game on a dominant defence. This time around, the tourists tried to take the game to the Highlanders through their attack, and it nearly worked.

The outscored the Highlanders three tries to two and had it not been for two missed penalties and a failed conversion, the Lions would have been rolling on to Rotorua with another victory in the bag. As it was, they are yet to work out how to find the right balance in attack and defence while keeping their discipline, and they are starting to run out of time to discover it before meeting the All Blacks.

Lions video diary Day 13, from Dunedin

Warburton looks ready to go against All Blacks

Sam Warburton admitted this week that if he is not ready to go against the All Blacks next weekend, he will prevent Warren Gatland from having a selection headache on his hands by admitting he should not be in the starting line-up. Based on this performance, Gatland and Warburton will have no such decision to make.

The Lions may have lost, but it was not down to Warburton. The flanker secured two turnovers, one in a ruck and another by ripping the ball from a driving maul, and he was aware enough to take the ball from the base of the ruck and split the stretched defence to score his side’s third try.

They may not have been able to hold on for victory, but at least Warburton looks ready to go to face the All Blacks.

Referee combinations trigger questions

The fact that Angus Gardner, Mathieu Raynal and Pascal Gauzere have shared refereeing responsibilities on this tour so far leaves a lot to be desired, given that they spend most of their time patting each over on the back over their radio communications, made available to those watching on TV as well as in the stadium.

Australian Gardner is unsurprisingly vocal given that he has a much more natural grasp of the English language than his French colleagues, and this has been prominent even when he has been the assistant referee during the games against the Blues and Crusaders. However, this in turn means that Gauzere and Raynal are failing to report offences in a similar vein when it’s their turn on the sidelines.

Angus Gardner's refereeing of the match left a lot to be desired ( Getty )

During the Highlanders defeat, Raynal was twice heard to half-heartedly call for a penalty against the home side. Gardner either did not hear him or – less likely – chose to ignore him, and play continued with the Lions losing the ball on both occasions. Given there have been plenty of questions about the standard of refereeing already on this tour, would it not make sense to regularly rotate referees in and out of the series? It highlights an obvious lack of elite officials from outside Britain, Ireland and New Zealand.

Scrum battle will rage on but problems remain

Can anyone grasp what’s really going on in the scrum during this series? The Lions were penalised twice on their own scrum, once when Gatland claims they actually should have won the penalty and another when they were folded in half for the second time in three days.

The Lions appear to have problems in the scrum that they are yet to solve (Getty)

No matter how the set-pieces are being refereed – be it northern hemisphere or southern hemisphere style – the Lions have issues here. Too often they are experiencing a lapse in concentration or a moment of weakness and getting folded over, and given they are yet to face the strongest pack on the tour in the form of the All Blacks, that must be a big worry for forwards’ coach Graham Rowntree.