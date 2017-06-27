Warren Gatland made a stunning revelation in the wake of the British and Irish Lions’ 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes on Tuesday after he admitted that the backlash he faced for calling up six players during the tour of New Zealand swayed him to go out of his way not to play them.

Only prop Allan Dell and fly-half Finn Russell have seen any game time on this tour, where they have had to play a handful of minutes while covering a sin-binned Joe Marler and an injured Dan Biggar in the games against the Chiefs and Hurricanes. Hooker Kristian Dacey, tighthead Tomas Francis, lock Cory Hill and scrum-half Gareth Davies have not played a minute between them, and will now join Dell and Russell in flying back to Britain.

The fact that Gatland decided against playing them was highlighted in Tuesday’s draw when the starting XV were clearly flagging, and the sight of many players sprawled out on the turf at the full-time whistle triggered questions of why the Kiwi had not sent on the replacements bar George Kruis and Leigh Halfpenny.

1/15 Jack Nowell – 6 out of 10 Ran hard and proved elusive to escape the clutches of the defence on occasion. Had to shift to wing when Henshaw departed and Warren Gatland was forced into a reshuffle. Getty Images

2/15 Tommy Seymour – 7 out of 10 Good supporting line to collect Laidlaw’s offload and give the Lions the perfect start with his first try. Finished his second well, though both were through pace alone and didn’t need much finishing. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet with the ball in hand, which was disappointing, but strong defensively. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 4 out of 10 Forced off short of the 20-minute mark with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, which could be the end of his tour. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 7 out of 10 His best performance of the tour but probably not enough to put him into the Test mix. Finished his try well with a good supporting line on Henderson’s shoulder, but should have had another when he couldn’t prevent himself from going into touch. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 He showed good maturity to control the game well and was reliable with the boot, scoring 16 points, and did well to recover from a hefty blow when Ngani Laumape came charging his way. Getty Images

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Aware to intercept Vince Aso’s pass to break clear and set-up Seymour’s first try, but he still lacked the pace that both Conor Murray and Rhys Webb bring to the game. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 7 out of 10 A strong performance from the England prop who was enormous in defence and coped well in the scrum. Should be in contention for a place on the bench come Saturday. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 7 out of 10 Accurate at the lineout, which hasn’t always been the case on this tour, and a good work rate in defence. Getty Images

10/15 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Singled out for a penalty in the scrum when he was angling in, and was also guilty of entering a maul from the side on the Lions’ line when under pressure. Will have been relieved when the whistle blew after he had 80m of clear field ahead of him. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Looks to have forced his way into the Test side and his 55-minute outing here suggests he’ll play some part in the second Test. Strong carrying and good lineout work. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 7 out of 10 Should have been an 8, but he got himself sin-binned for a dangerous clear-out and the team conceded 14 points in his absence to draw the game. That said, he was playing great up until then, with his offload releasing North for his try, but also spurned an overlap with the try line gaping. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 7 out of 10 Carried well and did a lot of the hard yards. Reliable in defence with good line speed that kept the Hurricanes under pressure. Getty Images

14/15 Justin Tipuric – 7 out of 10 Did well to turn the ball over in the final minute and set-up Biggar’s chance to try and win it, albeit one that was unsuccessful. A useful jumper in the lineout but could have had a bigger presence at the breakdown. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Did a lot of carrying but looked knackered by the end of the match. Took a big whack late on that may have affected him. Getty Images

“Those players were called out as cover, that was the case,” Gatland said after the match. “I know there’s a lot been made about that in terms of the decision we made to bring players in for cover and protect as many of the test 23 as we could.

“If we hadn’t had those players there tonight we’d have probably had players from the bench on Saturday who would have been exposed. We lost Robbie Henshaw and Dan Biggar went off with a HIA [head injury assessment]. So potentially we would have been exposing players from the Test 23 earlier on.

“I think so much was made about devaluing the jersey and all those bits and pieces, so we made a decision that we would try to get through the game with as many of the starting XV as we could.

“So much was made of that and I understand people’s views, so you’ve got to take cognisance of that. So we make a collective decision that we make them as injury or HIA replacements, which is what happened on two occasions.”

The admission calls into question Gatland’s decision-making on this tour and, having been outsmarted by Steve Hansen in the All Black’s 30-15 victory in last Saturday’s first Test, the head coach’s performance is starting to come under some scrutiny.

Iain Henderson was shown a yellow card in the 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes ( Getty )

The local media have not helped his cause, with one newspaper here in New Zealand mocking up a picture of Gatland as a clown on their front page – not for the first time – due to his claim that the All Blacks were deliberately trying to injure scrum-half Conor Murray.

“Look, as a Kiwi, you’d like to think you’d come home and things would be more positive from one or two members of the media. That hasn’t happened,” Gatland said, adding he hadn’t seen the newspaper and hoped it was “a happy clown”.

“But you can’t let that get to you. You’ve just got to take that on the chin and not get affected by it.





“There’s been a significant campaign against me personally. But that’s water off a duck’s back to me. I’ve just got to concentrate on doing my job and not worry about any specific individuals who try and make it personal. It’s just part of professional sport. I couldn’t give a toss if that’s happening.”

Gatland was forced into a reshuffle early in the first half when centre Robbie Henshaw injured his shoulder, with George North being moved to inside centre, Jack Nowell switching to the wing and Leigh Halfpenny coming on at full-back, and Gatland confirmed it looks to be a tour-ending injury for the Irishman.

I think there's a good chance his tour could be over

Gatland said: “He doesn’t look great at the moment, he’s in a bit of a sling with a shoulder.

“I think there’s a good chance his tour could be over. I think we’ve got enough cover within the squad at this stage not to have to replace him, if that’s the case.”