Warren Gatland taunted the All Blacks in the wake of Saturday’s thrilling second Test victory by claiming they have failed to live up to their reputation as the best attacking side in world rugby, and that they are only still in the series due to the British and Irish Lions’ inability to stop giving away penalties.

The Lions looked like they had thrown away a glaring chance to level the series at 1-1 when they conceded a string of penalties in the 20 minutes after half-time, with the total number of 13 against angering Gatland.

But two late tries from Taulupe Faletau and Conor Murray levelled the scores before Owen Farrell’s 78th-minute penalty sealed a famous 24-21 victory for the Lions, and Gatland did not hesitate in “poking the bear” after New Zealand’s failure to cross the try line.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs All Blacks second Test







30 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs All Blacks second Test

























































1/30 Israel Dagg – 6 out of 10 Dropped the first high ball he had to field that was a sign of things to come. Struggled with the conditions and will not have expected to face so much coming his way. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 Waisake Naholo – 5 out of 10 Ran at times like a headless chicken as he followed the defenders rather than the ball. Did well to take an early cross-field kick, but suffered a head injury and didn’t return. Getty Images

3/30 Anton Lienert-Brown – 5 out of 10 Little impact on his return to the side. Had one good run in the second half but did little else of note. Getty Images

4/30 Sonny Bill Williams – 3 out of 10 Rightly sent-off for an intentional shoulder charge to the head of Watson that was meant to hurt him. First All Black to be sent-off since 1967. Getty Images

5/30 Rieko Ioane – 5 out of 10 Wasn’t given the chances to make an impact as he was in Auckland and didn’t come off his wing enough to find work. Getty Images for NZR

6/30 Beauden Barrett – 6 out of 10 Struggled with his goal kicking as he missed three penalties that ultimately cost the All Blacks the game. Passing was accurate and he swept back well when the ball was kicked in behind. Moved to full-back for the second weekend in a row. Getty Images

7/30 Aaron Smith – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t given the easy ride that he had at Eden Park, and the pressure affected his performance. His kicking was slightly off-target. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Moody – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good battle with Tadhg Furlong that left them both equal in the scrum. Didn’t carry as well as his opposite man, though his defending was good. Getty Images

9/30 Codie Taylor – 7 out of 10 Did incredibly well to soldier on after taking a knock midway through the first half and didn’t come off until the final minute. Lineout was much stronger this week and he should take credit for his throwing. Getty Images

10/30 Owen Franks – 7 out of 10 Probably edged his battle with Vunipola but his removal gave the Lions the edge in the pack. Wonder if Steve Hansen’s preference to replace both props at the same time has cost him. Getty Images for NZR

11/30 Brodie Retallick – 6 out of 10 Not as effective as the first Test as the Lions won that physicality battle. Penalised twice by Jerome Garces at the breakdown. Getty Images

12/30 Sam Whitelock – 6 out of 10 Came off second best in the battle of the second rows. Jumped well in the lineout. Getty Images

13/30 Jerome Kaino – 5 out of 10 The unfortunate casualty of Williams’ red card as he was removed to allow Ngani Laumape to fill the gap in the centres. Getty Images

14/30 Sam Cane – 7 out of 10 A presence again at the breakdown and won a penalty within 10 minutes when he got over Watson. Put in a big tackle on Farrell to make sure the centre knew he was watching him, and probably the All Blacks’ best performer. Getty Images

15/30 Kieran Read – 6 out of 10 Should take credit for running the lineout to a 90 per cent success ratio, but he was not as prominent in the loose as last weekend. Getty Images

16/30 Lions: Liam Williams – 7 out of 10 Knocked the first box-kick forwards but posed problems for the All Blacks with his strong chasing off restarts. Smart pass gave Faletau the chance to score the opening try. Getty Images

17/30 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Wore a heavy blow to the head in Sonny Bill Williams’ red-card tackle. Struggled for space as he had to cut-back on the switch twice, one of which saw him penalised when he met Sam Cane. Gaps just aren’t breaking in his favour, though made a good break late in the game. Getty Images

18/30 Jonathan Davies – 7 out of 10 Straightened the line usefully with the final play of the first half that led to a penalty. Kept his head late on to clear the ball immediately when in trouble. Getty Images

19/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Looked much happier with the extra time he was offered at 12. Will have been relieved to see Williams depart early, and grew into the game as it wore on. While Barrett felt the pressure, Farrell missed just one conversion and kicked the match-winning penalty. Getty Images

20/30 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Very quiet as the weather kept the ball away from his wing. Showed good awareness to retreat when All Blacks’ spotted space, but lengthy kick rolled dead to hurt the Lions. Getty Images

21/30 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Overcooked one kick that rolled dead but had a nice one into space that put Ioane under pressure. Began to get his trademark loop going with Farrell that brought some success, though dropped a high ball when he appeared to panic. Getty Images

22/30 Conor Murray – 7 out of 10 Given much more time on the ball though he took his time to come into the game. Took his moment brilliantly though to spot a gap and surge through to score. Getty Images

23/30 Mako Vunipola – 5 out of 10 Singled out for first penalty of the match when he collapsed the scrum, though Barrett’s poor kick let him off the hook. Lost his head when he conceded two penalties in three minutes for dangerous play. Guilty of being penalised four times. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 Jamie George – 8 out of 10 Saw two lineouts go astray but carried well, not least when his surge set Murray up for his try, and put in a huge 80 minute shift that should not be knocked at Test level. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Impactful run early in the match as he took two All Blacks defenders with him in to the 22. Came off equal with Franks in an intriguing scrum battle and replaced by Kyle Sinckler midway through the second half. Getty Images

26/30 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 The Test match animal that the Lions have been waiting for. Phenomenal in defence as he stole the ball and disrupted All Blacks’ possession. Started like a house on fire, and he would have scored a nine had he not started leaking penalties in the second half. Getty Images

27/30 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10 Much better start to the match and rewarded Gatland for his faith in him. Delivered what was expected of him and carried much stronger this week. Looked like the Lion he is famous for in past tours. Getty Images

28/30 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Good offload released Jones in the first half and dogged work at the breakdown slowed All Blacks’ ball that left opposite skipper Read frustrated. Getty Images

29/30 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Helped Sexton and Farrell by defending in-between them and carried brilliant as he took the fight to the All Blacks. Struggled to turn ball over but otherwise faultless. Getty Images

30/30 Taulupe Faletau – 8 out of 10 Popped up when it mattered most to score the first try and did exceptionally well to hold off Dagg and score. Carried well off the base. Getty Images

The Lions have now outscored the All Blacks four tries to three across the two Tests, although it remains a fact that they have only led the reigning world champion for little more than two minutes so far this series. Yet that did not stop Gatland from fanning the flames in the wake of the Wellington victory, admitting he is still waiting to see where the All Blacks’ famed reputation for attacking rugby has gone.

“The ironic thing is this is the best team in the world and, for two Test matches, they really haven’t stressed us,” Gatland said. “They have squeezed us, made us give away penalties and that has been to our downfall, but we haven’t seen the expansive rugby that the All Blacks are known for and creating havoc.

“We’ve coped with that and if we can continue to cope with that and improve in other areas, then we are going to see, hopefully, a great Test match. Yes, we have poked the bear, but hopefully the wounded Lion from last week is still recovering as well.”

Lions tour video diary: Dream of winning tour a reality after Lions beat All Blacks

The series is now finely poised at one win apiece ahead of next Saturday’s decider back at Eden Park, where New Zealand have not lost since 1994, yet the Lions will delay their return to Auckland until Wednesday in order to visit the southern city of Queenstown in order for some rest and recovery. It’s something that the Lions appeared to benefit from in both 2009 and 2013, with three-day excursions on a safari in South Africa and to the Australia’s Noosa resort believed to be behind the third Test victories on the last two tours.

Gatland believes that easing the players’ workload proved crucial to winning the second Test, and he hopes that the same effect is taken from this week’s excursion to Queenstown where the players will be allowed to unwind at the start of the week.

The Lions benefited from a three-day break in 2009 and 2013 where they went on to win the third Test on both occasions (Getty)

“We’ll look at it in the next few days and talk to the players,” he said. “We freshened them up a bit this week and made this week a little lighter. When we looked back on the tape of the first Test, our forwards were a bit heavy-legged. We did a double session on the Thursday [before the first Test].

“I don’t think it was just the double session, it was accumulation of three-to-four weeks of no days off, travel, the games, the training, walk-throughs, everything the coaches do, the meetings. So we consciously lightened up this week. The last two tours, going away somewhere Sunday, Monday, Tuesday off, freshen them up and have a couple of light sessions later in the week – that’s worked really well for us and hopefully it’ll do that.”

Of course, Queenstown comes with its distraction. The ski resort was the scene of England’s 2011 Rugby World Cup shame, the infamous alcohol-fuelled night out that involved 'dwarf-tossing' and shamed both the team’s reputation and that of stand-in captain Mike Tindall.

Gatland stressed though that there will not be a similar occurrence this time around. “No, this group of players is completely different,” he explained in reference to the 1993 tour of New Zealand when a second-Test victory was celebrated by the Lions a little too hard. “That was the amateur days. These players are true professionals, they’ll have a couple of quiet beers. The players are conscious – they’ll enjoy themselves tomorrow down in Queenstown and then they’ll start focussing on next week. I don’t envisage that being an issue whatsoever.”

The players better heed his advice, given they now face unquestionably the biggest week of their lives. Get the next six days right, and this Lions squad will go down in history as one of the true greats.