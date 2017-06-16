Warren Gatland will bring in up to six new players this weekend to bolster his British and Irish Lions squad for the penultimate midweek match against the Chiefs on Tuesday, with all four national coaches prepared for the call-ups.

After being unveiled as Lions coach in September last year, Gatland expressed his concern with how he would protect his Test 23 in the final game before the first meeting with the All Blacks, and he made it clear that he was considering bringing in reinforcements for the week leading up to the first Test in Auckland.

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen evidently made note of Gatland’s comments, as he dragged up the possibility of a Lions squad expansion earlier this week. That led to a certain New Zealand media outlet taking those remarks forwards further by claiming that the new arrivals would cause a split in the squad, with those not currently in Gatland’s Test team plans growing unhappy with being exiled from the first team.

1/15 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Coped about as well as he could in the first half with the kicks that came his way and put in a big tackle to stop Waisake Naholo on the try line, but guilty of taking his eye off the ball when Sinckler made a great break. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Targeted defensively as the Highlanders repeatedly ran down his channel but did about as well as he could. Supported Webb well but could not out-run the scrambling defence. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 7 out of 10 Overcame a nervy start as Malakai Fekitoa took the fight to him, but finished the Lions’ first try beautifully and also came to the fore defensively. Knocked on the final play of the game that probably didn’t do his performance justice. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 Caught out as he was left to defend two men when Naholo scored. Given the run-around by Fekitoa early but did well to chase the centre and kill off an overlap early in the game. Getty Images

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Poor start as he failed to collect two simple high balls, and was also held up when he came into the field before crashing into the Landers pack. Given a bashing by Naholo, but did well to judge the flight of the ball and collect a Sopaga cross-field kick to score. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 Strong start as his kicking was positive and landed a tricky conversion beautifully after Joseph’s score. Bounced back from a heavy tackle from Li that saw him flick the ball on to Nowell smartly, and unfortunate to be replaced by Owen Farrell when he was lining up a penalty effort. Getty Images

7/15 Rhys Webb – 6 out of 10 Glimpses of his best as he brought his awareness into the game, making one very good break down the blindside before offloading to Nowell. His box kicks remain too long though, and he at times tried to force the pass. Limped from the field short of the 50-minute mark. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 His presence on the field was more noticeable when he was off it as the Lions scrum struggled to cope after his departure. Strong in defence and tried to impose on scrum-half Kayne Hammington. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 5 out of 10 Suffered a cut to his head 25 minutes in that needed seeing to, but returned a few minutes later. Overpowered by his opposite number and also was hit backwards in the collision a few times, though his lineout accuracy proved solid. Getty Images

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 6 out of 10 One lung-busting surge into the opposition half went wasted when Payne knocked on the offload. Held up well in the scrum but cost his side three points with a shoulder charge on Coltman that proved costly. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 5 out of 10 Did well to disrupt a lineout drive that led to a Lions turnover from Warburton, but knocked himself clean out soon after when he got his head on the wrong side trying to stop Waisake Naholo as he scored. Replaced by Alun Wyn Jones in the 26th minute. Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 6 out of 10 He has a knack of trying to force offloads without looking, but his strong carrying saw him repeatedly cross the gainline. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Had to do his fair share of tackling as he wasn’t given too much chance with the ball in hand. Battle with the Highlanders back-row was a close one that probably finished level. Getty Images

14/15 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Did well to disrupt the opposition ball in both the ruck and maul as he twice secured turnovers, and was smart enough to take the ball from the base of the ruck to score his try. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Looked like a man who was playing in his third consecutive match as he was knocked backwards a few times and also caught in possession twice. Mighty in defence, but lacked his usual gusto going forwards. Getty Images

That isn’t the case, and as Gatland’s earlier comments from last September reveal, the Kiwi has always planned to bring in additional players to ensure that he is able to use a full complement of players in training while reducing the chances of any Test candidates picking up late injuries.

Speaking after he was unveiled as head coach nine months ago, Gatland said: “One thing that I spoke about in the interview process, the hardest game is the Chiefs game before the first Test. How do you protect that Test match 23?”

With both Wales and Scotland in close proximity, the former already in New Zealand for their tour game against Tonga in Auckland on Friday and the latter close by in Australia ahead of Saturday’s Test against the Wallabies, Gatland has options at his disposal. Ireland are also relatively close with their final summer Test taking place in Japan, but England may prove out of reach with the squad preparing for their match against Argentina on Saturday night in Santa Fe.

“There is potentially an opportunity to maybe bring in four or five to maybe sit on the bench,” Gatland added. “You want to protect that Test 23.”

The imminent arrival of the new additions was only strengthened on Friday when Gatland’s assistant coach Steve Borthwick refused to rule out the rumours, which only went as far as fanning the flames that the decision has already been made.

In what transpired to be a spiky press conference, Borthwick said: “I think if there's a situation where call-ups are going to happen for any player that will be dealt with at the appropriate time when an announcement's to be made,” he said. “And right now there's no announcement.”

Borthwick’s evasive answers continued when asked about the injury that has threatened Owen Farrell’s participation in the first Test against the All Blacks, with the fly-half suffering a thigh strain during training on Thursday morning.

The initial prognosis looks to be around 10 days, which would mean Gatland would be taking a big gamble by playing him in Auckland next weekend, but Borthwick refused to be drawn on how long Farrell could take to recover.

After confirming that Farrell did not train on Friday, Borthwick hit back at the early suggestions that Farrell will be out for between a week and 10 days. “You deal with hypothetical and I'll deal with what the facts are,” Borthwick said. “He'll be back as soon as he's fit and able to be back.

“What we're working for is improvement, working on the aspects we're trying to develop. We need another step forward in performance. We’re looking to raise our level of performance in all different areas.”