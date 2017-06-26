The British and Irish Lions take on the Hurricanes on Tuesday in what will be the final chance for those consigned to the midweek side to impress ahead of the final two Tests against the All Blacks.

But what will Warren Gatland be looking out for from his reserves?

How much does the mid-week side want their tour to continue?

If the team that takes to the Westpac Stadium field wants to feature again on this tour, they need to send a statement to Gatland that they can offer him something that his Test side is currently lacking. That may be difficult, but both Liam Williams and Elliot Daly showed they just need one chance to force their way into the mix, and the same can happen on Tuesday.

1/30 Ben Smith – 5 out of 10 Failed to take a high ball early in the game although he offering a useful option in the back line. Took a blow to the head in the 27th minute though and did not return from the HIA. Getty Images

2/30 Israel Dagg – 7 out of 10 Brilliant tackle to stop Elliot Daly form scoring in the opening two minutes. Gave the All Blacks a useful kicking option, though struggled with the high ball and pace coming his way. Delivered the final pass for Codie Taylor to charge over. AFP/Getty Images

3/30 Ryan Crotty – 6 out of 10 Suffered an ankle injury just after the half an hour mark and was forced off as a result, with Anto Lienert-Brown replacing him. Getty Images

4/30 Sonny Bill Williams – 7 out of 10 Given a bashing by old rival Ben Te’o but refused to be second best in their titanic battle. Rarely hit backwards, and while his offloading was not at its most punishing, he still brought an impact that caught out the Lions. AFP/Getty Images

5/30 Rieko Ioane – 8 out of 10 His pace is giving the Lions’ back three plenty of nightmares on this tour. Having already scored for the Blues against them, he added two more tries and justified Steve Hansen’s faith in him. His speed got him over for the first and it was his awareness that bagged the second. Getty Images

6/30 Beauden Barrett – 8 out of 10 100 per cent with the boot, which has not been a common theme to his goal-kicking this season, but it was his calmness under pressure and brilliant hands that really shone through. Shifted to full-back when Ben Smith was forced off and could not be faulted. Getty Images

7/30 Aaron Smith – 8 out of 10 Very lively and his pace at the breakdown caused the Lions all sorts of problems. Aware to make the most of quick penalty that led to Codie Taylor’s opening score. Supported Kieran Read to start the move that brought the second try, and took his leave immediately after to deserved applause. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Moody – 7 out of 10 Didn’t crack under pressure and once again enjoyed a back-and-forth battle with Tadhg Furlong as they did in the Crusaders game. Getty Images

9/30 Owen Franks – 7 out of 10 Sturdy in the scrum but guilty of giving away three points when he needlessly took out Conor Murray. Saw off Mako Vunipola before departing two minutes afterwards. Getty Images

10/30 Codie Taylor – 8 out of 10 Superb pick-up from Dagg’s long pass to beat Daly on the edge and score in the corner, showing the awareness and speed of a back. Brought stability to the scrum and was reliable throwing into the lineout. Getty Images

11/30 Brodie Retallick – 8 out of 10 Powerful running was a key reason why the All Blacks were able to get forward momentum so easily. He repeatedly either broke through tackles or freed his hands to offload in contact. Getty Images

12/30 Sam Whitelock – 7 out of 10 Ran the All Blacks lineout well that only faltered when Maro Itoje was able to pluck the ball on the Lions’ five metre line. Strong supporting lines saw him receive a couple of offloads in space. Getty Images for adidas

13/30 Jerome Kaino – 7 out of 10 Showing no signs of the knee injury that threatened his participation in this series, though Steve Hansen looked to safe him by bringing him off early. Getty Images

14/30 Sam Cane – 8 out of 10 Important turnover when the Lions claimed a loose ball as he controlled the breakdown, either slowing down the Lions’ ball or stealing it completely. Getty Images

15/30 Kieran Read – 9 out of 10 Emphatic return as he made mincemeat of the Lions defensive line in the lead up to the penalty that produced the try. Showed his talent for offloading in the tackle, but stepped too easily by Liam Williams that led to the Lions first-half score. More than made up for it with a genius flick off the turf to Aaron Smith that set-up Ioane for his first try, and given a standing ovation when he was removed in the final minutes. Getty Images

16/30 Liam Williams – 8 out of 10 Justified Warren Gatland’s faith in him with a break from his own 22 that triggered one of the all-time great Lions tries. Looked to run with the ball in hand and excelled with Daly on the left, with the pair linking up again shortly after the break with a move that should have brought a try. Unfortunate error when he failed to catch the ball gifted Ioane his second try. Getty Images

17/30 Anthony Watson – 7 out of 10 Impressive take under pressure in his 22 to call the mark, and did well to sprint back to prevent Aaron Smith’s try from finding touch, before feeding Williams to launch the move that led to the Sean O’Brien try. Had two notable runs, the first seeing him beat four men with good feetwork. Getty Images

18/30 Jonathan Davies – 8 out of 10 Early break exposed the lack of game time that Williams and Crotty have had together and nearly produced a try for Elliot Daly in the corner. Ran smart supporting lines off Daly and Williams that brought success and had one powerful run through the defence right through the defence. AFP/Getty Images

19/30 Ben Te’o – 8 out of 10 Battered Sonny Bill Williams as they renewed their old rugby league rivalry. Wasn’t given as much of a chance to run with the ball, but justified his Test selection. Getty Images

20/30 Elliot Daly – 7 out of 10 Did extremely well to remain in play as he went for the corner in the second minute, but an exceptional tackle from Dagg prevented him from grounding the ball. Showed his speed when he surged away during O’Brien’s try, but out-gassed by Ioane for his second score. Getty Images

21/30 Owen Farrell – 6 out of 10 Missed a conversion that by his standards he would expect to get, though it wasn’t an easy one. Struggled to bring the forward runners into the game around him and the move out to inside centre didn’t help his cause. AFP/Getty Images

22/30 Conor Murray – 7 out of 10 As usual his box-kicking was spot-on that gave Daly and Watson the chance to compete for the ball with success. Uncharacteristically lost control of the ball when the Lions were camped on the All Blacks line. Getty Images

23/30 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 Couldn’t work an advantage in the scrum against Franks, though they largely proved equals for each other. Had to put in his fair share of tackling but carrying could have offered more. Getty Images

24/30 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Reliable at lineout time but will not have enjoyed being shoved backwards in the scrum again before the second try. Getty Images

25/30 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10 Good start in the loose as he made emphatic tackles and a good charge down. Getty Images

26/30 Alun Wyn Jones – 5 out of 10 Terrible start as he looked off the pace. Struggled to get back into the defensive line, and he conceded the penalty that led to Taylor’s try. As the game wore on he started to find his feet, claiming lineout ball and also stealing a loose ball, but will be in danger of losing his place next week. Getty Images

27/30 George Kruis – 6 out of 10 The lineout functioned well bar one steal, and his carrying was good apart from one strip in contact by Cane. AFP/Getty Images

28/30 Peter O’Mahony – 6 out of 10 Put in another physical display but couldn’t get his mischievous work in the lineout functioning. Replaced by tour captain Sam Warburton midway through the second half and could see that switch made permanently in the second Test. Getty Images

29/30 Sean O’Brien – 8 out of 10 Had the simple task of falling over the line to finish one of the all-time great tries, though he should be commended for being in position to take Davies’ offload. Did his utmost best to compete in the breakdown, but the All Blacks proved too quick for him to get his hands on the ball. Getty Images

30/30 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Put in some strong carries and did a fair share of the tackling in what was his best showing since the opening Test. Getty Images

With no more warm-up matches planned after the Hurricanes game, this will be the last time that most for these players feature on the tour. That will result in one of two mentalities being taken on. The first, being the obvious, is to go out by making a statement and hope that Gatland has seen enough to keep in mind for the third Test and any possible injuries. The second is one that is not in New Zealand, but on the beach as the players begin to let their minds wander towards their post-tour holidays.

Is Lawes the answer?

Courtney Lawes is one of the players who looks to have a chance of playing in the second Test. The lock has had to be managed by Gatland and his coaching staff, having been knocked unconscious in just the fourth match of the tour, but he looks to have continued his good form this season to New Zealand.

Lawes has is being managed carefully after his head injury (Getty Images)



If Lawes can dish out some punishment to the Hurricanes this week, he could well find himself in the mix for not just a place on the bench in the second Test, but maybe even in the starting line-up alongside Maro Itoje. Who would run the lineout in that event would like fall on Itoje, so all Lawes need to do is prove he is ready to step up if needed.

Do the Lions have a Plan B?

The Lions’ game plan last Saturday looked to be one based on quick, resolute defence and wide, expansive attack, but when that didn’t work, they looked incapable of sticking the ball up their jumper and trying to run over the All Blacks as they were doing to them. This is where someone like CJ Stander comes into the equation.

Stander could sneak a place on the bench on Saturday (Getty Images)



The Irish No 8 has charged over many a man since arriving in the Land of the Long White Cloud, most notable the Chiefs’ favourite son Stephen Donald in the first minute of last Tuesday’s encounter, and he would provide some serious go-forward power for the Lions. Stander could be in the mix for a place among the replacements this week, and if he heads off early, don’t be surprised to see him on Saturday.

All Black talent will prove a danger

The fact that Julian Savea was deemed surplus to requirements by All Blacks’ coach Steve Hansen does not do the wing justice. Savea has an incredible 46 tries in 57 Tests that by all accounts would see him waltz into any other Test nation in the world. That he has been left out by Hansen does not mean he is off-colour.

Julian Savea has 46 tries in 57 Test matches (Getty)



Savea is dangerous at all times and much like the Lions have in the scrum at times on this tour, if they lose concentration then Savea will punish them. Throw into the mix the combination of Jordie Barrett and Nehe Milner-Skudder, as well as centre Ngani Laumape, and you have all the makes of a potent back line.

North’s last chance

The prospect of a fully fit George North not featuring in the Test series six weeks ago was a preposterous one, but it is a scenario that now looks to be a very likely possibility unless he can deliver on Tuesday. North has not enjoyed a good tour and looks to be bereft of confidence on the field.

Being axed from Gatland’s Saturday team will not have helped, but he now must regroup and give everything he has got to impress against the Hurricanes and ensure that this will not be his final game of the tour. If it is, the wing will head home incredibly disappointed with how he has played in New Zealand.