What started with a bang ended with a whimper. Somehow, the British and Irish Lions managed not to win their final midweek side against a Hurricanes side that were so poor in the first half, you wondered if they wanted to play the game at all.

The Lions led 31-17 at one stage, yet conspired to concede 14 points while Iain Henderson was in the sin-bin, and it is not unfair to say that the Lions were lucky to escape without a defeat in the record books, though a loss is exactly what this 31-31 draw felt like.

By the end of a frustrating yet entertaining 80- minutes, it was the Wellington side that looked hungrier for victory, and in truth there was there was only one winner and that was Courtney Lawes. The lock looks to have forced his way into the Test fold after two impressive performances, and Warren Gatland’s decision to take him off short of the hour mark looks to be a sign of saving the Northampton Saints second-row for the weekend, just as he did with Elliot Daly against the Chiefs.

1/15 Jack Nowell – 6 out of 10 Ran hard and proved elusive to escape the clutches of the defence on occasion. Had to shift to wing when Henshaw departed and Warren Gatland was forced into a reshuffle. Getty Images

2/15 Tommy Seymour – 7 out of 10 Good supporting line to collect Laidlaw’s offload and give the Lions the perfect start with his first try. Finished his second well, though both were through pace alone and didn’t need much finishing. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet with the ball in hand, which was disappointing, but strong defensively. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 4 out of 10 Forced off short of the 20-minute mark with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, which could be the end of his tour. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 7 out of 10 His best performance of the tour but probably not enough to put him into the Test mix. Finished his try well with a good supporting line on Henderson’s shoulder, but should have had another when he couldn’t prevent himself from going into touch. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 He showed good maturity to control the game well and was reliable with the boot, scoring 16 points, and did well to recover from a hefty blow when Ngani Laumape came charging his way. Getty Images

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Aware to intercept Vince Aso’s pass to break clear and set-up Seymour’s first try, but he still lacked the pace that both Conor Murray and Rhys Webb bring to the game. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 7 out of 10 A strong performance from the England prop who was enormous in defence and coped well in the scrum. Should be in contention for a place on the bench come Saturday. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 7 out of 10 Accurate at the lineout, which hasn’t always been the case on this tour, and a good work rate in defence. Getty Images

10/15 Dan Cole – 6 out of 10 Singled out for a penalty in the scrum when he was angling in, and was also guilty of entering a maul from the side on the Lions’ line when under pressure. Will have been relieved when the whistle blew after he had 80m of clear field ahead of him. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Looks to have forced his way into the Test side and his 55-minute outing here suggests he’ll play some part in the second Test. Strong carrying and good lineout work. AFP/Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 7 out of 10 Should have been an 8, but he got himself sin-binned for a dangerous clear-out and the team conceded 14 points in his absence to draw the game. That said, he was playing great up until then, with his offload releasing North for his try, but also spurned an overlap with the try line gaping. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 7 out of 10 Carried well and did a lot of the hard yards. Reliable in defence with good line speed that kept the Hurricanes under pressure. Getty Images

14/15 Justin Tipuric – 7 out of 10 Did well to turn the ball over in the final minute and set-up Biggar’s chance to try and win it, albeit one that was unsuccessful. A useful jumper in the lineout but could have had a bigger presence at the breakdown. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Did a lot of carrying but looked knackered by the end of the match. Took a big whack late on that may have affected him. Getty Images

However, there was one other decision that really stood out in this encounter, and it was Gatland’s choice to not send on any of the replacements that he called up halfway through the tour. Finn Russell made a fleeting cameo appearance when Dan Biggar was required to undergo a head injury assessment, but the Welshman’s return signalled the end of Russell’s contribution.

The ‘Geography Six’, as they have been not-so-affectionately dubbed, will have been sitting on the bench inside the Westpac Stadium and wondering what the point of wasting all this time was for. Only Allan Dell and Russell have seen any game time on the tour, and that combined can almost be counted on two hands, while Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill and Gareth Davies all gave up a potential international cap for Wales in their game against Samoa last week to help out the Lions.

Gatland’s snub, he explained, came from the backlash that he faced for “devaluing the shirt” as it was widely put, and it was a remarkable admission that raised questions about the head coach’s performance on this tour. “I think so much was made about devaluing the jersey and all those bits and pieces, so we made a decision that we would try to get through the game with as many of the starting XV as we could,” Gatland said afterwards.

But the sight of Dan Cole and CJ Stander among many others completely out on their feet at full-time after a colossal 80-minute shift for the second time in a week made you question why Gatland had performed a U-turn to keep everyone happy. He made this decision to bring in reinforcements to protect players from exhaustion, yet that is what he now has on his hands.

Finn Russell was the only replacement of the 'Geography Six' to play against the Hurricanes (Getty)

Added to the fact that he was outsmarted by All Blacks coach Steve Hansen in the first Test, with New Zealand deploying a simple yet devastatingly effective tactics of playing one-out rugby to nullify the Lions’ rush defence, and Gatland appears to be taking a bit of a hammering on his return to his homeland.

It is the complete opposite of what the Lions need if they are to record history over the next two weeks and find a way to win a series in New Zealand for the first time after losing the first Test match. With the local media turning on Gatland with a second front-cover image of him dressed as a clown, and a war of words with Hansen showing no signs of stopping following their fiery back-and-forth this week, it’s not out of the question to consider whether Gatland is showing signs of cracking under pressure, and that will be music to the ears of the All Blacks.