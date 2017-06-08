Warren Gatland has always been content to suffer one or two defeats along the way if it meant that a first Test series victory for the British and Irish Lions over New Zealand in 46 years followed, but Saturday’s surprise loss to the Blues may just have changed his outlook on the rest of the tour.

Having edged their way past the Provincial Barbarians in the first match of the tour, the Lions came unstuck at Eden Park after conceding a late try in the 22-16 defeat by the Blues, the lowest-ranked of the five Super Rugby sides that Gatland’s team will face.

With tough games against the Crusaders, Chiefs and Highlanders left ahead of the first Test, not to mention a clash with the dangerous New Zealand Maori, Gatland has now admitted that suffering a second consecutive defeat this weekend at AMI Stadium would prove a big blow to his plans.

“It would be disappointing if that was the case,” Gatland said after naming his squad for the third match of the tour. “Look, we are well aware how tough it is out here in terms of the opposition. That’s why the challenge for us is to come together as quick as we can.

“These Super Rugby sides have been together for seven months and you would expect they would have a certain amount of cohesion. They have got All Blacks in their ranks so you know the quality of the sides

1/14 Leigh Halfpenny – 6 out of 10 Super-reliable with the boot as he punished the Blues’ ill-discipline. Given a few chances to run with the ball in hand, and looked to come in to the line when on the attack, but beaten too easily for the match-winning try. Getty Images

2/14 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Out-gassed by the impressive Rieko Ioane for the opening try and wasn’t at his best. Caught out multiple times by Ioane, and his Test chances will have suffered as a result. Getty Images

3/14 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Unlucky not to score but his teammates cost him as they managed to spoil an overlap early in the match, which proved to be a match-defining moment. Suffered a recurrence of the calf injury that kept him out of the opener and replaced by Liam Williams shortly after half-time. Getty Images

4/14 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 The Ireland centre ran well and put in some delicate kicks to turn the defence. Linked the back line well with his passing, but his impact wasn’t too noticeable. Getty Images

5/14 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Showed his versatility to move to outside centre, but wasn’t given enough chances to run with the ball in hand. Used his kicking to get the Lions out of trouble. Getty Images

6/14 Dan Biggar – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t able to get the back line firing and chose not to kick possession, which meant that the Blues weren’t really under pressure too often. Suffered an injury when he was tackled by Ofa Tu’ungafasi and replaced by Jonathan Sexton before the break. PA

7/14 Rhys Webb – 7 out of 10 Brought pace and speed to the half-back role and looked a cut above Greig Laidlaw’s performance last weekend. One of the Lions’ better players and also kicked smartly. PA

8/14 Ken Owens – 7 out of 10 Strong in the scrum and very solid in a well-functioning lineout that only faulted moments before he was replaced by Rory Best. Seemed to lead the team well, and at least he can claim that the side were winning when he left the field. Getty Images

9/14 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Had Ofa Tu’ungafasi on toast in the scrum and won a number of penalties for his side. Replaced by Kyle Sinckler when the front-row was switched short by the hour. EPA

10/14 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Ran the lineout superbly until it suffered a meltdown at the crucial moment in the final minute that saw the game slip away. Looks like a Test second-row, although he will want to have more of an imposing presence on the opposition. Getty Images

11/14 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Really impressive start to the match and made a telling tackle that displayed all of his physicality in a bone-crunching hit on Stephen Perofeta. Performed well in the lineout and formed a strong partnership with Itoje. Getty Images

12/14 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 A very good break in the first half went without reward, and he did his fair share of defending before being replaced by Peter O’Mahony in the 54th minute. Did a good job of disrupting the Blues’ riving maul too. Getty Images

13/14 Justin Tipuric – 6 out of 10 Needed to be more prominent in defence as the Blues were able to impose at the breakdown. Nice offload to Webb brought a good chance in the first half. Getty

14/14 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 A strong first outing at No 8 and needs to be put in the back-row somewhere for the Tests. His try was relatively simple as he benefitted from the pack forming a strong driving maul, but carried well throughout. Getty

“We have learned a lot from the first two games and we are conscious as well we are trying to keep a few things back behind closed doors and make sure we are right for that first Test.”

Those tucked away secrets may come to the public domain this weekend after Gatland named his strongest side yet of the tour, and also one that looks like it could resemble something of the matchday 23 for the first meeting with the All Blacks.

Alun Wyn Jones will captain the side, again standing in for Sam Warburton as he did in the decisive third Test victory over Australia four years ago, with Gatland confirming that the flanker was purposely left out of selection due to a sore ankle picked up in last Saturday’s opener in Whangarei.

“Sam Warburton had a little bit of slight ankle strain after the first game,” added the Kiwi. “He was a bit sore, so he’s been resting that and just needs a few more days.

“We are pretty good actually. There are a couple of knocks and that, but nothing too serious from last night. Everyone is in pretty good health right now.

He has got probably the skinniest calves in world rugby. He hasn't played a lot of rugby so it was goot to get him on the field

“Obviously Dan Biggar has a six day turnaround. That’s just the protocol, so he wasn’t available for consideration. Ross Moriarty had a back spasm from the first game, but he’s come back and is recovering well.

“With Jared Payne, it was his good calf that tightened up last night. He has got probably the skinniest calves in world rugby. He hasn’t played a lot of rugby, so it was good to get him on the field. Hopefully he will recover and get some more game time.”

Alun Wyn Jones will captain the Lions in Warburton's absence ( Getty )

Along with Jones, Sean O’Brien, Conor Murray, Jonathan Davies and George North all start against the unbeaten Crusaders, meaning the Gatland has lived up to his word of giving every player in his squad a start in the first three matches of the tour. Owen Farrell makes his first start at fly-half, while England midfielder Ben Te’o returns having impressed in the win over the Provincial Barbarians.