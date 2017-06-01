Day two of the British and Irish Lions tour begun bright and early despite the fog that descended over Auckland on Thursday morning as Warren Gatland named his side that will face the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians on Saturday night at Whangerei’s Toll Stadium.

Tour captain Sam Warburton will lead a side that boasts nine Lions rookies, with Ben Te’o and Kyle Sinckler, the inexperienced England pair, among those that stood out.

The Lions squad then headed north to the QBE Stadium in nearby Albany where they underwent their first full training session, while both Gatland and Warburton addressed the media for the final time before Saturday’s opening match.

The New Zealand Provincial Barbarians also confirmed their squad for the encounter, with Gatland’s son, Bryn, set to line-up at fly-half against his father’s side.

The squad will spend the night in Auckland before travelling to Whangerei on Friday, where they will take part in their first community event s with visits to nearby schools and hospitals.