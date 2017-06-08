The post-mortem for the British and Irish Lions had already begun by the time the squad left Eden Park on Wednesday night, having suffered the first loss on their tour of New Zealand - one that exposed some serious issues for head coach Warren Gatland.

The New Zealander was right in his estimation that the performance was a much-improved one, but then the Lions could not have been much worse in their tour-opening victory over the Provincial Barbarians 72 hours after landing in Auckland.

There are two rather large issues for Gatland to rectify, though, and on the face of things they sound rather simple: scoring more tries and stop conceding as many. Wednesday’s encounter saw the Blues run three tries past the Lions – and also allow three more to go begging – while the touring side could only muster one, instead relying on the boot of Leigh Halfpenny to keep them in the match.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs the Blues







1/14 Leigh Halfpenny – 6 out of 10 Super-reliable with the boot as he punished the Blues’ ill-discipline. Given a few chances to run with the ball in hand, and looked to come in to the line when on the attack, but beaten too easily for the match-winning try. Getty Images

2/14 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Out-gassed by the impressive Rieko Ioane for the opening try and wasn’t at his best. Caught out multiple times by Ioane, and his Test chances will have suffered as a result. Getty Images

3/14 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Unlucky not to score but his teammates cost him as they managed to spoil an overlap early in the match, which proved to be a match-defining moment. Suffered a recurrence of the calf injury that kept him out of the opener and replaced by Liam Williams shortly after half-time. Getty Images

4/14 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 The Ireland centre ran well and put in some delicate kicks to turn the defence. Linked the back line well with his passing, but his impact wasn’t too noticeable. Getty Images

5/14 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Showed his versatility to move to outside centre, but wasn’t given enough chances to run with the ball in hand. Used his kicking to get the Lions out of trouble. Getty Images

6/14 Dan Biggar – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t able to get the back line firing and chose not to kick possession, which meant that the Blues weren’t really under pressure too often. Suffered an injury when he was tackled by Ofa Tu’ungafasi and replaced by Jonathan Sexton before the break. PA

7/14 Rhys Webb – 7 out of 10 Brought pace and speed to the half-back role and looked a cut above Greig Laidlaw’s performance last weekend. One of the Lions’ better players and also kicked smartly. PA

8/14 Ken Owens – 7 out of 10 Strong in the scrum and very solid in a well-functioning lineout that only faulted moments before he was replaced by Rory Best. Seemed to lead the team well, and at least he can claim that the side were winning when he left the field. Getty Images

9/14 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Had Ofa Tu’ungafasi on toast in the scrum and won a number of penalties for his side. Replaced by Kyle Sinckler when the front-row was switched short by the hour. EPA

10/14 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Ran the lineout superbly until it suffered a meltdown at the crucial moment in the final minute that saw the game slip away. Looks like a Test second-row, although he will want to have more of an imposing presence on the opposition. Getty Images

11/14 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Really impressive start to the match and made a telling tackle that displayed all of his physicality in a bone-crunching hit on Stephen Perofeta. Performed well in the lineout and formed a strong partnership with Itoje. Getty Images

12/14 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 A very good break in the first half went without reward, and he did his fair share of defending before being replaced by Peter O’Mahony in the 54th minute. Did a good job of disrupting the Blues’ riving maul too. Getty Images

13/14 Justin Tipuric – 6 out of 10 Needed to be more prominent in defence as the Blues were able to impose at the breakdown. Nice offload to Webb brought a good chance in the first half. Getty

14/14 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 A strong first outing at No 8 and needs to be put in the back-row somewhere for the Tests. His try was relatively simple as he benefitted from the pack forming a strong driving maul, but carried well throughout. Getty

The All Blacks will not have any trouble crossing the whitewash unless the Lions can find a way of stopping the offload game that put paid to their challenge against the Blues, and Irish No 8 CJ Stander admitted afterward that there was plenty to reflect on for the Lions to learn the errors of their ways so far on the tour.

“I think you’ve got to make decisions when you’re defending,” Stander said, having scored the Lions' only try. “We’ve got a few lessons out of this so we have got to look back and luckily we can learn from this.

“The good thing is there are a lot of work-ons and things that we can fix this week.”

Another issue for Gatland to tackle is the number of penalties that the Lions conceded, having fallen foul on referee Pascal Gauzere on a number of occasions. Stander believes that the Lions need to limit the number of times that they are penalised to below 10, though given that they infringed eight times in the first half alone, there’s plenty of work to be done.

“Just the discipline, keep the penalties down to less than ten, and just make sure we look after the ball,” he added.

It was another disjointed display by the Lions in Auckland ( Getty )

“They were good. As I said during the week, if we make a mistake they’re going to punish us, and they did exactly that. They played for the 80 minutes and they scored an unbelievable try at the end. So we just need to control the game better.”

They were sentiments echoed by Stander’s teammate, Halfpenny, who was the last line of defence that Ihaia West rounded to score. Despite finishing the match with an unblemished 100 per cent record with the boot, Halfpenny was left to rue the momentary lapse in concentration from the team that allowed Steven Luatua and Sonny Bill Williams to break through the defence and send West on his way.

“You can't switch off for one second against these teams, if you do they hurt you,” Halfpenny said. “They play to the full 80 minutes and we have to be fully focused. One lapse of concentration, it can hurt you.”

The good news kept coming for the Blues after Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Charlie Faumuina, Jerome Kaino, Sonny Bill Williams and Reiko Iaone were all named in Steve Hansen’s 33-man squad to face the Lions next week, while try-scoring hero Ihaia West was named in the New Zealand Maori side that will test the Lions next weekend along with Akira Ioane.