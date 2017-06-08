The British and Irish Lions touched down in Christchurch on Thursday still licking their wounds after the surprise 22-16 defeat by the Blues, with Warren Gatland wasting little time in announcing his next squad for Saturday’s match against the Crusaders.

Alun Wyn Jones will captain the side with Sam Warburton ruled out through injury, while George North, Jonathan Davies, Conor Murray and Sean O’Brien making their first appearances of the tour so far.

However the Lions also continued their efforts to engage with the local communities across New Zealand as captain Sam Warburton joined head coach Gatland and tour manager John Spencer in attending the Christchurch national memorial, with the tour captain laying down a wreath in remembrance of the 185 people who were killed in the destructive earthquake six years ago.

Gatland has also admitted that he is content to take a few defeats along the way as long as the Lions are ready for the Test series, but having already lost a game that they were expected to win, a second consecutive defeat could prove disastrous for the Kiwi.