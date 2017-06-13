The British and Irish Lions suffered a second defeat in the space of six days as they marked two weeks in New Zealand with a disappointing 23-22 loss to the Highlanders.

The Lions finally got their attack clicking as they scored three tries through Jonathan Joseph, Tommy Seymour and Sam Warburton, the captain impressing on his return from an ankle injury.

But it would again be the defence and ill-discipline that would cost them victory, as it did against the Blues a week ago, with tries from Waisake Naholo and Liam Coltman paving the way for a famous Highlanders victory that was sealed by replacement Marty Banks’ 74th minute penalty.

It leaves the Lions with a 50 per cent win ratio heading into an important match against the New Zealand Maori this weekend, with Warren Gatland expected to bring back a number of the players that are leading the race to make the Test side against the All Blacks next week.

The day kicked off to bad news for the Lions, as Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg was ruled out of the rest of the tour with a broken cheekbone, with Gatland choosing not to call up a replacement.