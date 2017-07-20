Johnny Sexton played final Lions Test against New Zealand with broken wrist and ruptured ankle tendon

Scans have revealed that fly-half Johnny Sexton played the British and Irish Lions’ final Test against New Zealand with a broken wrist and ruptured ankle tendon.

The 31-year-old damaged his wrist during the second Test, which the Lions won 24-21, but strapped it up for the series decider in Auckland.

According to the scans, the Irish Independent reports, the Leinster No 10 went on to rupture an ankle tendon during the first half of the 15-15 draw that saw the series tied.

Despite his injuries, Sexton lasted 73 minutes against the All Blacks before being replaced by Ben Te’o as the Lions held their opponents to a famous draw at Eden Park.

It’s understood that the player’s injuries are unlikely to hinder his pre-season preparations with Leinster.

His ankle does not require injury while his wrist is currently in a splint and is expected to heal in time for his return to Pro12.

Such news will come as relief for Leinster coach Leo Cullen who is already without centres Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose for the start of the new campaign.

