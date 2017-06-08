New Zealand is ready for a backlash. That’s the expectation of the All Blacks’ Israel Dagg, who is preparing for an “angry” British and Irish Lions squad following the shock defeat by the Blues this week, and the end result could well be a clash against the Crusaders of Test-match intensity.

The New Zealand public are a well-informed one when it comes to the oval ball game, and they will be well aware that the Lions will not have taken the 22-16 defeat well despite the public protestations of an “improved performance” and a learning curve.

Dagg, who on Thursday was named in both the Crusaders starting line-up and the All Blacks squad to face the Lions, could find himself taking on Warren Gatland’s side four times over the next four weeks, and the full-back-turned-wing is ready for whatever response the touring side bring on Saturday night.

14 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs the Blues

























1/14 Leigh Halfpenny – 6 out of 10 Super-reliable with the boot as he punished the Blues’ ill-discipline. Given a few chances to run with the ball in hand, and looked to come in to the line when on the attack, but beaten too easily for the match-winning try. Getty Images

2/14 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Out-gassed by the impressive Rieko Ioane for the opening try and wasn’t at his best. Caught out multiple times by Ioane, and his Test chances will have suffered as a result. Getty Images

3/14 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Unlucky not to score but his teammates cost him as they managed to spoil an overlap early in the match, which proved to be a match-defining moment. Suffered a recurrence of the calf injury that kept him out of the opener and replaced by Liam Williams shortly after half-time. Getty Images

4/14 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 The Ireland centre ran well and put in some delicate kicks to turn the defence. Linked the back line well with his passing, but his impact wasn’t too noticeable. Getty Images

5/14 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Showed his versatility to move to outside centre, but wasn’t given enough chances to run with the ball in hand. Used his kicking to get the Lions out of trouble. Getty Images

6/14 Dan Biggar – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t able to get the back line firing and chose not to kick possession, which meant that the Blues weren’t really under pressure too often. Suffered an injury when he was tackled by Ofa Tu’ungafasi and replaced by Jonathan Sexton before the break. PA

7/14 Rhys Webb – 7 out of 10 Brought pace and speed to the half-back role and looked a cut above Greig Laidlaw’s performance last weekend. One of the Lions’ better players and also kicked smartly. PA

8/14 Ken Owens – 7 out of 10 Strong in the scrum and very solid in a well-functioning lineout that only faulted moments before he was replaced by Rory Best. Seemed to lead the team well, and at least he can claim that the side were winning when he left the field. Getty Images

9/14 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Had Ofa Tu’ungafasi on toast in the scrum and won a number of penalties for his side. Replaced by Kyle Sinckler when the front-row was switched short by the hour. EPA

10/14 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Ran the lineout superbly until it suffered a meltdown at the crucial moment in the final minute that saw the game slip away. Looks like a Test second-row, although he will want to have more of an imposing presence on the opposition. Getty Images

11/14 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Really impressive start to the match and made a telling tackle that displayed all of his physicality in a bone-crunching hit on Stephen Perofeta. Performed well in the lineout and formed a strong partnership with Itoje. Getty Images

12/14 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 A very good break in the first half went without reward, and he did his fair share of defending before being replaced by Peter O’Mahony in the 54th minute. Did a good job of disrupting the Blues’ riving maul too. Getty Images

13/14 Justin Tipuric – 6 out of 10 Needed to be more prominent in defence as the Blues were able to impose at the breakdown. Nice offload to Webb brought a good chance in the first half. Getty

14/14 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 A strong first outing at No 8 and needs to be put in the back-row somewhere for the Tests. His try was relatively simple as he benefitted from the pack forming a strong driving maul, but carried well throughout. Getty

“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to play the best players in the Northern Hemisphere,” said Dagg. “They play a different brand of footy so it is going to be different, physical and the boys and I know what is coming. The Lions will be angry boys so it will be like Test-match footy.

“You have to mentally be there with attitude. You can't be indecisive or else you will get knocked over. The big boys up front will be pretty sore after this game.

“It is tough for them, they have come here and it's not an easy tour. They will be disappointed and I know they will be a lot better.”

But, as has been the case over the years, with this deep knowledge of rugby union comes an evident arrogance, not least because it is incredibly hard to beat the All Blacks, especially when they are on their own turf. That is also the case for the Crusaders, who have won all 14 matches in Super Rugby this season and can rightly claim to be the best club side in the world.

“It does bring a little bit of pressure,” adds Dagg. “We pride ourselves on our defence, being physical, getting off the line. The Lions are bringing a lot of line speed. Hopefully we can match it this weekend and get up and put pressure on them. We pride ourselves on our ability to play the game.

The Lions know they must improve ( Getty )

“I'm sure this weekend that the boys are going to give it everything, because it doesn't come round very often. I'll be an old man when this happens again. It's going to be awesome.”

The Crusaders will have a complete All Blacks front-five when they line-up against the Blues, with the ever-reliable Sam Whitelock leading the side from the second-row alongside Luke Romano, the man who could well join Whitelock for the first Test if Brodie Retallick fails to recover from a concussion that has sidelined him this weekend.

In total, the Canterbury side will have seven current All Blacks when they face the Lions, and will also be boosted by the inclusion of two Maori All Blacks in the form of scrum-half Bryn Hall and replacement centre Tim Bateman, with the Maori side likely to pose just as big a threat to Gatland’s side as the Crusaders.

Maori head coach Colin Cooper – who will be assisted by the Blues’ Tana Umaga – has been able to call on a number of players who would walk into the senior international sides of many other countries worldwide, with veteran Chiefs flanker Liam Messam and All Blacks wing Nehe Milner-Skudder made available after missing out on the senior team.

New Zealand Maori squad

Props

Chris Eves, Kane Hames, Mike Kainga, Ben May, Marcel Renata.

Hookers

Ash Dixon (captain),Hikawera Elliot.

Locks

Tom Franklin, Leighton Price, Joe Wheeler.

Loose forwards

Elliot Dixon, Akira Ioane, Liam Messam, Reed Prinsep, Kara Pryor.

Halfbacks

Bryn Hall, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Fly-halves

Otere Black, Ihaia West.

Midfielders

Tim Bateman, Charlie Ngatai, Matt Proctor, Rob Thompson, James Lowe.

Outside backs

Damian McKenzie, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Declan O’Donnell.