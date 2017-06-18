After all the talking, the 12 years of build-up and the war of words between Warren Gatland and Steve Hansen that will undoubtedly intensify over the next five days, it’s Test week, and the All Blacks believe they too have something up their sleeve that will prove to counter the British and Irish Lions’ biggest strength.

The Lions’ wins over the Crusaders and the Maori All Blacks have been based around the speed of their defensive line, handing their opponents little-to-no space to work with and, importantly, nullifying the chances to score points from.

But the All Blacks will pose a completely different challenge on Saturday, having put 78 points past a full-strength Samoa side last Friday while keeping the Pacific Islanders scoreless.

Part of their brilliance in attack that night was the ability of fly-half Beauden Barrett to bring his wide players into the game through the centre partnership of Sonny Bill Williams and Anton Lienert-Brown, the latter of who has the ability to offload almost at will.

The Lions will not be such a pushover when it comes to defending, though Lienert-Brown has said, just like Gatland has preached, that they have something in the locker that they will unleash in the Test series.

“The Lions will be ready and up for it and we’re just going to have to work out what we’ve got to do to negate it,” said Lienert-Brown. “We’ve got a few plans in place but I’m not going to stand here and give it away.”

1/15 Leigh Halfpenny – 8 out of 10 Meticulous with the boot as he successfully kicked all seven of his kicks at goal, with his only blemish a mix-up with George North that led to the Maoris try. Took a good catch when contesting an attacking high ball and looked an assured pair of hands. Getty Images

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Rarely given the chance to show what he can do with the ball in hand. Chased Davies’ second kick hard to put Lowe under pressure, and disrupted the high ball when up against Reiko Ioane. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Davies – 6 out of 10 Made a very good early break before skipping past the attempted tackle from James Lowe that went without reward. His two smart kicks into the Maori 22 during the same flowing move led to the 5m scrum that brought the penalty try. Getty Images

4/15 Ben Te’o – 6 out of 10 Another strong showing that was highlighted by a surging run through the gut of the Maori defensive line late in the game and immaculate defending without the ball. His Test chances probably lie in the balance though depending on Owen Farrell’s fitness. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 6 out of 10 One strong attacking run to get over the gain line, and while he was to blame for not taking the loose ball before Liam Messam’s early try, he did exceptionally well to collect the ball and break two tackles before running the ball out. Getty Images

6/15 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Sexton is growing into the tour and enjoyed another good performance that started with an early break through the line and inside offload to Tadhg Furlong. Good kicking from hand that was demonstrated when a switch-kick went into the touch within inches of the post, and is forcing his way back into the Test side. Getty Images

7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 His box-kicks were on the money again as you now expect, and the one blotch in his record was taking the ball out of the scrum when it was still going forwards. Accurate passing and good link-up with Sexton, and he also did well to wear a big hit from Tawera Kerr-Barlow early on. Getty Images

8/15 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 He was his usual immovable self with the ball in hand as he did his share of the carrying, and also brought a presence in the ruck that has rarely been seen before. The standout Test loosehead. Getty Images

9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Unlucky not to have a try when the pack shoved George over the line, with the TMO ruling the footage “inconclusive”. The lineout functioned exemplary once again with a 100 per cent record, though George is happy to have so many targets to throw to. Getty Images

10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10 Tore opposite number Kane Hames apart in the scrum, with the Maori loosehead he was lucky not to be sent to the sin-bin when the front-row was repeatedly collapsing on his side. Carried well bar one hit when he was shoved backwards, and good supporting line on Sexton’s shoulder made an incisive break. Getty Images

11/15 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 Picked out twice for penalties in the first half, the first a needless offence for throwing the ball away after being caught in the maul. However, he fought back very well in the second half, bagging a try, and also won a penalty on the stroke of half-time when the Lions were up against it. Getty Images

12/15 George Kruis – 7 out of 10 A general when it comes to the lineout and he also put in a shift with the ball in hand. A Test must. Getty Images

13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10 The Munster skipper led the side by example with a very aggressive defensive display, and he also got onto the right side of referee Jaco Peyper that showed in the way they communicated. May have played his way into Test captaincy. Getty Images

14/15 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Is making the No 7 shirt his own and could be the man that forces Sam Warburton out of the side. Very good over the ball in the ruck and also put in two big tackles. AFP/Getty Images

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Not as prominent as we’ve been used to on this tour, and given the pack was always on the front foot, that was something of a surprise. Played well defensively though and still a nailed-on Test starter. Getty Images

It’s a thought process echoed by Barrett. “It’s obvious that they are bringing a bit of line-speed, so teams have to adapt to that. It is a different style of defence to what we are used to. It works for them. I enjoy a challenge and there are different areas of the game where there will be a challenge, so that is just one part of it. It’s exciting and I’m looking forward to it.”

The last time the Lions toured New Zealand, under Sir Clive Woodward in 2005, the tourists were brushed aside to great effect. There’s an optimistic belief among northern Hemisphere fans that the same will not happen again this time around, but there is an expectation here in New Zealand that 2017 will simply be a replica of what happened 12 years ago.

Lions video diary previews final game before first test

That tour was part of the reason why former All Black Dan Carter became a household name in Europe, with his second Test performance going down in New Zealand rugby folklore as one of the greats. It’s something that, to this day, provides the emerging generation with inspiration that they can one day go on to emulate that display, though Lienert-Brown admits he must do a job for his team first.

“The memory of 2005 was seeing DC [Carter] rip the Lions apart,” Lienert-Brown added. “That sticks out pretty big and I was actually watching that game on a pop-up channel the other day, but also just the passion in the crowd and that. It’s going to be a tough challenge ahead.

“I guess you dream of pulling off that performance out there, but first of all you’ve got to do your job for the team and if those things happen then they happen.”