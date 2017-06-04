"Pathetic" and "incompetent" are two words Warren Gatland would not have expected to be used in describing his British and Irish Lions' tour opener, but New Zealand rugby pundits did not hold back after Saturday's laboured victory over the Barbarians.

The Lions, who are expected to provide the All Blacks with their sternest challenge since the 1971 series-winning side, limped to a 13-7 win in Whangarei against a 'Baabaas' team drawn from New Zealand's semi-professional provincial competition.

The Lions play 10 matches on their tour, including three tests against the All Blacks.

Lions coach Gatland said after the game that several members of his side were still dealing with jet lag, having arrived in the country only on Wednesday, and lacked cohesion due to a disrupted buildup before they left Britain.

However, former All Blacks prop Richard Loe, a provincial and international team mate of Gatland, wrote in his New Zealand Herald column on Sunday that the Lions could not hide behind excuses after their poor performance.

"The Lions and their management must do some immediate temple massaging after scraping home against the Baabaas," Loe wrote. "There will be apologists, but that was horrible and they'd better get their act together.

"That was pathetic."

Lions Video Diary: Day Four

Rugby writer and sports historian Phil Gifford was similarly scathing in his column in the Sunday Star Times.

"In blunt terms the Lions looked incompetent," Gifford wrote.

"How could a team stacked with nothing but internationals for so long look so leaden footed, so lacking in confidence they took kicks at goal instead of looking for tries from a lineout, so lacking in co-ordination and attacking ideas?"

Lions vs New Zealand Provincial Barbarians player ratings







15 show all Lions vs New Zealand Provincial Barbarians player ratings



























1/15 Stuart Hogg - 5 out of 10 Butchered a try-scoring opportunity when his poor pass forced Watson to sprawl just to catch the ball, and also should have got over the line following good work from Te’o. Failed to collect the ball when chipped through by Inga Finau in defence.

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Finished his try well, dancing his way past Laulala to touch down and score what proved to be the match-winning try. Otherwise he was fairly anonymous.

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Apart from being held up with the final play of the first half, he did little of note and was outshined by his centre partner.

4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 Looked the most lively Lion out there as he made two surging breaks in the first half, the second of which should have sent Hogg over. Continued to work hard after breaks and made another telling run into the Barabarians 22, and he also did a shift in defence with a crucial ball-rip in the closing minutes.

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Starved of the ball which gave him little to do. One good kick-chase forced a knock-on, but that’s about it.

6/15 Jonathan Sexton – 5 out of 10 Did not cover himself in glory at all as his passing was wayward and kicked straight into touch on the full from an attacking scrum. Missed his first effort at goal, and was receiving treatment when the next shot at goal came around, meaning Greig Laidlaw had to take it. His withdrawal and the introduction of Owen Farrell changed the game.

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Lacked the direction needed to guide a pack that has barely played together and he was too slow to take the ball from the breakdown. Looked unsure of his options whenever he took the ball to the line, that meant he at times needed to take the ball into contact unnecessarily.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Didn’t enjoy the scrum advantage that you would have expected from the big Harlequins prop, and his high work-rate at the start of the game tailed off slightly as the barbarians fought fire with fire. Replaced in a full front-row switch in the 50th minute.

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Solid at the lineout as the Lions were at least able to battle on that front, but he was off the pace in the loose.

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good start to the match, and while he was carrying well, it was his slight of touch that impressed with neat offloads and long passes to the back line standing out. He left the field after a silly decision to tap-and-go from a penalty that resulted in conceding one, but the fact that that proved to be his final contribution should not take away from a good outing.

11/15 Alun Wyn Jones - 7 out of 10 Wore a big hit from replacement hooker Andrew Makalio but recovered well and dished out his own punishment when Sevu Reece ran down his channel. One of the more reliable players and showed his experience at the death to see out the match.

12/15 Iain Henderson - 6 out of 10 Failed to collect the kick-off that resulted in seven minutes of pressure without the Lions escaping their half. Carried well though that freed up his teammates, but didn’t have the impact that he would have wanted.

13/15 Ross Moriarty - 7 out of 10 Two big tackles and one strong run saw him bounce off two defenders before surging into the opposition 22. One of the Lions’ more prominent runners and put in a few powerful tackles, while it was his insurgence in the Barbarians 22 that set-up the Lions’ try.

14/15 Sam Warburton - 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous in the first half, both as a leader and as an openside flanker. He looked shattered at the start of the second half, which is no surprise given he has not played for two months. He was replaced by Justin Tipuric shy of the hour mark.

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Two good runs in the first half got the Lions onto the front foot, and he also showed strength to stay on his feet before hitting the deck when the support arrived. Looked to take on some responsibility when it wasn’t all going the Lions’ way, and he further cemented his place in the Test line-up with a simply brilliant try-saving tackle on Reece Suva.

New Zealand Herald rugby journalist Gregor Paul was a little more circumspect, refusing to consign the tour to the dustheap after just one match.

However, he said the pace of the game in New Zealand could prove decisive, with a massive step up needed for the clash on Wednesday against Super Rugby's Auckland Blues.

The Lions received a hammering despite winning in Whangarei ( Getty )

"The real issue was that the Lions looked decidedly pedestrian in all that they did," Paul wrote. "The Lions struggled with the pace of the game - not so much physically, but mentally.

"They didn't have the natural instincts to pounce on opportunities when they came.

"When the opposition become highly motivated Super Rugby teams, the opportunities for the Lions will have an even shorter shelf-life and the reaction times have to be phenomenally good to see, react and expose."