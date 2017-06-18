Warren Gatland has accused teams in New Zealand of deliberately blocking after growing frustrated with the number of times his wide players have been obstructed during the Lions' tour.

Such a tactic appeared to reach a peak in the victory over the Maori All Blacks in which referee Jaco Peyper repeatedly warned the Maori captain, Ash Dixon, about defenders impeding the chasing Lions players, which ultimately led to the home side being penalised in the second half.

Having called on his own players to produce a better performance when competing for the ball aerially, Gatland was left annoyed by the tactics being deployed against his side, though both Anthony Watson and Leigh Halfpenny were effective in securing high kicks or disrupting Maori possession.

“The frustrating thing for us is the amount of blocking that’s going on,” Gatland said in Hamilton on Sunday, ahead of the final warm-up match with the Chiefs before the first Test next Saturday. “The off-the-ball stuff, it makes it difficult to complete attacking opportunities and situations because there is so much happening off the ball in terms of holding players or subtly holding players. We’ve raised it with the ref already.

“When you go back and look at the tapes and look at all the stuff off the ball, where someone’s run a line or stopped someone getting through, some of it is very subtle. That’s made it difficult. It’s part of the game in New Zealand, all New Zealand teams at the moment are doing it.

“A few years ago people weren’t quite so subtle. They’re very, very subtle now.

1/15 Leigh Halfpenny – 8 out of 10 Meticulous with the boot as he successfully kicked all seven of his kicks at goal, with his only blemish a mix-up with George North that led to the Maoris try. Took a good catch when contesting an attacking high ball and looked an assured pair of hands. Getty Images

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Rarely given the chance to show what he can do with the ball in hand. Chased Davies’ second kick hard to put Lowe under pressure, and disrupted the high ball when up against Reiko Ioane. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Davies – 6 out of 10 Made a very good early break before skipping past the attempted tackle from James Lowe that went without reward. His two smart kicks into the Maori 22 during the same flowing move led to the 5m scrum that brought the penalty try. Getty Images

4/15 Ben Te’o – 6 out of 10 Another strong showing that was highlighted by a surging run through the gut of the Maori defensive line late in the game and immaculate defending without the ball. His Test chances probably lie in the balance though depending on Owen Farrell’s fitness. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 6 out of 10 One strong attacking run to get over the gain line, and while he was to blame for not taking the loose ball before Liam Messam’s early try, he did exceptionally well to collect the ball and break two tackles before running the ball out. Getty Images

6/15 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Sexton is growing into the tour and enjoyed another good performance that started with an early break through the line and inside offload to Tadhg Furlong. Good kicking from hand that was demonstrated when a switch-kick went into the touch within inches of the post, and is forcing his way back into the Test side. Getty Images

7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 His box-kicks were on the money again as you now expect, and the one blotch in his record was taking the ball out of the scrum when it was still going forwards. Accurate passing and good link-up with Sexton, and he also did well to wear a big hit from Tawera Kerr-Barlow early on. Getty Images

8/15 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 He was his usual immovable self with the ball in hand as he did his share of the carrying, and also brought a presence in the ruck that has rarely been seen before. The standout Test loosehead. Getty Images

9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Unlucky not to have a try when the pack shoved George over the line, with the TMO ruling the footage “inconclusive”. The lineout functioned exemplary once again with a 100 per cent record, though George is happy to have so many targets to throw to. Getty Images

10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10 Tore opposite number Kane Hames apart in the scrum, with the Maori loosehead he was lucky not to be sent to the sin-bin when the front-row was repeatedly collapsing on his side. Carried well bar one hit when he was shoved backwards, and good supporting line on Sexton’s shoulder made an incisive break. Getty Images

11/15 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 Picked out twice for penalties in the first half, the first a needless offence for throwing the ball away after being caught in the maul. However, he fought back very well in the second half, bagging a try, and also won a penalty on the stroke of half-time when the Lions were up against it. Getty Images

12/15 George Kruis – 7 out of 10 A general when it comes to the lineout and he also put in a shift with the ball in hand. A Test must. Getty Images

13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10 The Munster skipper led the side by example with a very aggressive defensive display, and he also got onto the right side of referee Jaco Peyper that showed in the way they communicated. May have played his way into Test captaincy. Getty Images

14/15 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Is making the No 7 shirt his own and could be the man that forces Sam Warburton out of the side. Very good over the ball in the ruck and also put in two big tackles. AFP/Getty Images

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Not as prominent as we’ve been used to on this tour, and given the pack was always on the front foot, that was something of a surprise. Played well defensively though and still a nailed-on Test starter. Getty Images

“We’ll keep raising it. Because it was picked up on a couple of occasions last night they stopped doing it as much. That made it a lot easier for us to get up in the air and to compete.”

The Lions’ lack of tries on the tour has handed their critics – especially in the New Zealand media – plenty of ammunition to target them with during the first three weeks of the tour. However, the Lions showed definitive signs on Saturday that they have enough fire power, especially within the pack, to threaten the All Blacks.

The back line is also finally beginning to take shape, not least because Gatland confirmed Owen Farrell will be fit for the first Test on Saturday. With the Saracens fly-half due to partner scrum-half Conor Murray, it looks as though fans will not see the 10-12 partnership between Farrell and Johnny Sexton - at least until the Irishman comes off the replacements’ bench.

Gatland has accused New Zealand of blocking ( Getty )

But the back-three remains a mystery, not least because of George North’s poor form out in New Zealand. While Anthony Watson looks to have cemented his place in the side on the right wing, and Halfpenny a certainty to start at full-back providing he overcomes a head knock suffered in a shoulder charge on Saturday, the left wing spot is up for grabs.

North has not shown anything close to his devastating form of 2013 so far on this tour, and while Gatland has been happy with his performances going forwards so far, he did admit some concern with the wing in defence, not least because it was his mistake in Rotorua that allowed Maori No 8 Liam Messam to score the opening try.

“One of the things with George is it’s a target for all our wingers to try and get 15 touches of the ball because it tends to make a difference,” added Gatland.

George North has struggled to recreate his form of 2013 ( Getty Images)

“I think he has done alright going forward. I’d like to see him get his hands on the ball a bit more and use some of that footwork and power that he has going forward. We are going to have some quite lengthy debates in terms of finalising that back three.”

The Welsh wing’s ability to compete for the ball in the air has also come under close scrutiny on this tour, with North struggling somewhat to win possession off high kicks in the wins over the Crusaders and the Maori. While Gatland has no concerns about that, he does want North to prove that he is able to win the ball in the same areas that Watson and Halfpenny showed on Saturday.

“Its' important that he does get in the air and compete. The trouble is he didn't have the opportunity to get in the air. We know what potential he has, but he hasn't quite filled that at the moment and he is the sort of guy that can get a loose ball or break and can score from 60m. That's the potential he has.”