  1. Sport
  2. Rugby
  3. Rugby Union
  4. British and Irish Lions Tour

British and Irish Lions player ratings: How did the Lions get on during the defeat to the Blues?

It was the first defeat of the tour for Warren Gatland's men

Click to follow
The Independent Online

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs the Blues

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs the Blues

  • 1/14 Leigh Halfpenny – 6 out of 10

    Super-reliable with the boot as he punished the Blues’ ill-discipline. Given a few chances to run with the ball in hand, and looked to come in to the line when on the attack, but beaten too easily for the match-winning try.

    Getty Images

  • 2/14 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10

    Out-gassed by the impressive Rieko Ioane for the opening try and wasn’t at his best. Caught out multiple times by Ioane, and his Test chances will have suffered as a result.

    Getty Images

  • 3/14 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10

    Unlucky not to score but his teammates cost him as they managed to spoil an overlap early in the match, which proved to be a match-defining moment. Suffered a recurrence of the calf injury that kept him out of the opener and replaced by Liam Williams shortly after half-time.

    Getty Images

  • 4/14 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10

    The Ireland centre ran well and put in some delicate kicks to turn the defence. Linked the back line well with his passing, but his impact wasn’t too noticeable.

    Getty Images

  • 5/14 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10

    Showed his versatility to move to outside centre, but wasn’t given enough chances to run with the ball in hand. Used his kicking to get the Lions out of trouble.

    Getty Images

  • 6/14 Dan Biggar – 6 out of 10

    Wasn’t able to get the back line firing and chose not to kick possession, which meant that the Blues weren’t really under pressure too often. Suffered an injury when he was tackled by Ofa Tu’ungafasi and replaced by Jonathan Sexton before the break.

    PA

  • 7/14 Rhys Webb – 7 out of 10

    Brought pace and speed to the half-back role and looked a cut above Greig Laidlaw’s performance last weekend. One of the Lions’ better players and also kicked smartly.

    PA

  • 8/14 Ken Owens – 7 out of 10

    Strong in the scrum and very solid in a well-functioning lineout that only faulted moments before he was replaced by Rory Best. Seemed to lead the team well, and at least he can claim that the side were winning when he left the field.

    Getty Images

  • 9/14 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10

    Had Ofa Tu’ungafasi on toast in the scrum and won a number of penalties for his side. Replaced by Kyle Sinckler when the front-row was switched short by the hour.

    EPA

  • 10/14 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10

    Ran the lineout superbly until it suffered a meltdown at the crucial moment in the final minute that saw the game slip away. Looks like a Test second-row, although he will want to have more of an imposing presence on the opposition.

    Getty Images

  • 11/14 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10

    Really impressive start to the match and made a telling tackle that displayed all of his physicality in a bone-crunching hit on Stephen Perofeta. Performed well in the lineout and formed a strong partnership with Itoje.

    Getty Images

  • 12/14 James Haskell – 6 out of 10

    A very good break in the first half went without reward, and he did his fair share of defending before being replaced by Peter O’Mahony in the 54th minute. Did a good job of disrupting the Blues’ riving maul too.

    Getty Images

  • 13/14 Justin Tipuric – 6 out of 10

    Needed to be more prominent in defence as the Blues were able to impose at the breakdown. Nice offload to Webb brought a good chance in the first half.

    Getty

  • 14/14 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10

    A strong first outing at No 8 and needs to be put in the back-row somewhere for the Tests. His try was relatively simple as he benefitted from the pack forming a strong driving maul, but carried well throughout.

    Getty

The British and Irish Lions suffered their first defeat on their tour of New Zealand after a 22-16 loss to the Blues dealt them an early blow on their quest to try and conquer the All Blacks.

The Lions were outscored three tries to one but looked to be on course for victory thanks to the boot of Leigh Halfpenny, with the Wales full-back contributing 11 points alongside CJ Stander’s try. 

Despite trailing at half-time, the Lions were able to fight back from the Blues’ tries – scored by the impressive Rieko Ioane and Sonny Bill Williams – and took the lead with 10 minutes left on the clock.

  • Read more

Lions suffer crushing 22-16 defeat by the Blues

But a brilliant 60m try turned the tables on the Lions and secured an historic victory for the Blues, with Steven Luatua’s offload releasing Williams, who in turn passed to replacement fly-half Ihaia West to beat Halfpenny and score under the posts.

The defeat is not just a setback for the Lions, but also a major dent to their morale ahead of their next match against the unbeaten Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

Click on the gallery above to see our player ratings.

Comments