Scrum dominance fails to pay off

The British and Irish Lions had an obvious advantage in the scrum against the Blues, but referee Pascal Gauzere appeared content to allow scrums to collapse as long as the ball was at the No 8 CJ Stander’s feet. The Lions did win a fair few penalties in the scrum, but there were more left out on the pitch as they made mincemeat of the Blues’ all-All Blacks front-row.

Had the Lions been awarded a few more penalties, they could have built more pressure on the Blues and with a superior set-piece on all fronts, you got the idea that it could have proven the difference for the Lions.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs the Blues







1/14 Leigh Halfpenny – 6 out of 10 Super-reliable with the boot as he punished the Blues’ ill-discipline. Given a few chances to run with the ball in hand, and looked to come in to the line when on the attack, but beaten too easily for the match-winning try. Getty Images

2/14 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Out-gassed by the impressive Rieko Ioane for the opening try and wasn’t at his best. Caught out multiple times by Ioane, and his Test chances will have suffered as a result. Getty Images

3/14 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Unlucky not to score but his teammates cost him as they managed to spoil an overlap early in the match, which proved to be a match-defining moment. Suffered a recurrence of the calf injury that kept him out of the opener and replaced by Liam Williams shortly after half-time. Getty Images

4/14 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 The Ireland centre ran well and put in some delicate kicks to turn the defence. Linked the back line well with his passing, but his impact wasn’t too noticeable. Getty Images

5/14 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Showed his versatility to move to outside centre, but wasn’t given enough chances to run with the ball in hand. Used his kicking to get the Lions out of trouble. Getty Images

6/14 Dan Biggar – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t able to get the back line firing and chose not to kick possession, which meant that the Blues weren’t really under pressure too often. Suffered an injury when he was tackled by Ofa Tu’ungafasi and replaced by Jonathan Sexton before the break. PA

7/14 Rhys Webb – 7 out of 10 Brought pace and speed to the half-back role and looked a cut above Greig Laidlaw’s performance last weekend. One of the Lions’ better players and also kicked smartly. PA

8/14 Ken Owens – 7 out of 10 Strong in the scrum and very solid in a well-functioning lineout that only faulted moments before he was replaced by Rory Best. Seemed to lead the team well, and at least he can claim that the side were winning when he left the field. Getty Images

9/14 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Had Ofa Tu’ungafasi on toast in the scrum and won a number of penalties for his side. Replaced by Kyle Sinckler when the front-row was switched short by the hour. EPA

10/14 Maro Itoje – 7 out of 10 Ran the lineout superbly until it suffered a meltdown at the crucial moment in the final minute that saw the game slip away. Looks like a Test second-row, although he will want to have more of an imposing presence on the opposition. Getty Images

11/14 Courtney Lawes – 7 out of 10 Really impressive start to the match and made a telling tackle that displayed all of his physicality in a bone-crunching hit on Stephen Perofeta. Performed well in the lineout and formed a strong partnership with Itoje. Getty Images

12/14 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 A very good break in the first half went without reward, and he did his fair share of defending before being replaced by Peter O’Mahony in the 54th minute. Did a good job of disrupting the Blues’ riving maul too. Getty Images

13/14 Justin Tipuric – 6 out of 10 Needed to be more prominent in defence as the Blues were able to impose at the breakdown. Nice offload to Webb brought a good chance in the first half. Getty

14/14 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 A strong first outing at No 8 and needs to be put in the back-row somewhere for the Tests. His try was relatively simple as he benefitted from the pack forming a strong driving maul, but carried well throughout. Getty

Lineout falters at the wrong time

The Lions had a late chance to win the game, only for the lineout to go wrong at the worst possible time. After being awarded a penalty in the final minute, the Lions kicked to the corner, only for Maro Itoje to call the lineout wrong move and the Blues win the ball to secure victory.

However, the lineout was actually one of the success points for the Lions as Itoje and Courtney Lawes ran it superbly, with Ken Owens doing his chances of playing in the Test side a world of good with strong and reliable throwing. Had that final lineout, thrown by replacement hooker Rory Best, gone to hands, who knows what the Lions could’ve done about the result.

Itoje made the wrong call at the final lineout when the Lions needed it most ( Getty )

Injuries yet to take their toll

Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb and Jared Payne all went off with injury for the Lions, but Warren Gatland confirmed afterwards that they’re all likely to play again on the tour. It means that Gatland still has a full squad to pick from ahead of the third match of the tour, and with the All Blacks having a few issues of their own, it could be an area of strength for the tourists.

Webb was one of the Lions' top performers but was unable to complete the game ( Getty )

Wasteful finishing to blame again

Jared Payne was unlucky not to score in the fourth minute, but his teammates’ wasteful finishing and inability to commit the defence was again to blame. After producing an error-strewn display against the Provincial Barbarians, the Lions again left points out of the pitch, and the lack of a cutting edge is starting to become a real concern.

The Lions saw the ball held up four times last week and with more points wasted in the loss to the Blues, Gatland’s side are showing a lack of understanding and preparation that will be exposed by the All Blacks in a brutal fashion.

Payne's left foot was in touch to deny him an early try ( Getty )

‘Rugby chaos’ pays off for Blues

Rob Howley spoke at length about the Lions forming their own form of rugby chaos, but it was the Blues who triumphed in a moment of misunderstanding on the stroke of half-time. Stephen Perofeta’s penalty kick cannoned back off the upright and with the Lions caught napping, TJ Faiane reacted first to get to the ball before Sonny Bill Williams touched down to score the second try.

This new term was the perfect assessment for how the Lions had come unstuck, and while Howley was making his comment in regards to the All Blacks’ ability to capitalise on get over the whitewash when playing immediately after turnovers or loose kicks. The Lions now need to make sure they can at least match the All Blacks, with that likely to go a long way in deciding who triumphs in the Test series.