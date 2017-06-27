The British and Irish Lions’ mid-week side bowed out of the tour of New Zealand with a frustrating 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes at the Westpac Stadium in a result that felt more like a loss than a stalemate.

The Lions led early thanks to a Tommy Seymour try that came from a smart Greig Laidlaw interception, and the boot of Dan Biggar ensured that the scoreboard continued to tick over. But the Hurricanes soon hit back with a try themselves from flanker Callum Gibbons to give Warren Gatland’s side something to think about.

The Lions responded well though and scored their second try from a high Biggar kick that Julian Savea failed to take. Iain Henderson pounced on the ball, before offloading to George North to go over.

The Lions led 23-7 at the break, but the Hurricanes shot out of the traps in the second half with Ngani Laumape scoring inside a minute, yet the tourists were able to steady the nerves as Seymour went over for his second soon after.

With a 31-17 advantage though, the Lions still looked good value for the win. That was until Henderson was shown a yellow card, and in the 10 minutes that he was absent, they conceded 14 points to level the scores. Firstly the replacement Wes Goosen went over when he took full advantage of the space out wide, and Vaea Fefita crossed under the posts just two minutes later.

Neither side were able to take their chance to win the game, and it means that the Lions have only beaten two of the five Super Rugby sides that they have faced on the tour of New Zealand.