The travelling army of British and Irish Lions supporters in New Zealand may have ended their trip happy with a series draw, but one fan will be less than amused when he returns home and looks in a mirror.

During television coverage of the third and final test, a 15-15 draw in Auckland to tie the series at 1-1, cameras captured one fan in the crowd who proved why you should never let your friends apply your face paint.

Instead of bearing the word ‘Lions’ in bold red paint, the unidentified man’s forehead was instead showing his unwavering support for ‘LOINS’.

British & Irish Loins 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OjoiGX7gJz — Alistair Hogg (@alistairjhogg) July 8, 2017

At least the unsuspecting supporter had a plausible excuse and could blame a group of friends with a cruel sense of humour.

The same cannot be said for a section of the away support, also captured by television cameras, who had printed ‘LOINS’ on a large red flag.

Are we missing something here? Is this a thing? If not, there’s no excuse.