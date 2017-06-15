Peter O’Mahony will hope to pay back Paul O’Connell when he follows in his footsteps this weekend by captaining the British and Irish Lions against the Maori All Blacks, and admitted that his injury nightmare last year led him to believe he would not even make the squad for the tour of New Zealand.

The Irishman will emulate O’Connell in captaining Munster, Ireland and now the Lions when he takes to the field at the International Stadium in Rotorua on Saturday, and he firmly put himself in the Test picture with an influential performance in last week’s victory over the Crusaders.

Another strong showing will likely cement his place against the All Blacks as blindside flanker. Taulupe Faletau looks nailed on to take the No 8 role providing he stays fit, and it looks as though the pair will be joined by Sam Warburton, though the tour captain is named on the replacements’ bench for this weekend’s encounter as Sean O’Brien starts.

Head coach Warren Gatland’s decision to name O’Mahony as captain in such an important match – a game commonly referred to as the “unofficial fourth Test” – means so much more to the 27–year-old given that he missed a full year of rugby and had not made it back into the Ireland squad ahead of the Six Nations clash against England in March. A lucky break then came his way, with Jamie Heaslip getting injured in the warm-up. O’Mahony started and went on to claim the man-of-the-match award.

“I didn't think I was going to get picked for the Lions, I didn't think I had played enough rugby before then,” O’Mahony said on Thursday.

“I don't know if that was a fairy tale. I have put a lot of hard work into my career and you have got to take your opportunities when they come. Sometimes they are unfortunate for other guys but it doesn't matter, you have to be selfish. I use that word... it is not a selfish game but sometimes you have to play well when you need to play well and that day I played all right.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Highlanders







15 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Highlanders



























1/15 Jared Payne – 6 out of 10 Coped about as well as he could in the first half with the kicks that came his way and put in a big tackle to stop Waisake Naholo on the try line, but guilty of taking his eye off the ball when Sinckler made a great break. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 5 out of 10 Targeted defensively as the Highlanders repeatedly ran down his channel but did about as well as he could. Supported Webb well but could not out-run the scrambling defence. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 7 out of 10 Overcame a nervy start as Malakai Fekitoa took the fight to him, but finished the Lions’ first try beautifully and also came to the fore defensively. Knocked on the final play of the game that probably didn’t do his performance justice. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 6 out of 10 Caught out as he was left to defend two men when Naholo scored. Given the run-around by Fekitoa early but did well to chase the centre and kill off an overlap early in the game. Getty Images

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Poor start as he failed to collect two simple high balls, and was also held up when he came into the field before crashing into the Landers pack. Given a bashing by Naholo, but did well to judge the flight of the ball and collect a Sopaga cross-field kick to score. Getty Images

6/15 Dan Biggar – 7 out of 10 Strong start as his kicking was positive and landed a tricky conversion beautifully after Joseph’s score. Bounced back from a heavy tackle from Li that saw him flick the ball on to Nowell smartly, and unfortunate to be replaced by Owen Farrell when he was lining up a penalty effort. Getty Images

7/15 Rhys Webb – 6 out of 10 Glimpses of his best as he brought his awareness into the game, making one very good break down the blindside before offloading to Nowell. His box kicks remain too long though, and he at times tried to force the pass. Limped from the field short of the 50-minute mark. Getty Images

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 His presence on the field was more noticeable when he was off it as the Lions scrum struggled to cope after his departure. Strong in defence and tried to impose on scrum-half Kayne Hammington. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 5 out of 10 Suffered a cut to his head 25 minutes in that needed seeing to, but returned a few minutes later. Overpowered by his opposite number and also was hit backwards in the collision a few times, though his lineout accuracy proved solid. Getty Images

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 6 out of 10 One lung-busting surge into the opposition half went wasted when Payne knocked on the offload. Held up well in the scrum but cost his side three points with a shoulder charge on Coltman that proved costly. Getty Images

11/15 Courtney Lawes – 5 out of 10 Did well to disrupt a lineout drive that led to a Lions turnover from Warburton, but knocked himself clean out soon after when he got his head on the wrong side trying to stop Waisake Naholo as he scored. Replaced by Alun Wyn Jones in the 26th minute. Getty Images

12/15 Iain Henderson – 6 out of 10 He has a knack of trying to force offloads without looking, but his strong carrying saw him repeatedly cross the gainline. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 6 out of 10 Had to do his fair share of tackling as he wasn’t given too much chance with the ball in hand. Battle with the Highlanders back-row was a close one that probably finished level. Getty Images

14/15 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Did well to disrupt the opposition ball in both the ruck and maul as he twice secured turnovers, and was smart enough to take the ball from the base of the ruck to score his try. Getty Images

15/15 CJ Stander – 7 out of 10 Looked like a man who was playing in his third consecutive match as he was knocked backwards a few times and also caught in possession twice. Mighty in defence, but lacked his usual gusto going forwards. Getty Images

“It wasn't just that day, I would like to say I have played some good games for Munster as well this season. I went through a lot - even the days when we lost, you have got to take your lessons. It wasn't just that day, there was a lot of hard work going in to that not just over the last 12 months but the last few years.”

The Lions will be in good hands with O’Mahony at the helm, and Gatland would not rule out the possibility of him leading the Test side if Warburton fails to oust Sean O’Brien and regain the openside flanker role.

But for O’Mahony himself, he believes that Gatland’s display of faith in him is testament to the inspiring figures he has learned from with both Munster and Ireland. The flanker was keen to pay tribute to them all by delivering a strong showing on Saturday, both as a player and as a captain.

O'Mahony impressed in the win over Crusaders ( Getty )

“Obviously, O'Connell was hugely influential on my career,” he said. “I'm playing with him probably since I started with Munster. He was involved in nearly all of the games I've played with Munster and Ireland and he'd a huge influence.

“Drico [Brian O’Driscoll] was still there when I was playing with Ireland as well, I could name lots more. Growing up, the Munster back-rowers even when I was playing - Wally [Paul Wallace] and Axel [Anthony Foley] had a huge influence on my career as well.

“It's a way maybe of paying them back for the hard work they p`ut into me.”

Warburton looks likely to be selected to lead the side in next Saturday’s first Test against the All Blacks, with the tour captain poised to come on against the Maori All Blacks and add to the 135 minutes of rugby he has played over the last nine weeks. But should he lose out to O’Brien, Gatland does have options to lead the side. O’Mahony would certainly be one of those, along with Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones, but the Munster forward will not allow his mind to wander beyond this weekend’s match.

“I was told about two hours ago and I need to get that sunk in first,” O’Mahony said. ”I will worry about our performance on Saturday that is the main thing.“

“The way Lions tours go, guys get opportunities, you might get one or two or you might get three. This is my third game I have been involved and this is my opportunity. This is my third time that I get a chance to show what I can do and that is what I am worried about.

“If you get your job right this weekend and you play well and the other 14 guys who are on the time play well we are going to be difficult to stop with the calibre of player we have got.“