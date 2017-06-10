Now all members of the British and Irish Lions squad have played, Warren Gatland has a better idea of who will be named in his XV for the first Test in 14 days.

The Lions put in their finest performance in New Zealand when they defeated the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

It was a gritty game but one they couldn’t afford to lose following the defeat to the Blues on Wednesday and they put in a defensive masterclass to win 12-3 against the Super Rugby table toppers who had won 14 from 14 so far this season.

It was not only the strongest side they had faced but it was the strongest team Gatland had fielded, and it showed, with the likes of Owen Farrell, Mako Vunipola and Conor Murray impressing.

Early injuries to Stuart Hogg and Jonathan Davies saw Farrell paired with Jonathan Sexton, who came off the bench, and the duo performed brilliantly together.

But did they perform well enough to persuade Gatland they can face the All Blacks together? The Lions head coach dropped a number of hints about his Test team against the Crusaders, so based on this, we look at who is likely to line-up for the tourists at Eden Park in two weeks’ time.

